ReportLinker

Major players in the surface disinfectant market are 3M Company, Cantel Medical, The Clorox Company, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Diversey Inc., Steris Corporation, CarroLLClean, Metrex Research LLC, Whiteley Corporation, Gojo Industries Inc.

New York, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Disinfectant Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424026/?utm_source=GNW

, Paul Hartmann AG, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Lonza and Medline Industries Inc.



The global surface disinfectant market grew from $4.44 billion in 2022 to $4.9 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The surface disinfectant market is expected to grow to $7.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The surface disinfectant market consists of sales of hypochlorite-based, quaternary ammonium compound-based, Aldehydes- based, and Peroxides-based surface disinfectant.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The surface disinfectant is used to lessen the number of bacteria on surfaces and lower the chance of becoming sick from them.Surfactants, or surface disinfectants, are intended to remove contaminants from space but may not always totally eradicate the substances they are removing.



Surface disinfection applies chemical disinfectants to surfaces to sanitize them and the method of application is different for this disinfection from aerosol/dry-fogging and water disinfection.



North America was the largest region in the surface disinfectants market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the surface disinfectants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of surface disinfectants are wipes, liquids, and sprays.Surface disinfectant wipes are in the form of wipes to clean soft materials and remove harmful microorganisms.



Wipes are soft materials such as cloth, towels, or paper to rub lightly to clean or dry the surface.Surface disinfectants contain alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, and peracetic acid.



Healthcare, hospitality, food & beverage, and residential are the end-users of surface disinfectants.



Awareness among consumers on hygiene is the key factor driving the surface disinfectant market.Hygiene refers to maintaining the cleanliness of one’s body and clothing to preserve overall health and wellbeing.



Awareness of personal hygiene helps the surface disinfectant market provide better customer service. For instance, according to a survey published by Frontiers media in August 2020, a Swiss-based scientific journal publisher, 98.7% of responders acknowledged that COVID-19 is a lethal, infectious disease that spread through human contact. They were acquainted with the accompanying symptoms and typical origins of COVID-19. The most frequent preventative actions performed by respondents were hand washing and social withdrawal, which was followed by avoiding travel to affected areas or nations and face mask use. In terms of awareness-based COVID-19 prevention and control, respondents showed high readiness. Such awareness regarding hygiene will propel the surface disinfectant market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the surface disinfectant market.Major players are using advanced technologies like pulsed UV light to remove all harmful microorganisms from the surfaces.



Pulsed UV light technology has the potential for disinfecting various surfaces commonly utilized in lab settings.Broad-spectrum radiation is applied in the form of brief, intense bursts that provide intense radiation instantaneously, which results in significantly better microbial decontamination than conventional UV systems.



For instance, in June 2020, Voltas, an Indian-based home appliance company, launched a new line of Ultraviolet Light (UVC) based surface disinfectant solutions.These options include the UV Cart System, HandHeld, RUKS CoiloTron, and RUKS GermiTron.



Mold, fungus, and bacteria are removed from cooling coils and drain pans using RUKS CoiloTron. HandHeld is a piece of portable surface cleaning and disinfection equipment. The UV Cart System provides high germicidal intensity to sterilize the area and immediately inactivate the microorganisms. RUKS GermiTron’s Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UGVI) can kill 90% of bacteria and viruses in a single pass. This innovative product helps in fighting harmful viruses, such as COVID-19.



In May 2021, HG International B.V, a Dutch-based manufacturer of cleaning and maintenance products, acquired Blue Wonder for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, HG International will expand its market to become a European leader in specialty cleaning. Combining their two successful specialist cleaning product offerings, HG and Blue Wonder will be better equipped to serve consumers’ demands in the Netherlands and throughout Europe. Blue Wonder is a Dutch-based Company specializing in cleaning products.



The countries covered in the surface disinfectants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The surface disinfectants market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides surface disinfectants market statistics, including surface disinfectants industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a surface disinfectants market share, detailed surface disinfectants market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the surface disinfectants industry. This surface disinfectants market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06424026/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



