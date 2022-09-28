U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

Surface Disinfectant Market to Worth USD 1,547.7 Million at CAGR of 9.1% by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in surface disinfectant market are 3M (U.S.), The Proctor & Gamble Company (U.S.), Kimberley-Clark Corporation (U.S.), SC Johnson Professional (U.S.), The Clorox Company (U.S.), Ecolab (U.S.), Metrex Research LLC (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.), Diversey Inc.(U.S.), STERIS plc (Ireland), Whiteley Corporation (Australia) and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights the global surface disinfectant market is set to gain impetus from the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide. It has surged the need for surface disinfectant as people are persistently sanitizing the places and objects that are coming into frequent human contact for reducing the impact of the virus. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ The report further states that the global surface disinfectant market size was USD 770.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,547.7 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The rapid outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting the economy across the globe. On account of the several preventive measures, such as work-from-home and lockdown, the manufacturing and production processes of industries have come to a complete standstill. The uncertainty about future is rising and so is the panic. But, our accurately crafted reports would help you in finding the right path to success during such a difficult time.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/surface-disinfectant-market-103062

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the surface disinfectant manufacturers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

  • 3M (U.S.)

  • The Proctor & Gamble Company(U.S.)

  • Kimberley-Clark Corporation(U.S.)

  • SC Johnson Professional(U.S.)

  • The Clorox Company(U.S.)

  • Ecolab (U.S.)

  • Metrex Research LLC(U.S.)

  • Reckitt Benckiser (U.K.)

  • Diversey Inc.(U.S.)

  • STERIS plc (Ireland)

  • Whiteley Corporation (Australia)

  • Other Key Players

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

  • What are the market drivers, hindrances, and dynamics?

  • How will the market be affected in the coming years?

  • Which strategies are being adopted by prominent companies to intensify competition?

  • Which region is expected to lead the market?

  • How will the spread of coronavirus infection impact the market?

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2027

Forecast CAGR

9.1%

2027 Value Projection

USD USD 1,547.7 Million

Base Year

2019

Surface Disinfectant Market
Size in 2019

USD USD 770.6 Million

Historical Data

2016-2018

No. of Pages

200

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Composition and Regional

Surface Disinfectant Market Growth Drivers

Residential Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to Awareness About Infections

Key Companies Focus on Product Launches & Collaborations to Surge Sales

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections to Propel Growth

The cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are expected to surge the demand for surface disinfectant in the near future. These infections mainly occur when the patients are being treated in the hospitals and are not often detected during the admission procedure. The infections associated with the invasive devices and medical equipment consist of ventilator-associated pneumonia, catheter associated infections, and surgical site infection. However, surface disinfectants include a wide range of chemicals, namely, acetic acid, peroxides, and hypochlorite. These are very harmful for the human health, as well as for the environment. These factors are expected to hamper the surface disinfectant market growth in the coming years.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/surface-disinfectant-market-103062

Segment-

Residential Segment to Grow Steadily Owing to Awareness About Infections

In terms of applications, the market is divided into health care facilities, commercial, residential, and others. Out of these, the residential segment held 16.1% surface disinfectant market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the increasing awareness amongst the populaces about the benefits of using surface disinfectants and the spread of several infections. Additionally, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly driving the demand for surface disinfectants.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Government Laws to Maintain Hygiene will Favor Growth in North America

In 2019, North America procured USD 299.9 million in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the increasing number of stringent laws put forward by the governments for maintaining proper sanitation and hygiene at public places, food establishments, and hospitals. Europe is set to experience significant growth stoked by the rising utilization of surface disinfectants, especially for household applications. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth fueled by the increasing expenditure of the governments of numerous countries on public health and cleanliness.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Focus on Product Launches & Collaborations to Surge Sales

The market is highly competitive because of the presence of a large number of international and regional companies. Most of them are either following the strategy of joint ventures and partnerships, or are investing huge sums to launch novel surface disinfectants in the market. These steps are helping them to gain a competitive edge. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

  • January 2019: Reckitt Benckiser joined hands with Diversey to broaden its presence in North America and to reach out to more hospitals, food joints, and educational institutions.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/surface-disinfectant-market-103062

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Global Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • Aerosol

      • Gel

      • Liquid

      • Wipe

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Composition

      • Alcohols

      • Chlorine Compounds

      • Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

      • Hydrogen Peroxide

      • Peracetic Acid

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Residential

      • Commercial

      • Health Care Facilities

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia pacific

      • South America

      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/surface-disinfectant-market-103062

Precious Metals Market is Expected to Surpass USD 403.08 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Size to Exceed USD 153.93 Billion by 2027 | Striking CAGR of 6.4%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

