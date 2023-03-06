U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

Surface Computing Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the surface computing market are Apple Inc., Planar System Inc., Ideum Inc., Vertigo Systems GmbH, EyeFactive GmbH, Nvision Solutions Inc., Touchmagix Media Private Limited, ViewSonic Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Toshiba Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

New York, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Computing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426370/?utm_source=GNW
, Intel Corporation, IBM Corpation, Fujitsu Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sony Corporation, Acer Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Dell Inc.

The global surface computing market grew from $47.38 billion in 2022 to $64.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The surface computing market is expected to grow to $225.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 36.5%.

The surface computing market consists of sales of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth antennas, central processing unit, storage devices.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods. The coffee market is segmented into roasted coffee; coffee concentrates, essences and extracts and other coffee.

Surface computing refers to the application of a specialized computer wherein graphical user interface (GUI) elements are substituted by intuitive and ordinary objects.Surface computing is used as a natural user interface that allows users to interact with digital material in a similar way, they interact with daily data such as images, paintbrushes, and music, with hand gestures, and by placing real-world objects on the surface.

The surface computing is used to help develop gestures for tabletop implementations.

North America was the largest region in the surface computing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the surface computing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of surface computing are flat and curved displays.Flat refers to displays that are flat-shaped screens for content display.

Simple, two-dimensional objects and vibrant colours are used in flat design, a user interface design approach.It is sometimes compared to the skeuomorphic aesthetic, which creates the appearance of three dimensions by imitating real-world characteristics.

Surface computing can be two-dimensional or three-dimensional. The different types of touches include single-touch, multi-touch, and multi-user that are used in automotive, education, entertainment, finance, government, healthcare, and hospitality, and others.

Increasing demand for computers is expected to propel the growth of the surface computing market going forward.A surface computer is a computer that communicates with the user directly through an everyday object’s surface as opposed to a monitor and keyboard.

It is a use of a specialized computer GUI (Graphical User Interface) in which commonplace, logical objects are used in place of typical GUI components.Surface computing aims to seamlessly interact with objects on a screen by recognizing touch and objects there.

For instance, according to International Data Corporation (IDC), a US-based Information technology intelligence, and advisory services company, worldwide shipments of Traditional PCs (desktops, notebooks, and workstations) reached 92.7 million units during the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), representing a 1.0% increase over the same quarter in 2020. Also, 348.8 million PCs were shipped worldwide in 2021, up 14.8% from 202 million. Therefore, the increasing demand for computers is driving the demand for the surface computing market.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the surface computing market.Major companies operating in the surface computing market are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in September 2021, Microsoft Corporation, a US-based software company launched its first surface laptop studio computer.The new $130 Surface Slim Pen 2 can be hidden and charged under the Surface Laptop Studio’s keyboard.

The new Surface Pen has a finer tip than the one it replaces, and it incorporates a motor that responds to events in some apps with haptic feedback.The computer’s haptic trackpad offers a more enjoyable clicking experience than earlier surface devices.

With the use of a unique hinge, users can tilt the 14-inch screen so that it covers the keyboard, which makes the screen closer and easier to write on. Alternatively, users may turn the Laptop Studio over and use it as a tablet. But unlike the surface laptop, the screen is fixed.

In April 2021, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., a US-based semiconductor company that develops computer processors and related technologies partnered with Microsoft Corporation for an undisclosed amount. With this partnership, AMD would provide industry-leading CPUs that help Microsoft provide the greatest products possible to its customers. Microsoft Corporation is a US-based technology corporation that operates in surface computing and produces computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

The countries covered in the surface computing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced.It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The surface computing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides surface computing market statistics, including surface computing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a surface computing market share, detailed surface computing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the surface computing industry. This anomaly detection market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06426370/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


