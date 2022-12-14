Surface Disinfectant Global Market Report 2022: Rising Numbers of Strict Restrictions Governing the Application of Surface Disinfectants Fuels Growth
The surface disinfectant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The expansion can be ascribed to a number of factors, including changes in lifestyle in developing nations, the rigorous regulations for the use of surface disinfectants, the rising usage of innovative surface disinfectants for sanitization, and the higher prevalence of HAIs are the primary factors that are driving the growth of the market.
On the other hand, an increase in consumer demand for cleaning supplies, sanitizers, and disinfectants is anticipated to have a favourable effect on the expansion of the market. The by-products of the petroleum industry are the primary sources of the raw ingredients that are utilised in the manufacturing of surface disinfectants. The majority of these raw material elements are sourced by local producers located in established economies such as Europe, North America, and China.
Rising Numbers of Strict Restrictions Governing the Application of Surface Disinfectants Is the Primary Driver
The proliferation of rigorous rules places an increased emphasis on the formulation of appropriate policies for housekeeping services, which in turn places a premium on the maintenance of high standards of cleanliness and sanitation. Therefore, as a consequence of the implementation of such regulatory requirements, there will be an improvement in the consistent application of surface disinfectants throughout the healthcare industry.
Increasing Healthcare Expenditures and An Emphasis on Them in Emerging Nations Presents an Opportunity
Players in the markets for disinfection and sterilisation have a substantial amount of opportunities available to them in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and South Africa. Multinational infection control organisations may find it beneficial to offshore their company operations to emerging economies in the APAC area in order to capitalise on the attractive investment opportunities presented by these markets.
Increase In the Number of Adverse Effects Caused by Chemical Disinfectants Limiting Usage
The majority of the chemical disinfectants that are now on the market contain characteristics that make them poisonous. For instance, sodium hypochlorite is an effective treatment against blood-borne pathogens; however, due to the fact that it is highly corrosive and an irritant to the respiratory system, it is hazardous for cleaning personnel as well as the occupants of the building. Additionally, sodium hypochlorite is toxic when released into the environment and causes damage to a variety of surfaces.
The Rate of Hospital-Acquired Infections Continues to Rise
It is anticipated that factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising rate of infections acquired in hospitals would drive the expansion of the market. The need for surface disinfectants in health care institutions and hospitals has been on the rise as a direct result of a growing elderly population as well as an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, and heart ailments. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that HAIs are responsible for around 1.7 million infections and 99,000 fatalities in the United States each year. Surgical site infections account for approximately 22% of these, urinary tract infections for approximately 32%, bloodstream infections for approximately 14%, and lung infections for approximately 15% each and every year. Both patients and healthcare providers will be forced to focus more on disinfection as the number of HAI cases continues to rise, which will help growth.
