Surface Mount Technologies Market Is Expected To Reach USD 15.5 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 11.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In 2021, East Asia have the largest market share, at 24.5%, and that North America would have the fastest-growing market for surface mount technology.

Farmington, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Surface Mount Technologies Market Revenue Assumed By The End Of 2022 Was US$ 4.6 Billion. The Surface Mount Technology Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 15.5 Billion By 2030, As It Is Estimated To Grow at a CAGR Of 11.8 % For 2022-2030. Surface mount technology (SMT) is a way to attach electrical parts directly to the surface of a printed circuit board (PCB). Surface mount devices are electronic devices that are made with surface mount technology. This technology is very different from the traditional way of soldering through holes. When compared to through-hole soldering, SMT uses different tools and methods for soldering that allow for better electrical conductivity and reliability. SMT is the most common way to put together low-cost, high-volume consumer electronics right now. Surface mount technology is made up of integrated circuits, transistors and diodes, and passive surface mount devices. These materials cost less to buy at first. When used, they make machines work better in situations with shocks and vibrations (partly due to lower mass and partly due to fewer cantilevers).

Request Sample Copy of Report “Surface Mount Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Inspection Equipment, Placement Equipment, Soldering Equipment, Screen Printing Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, Rework and Repair Equipment), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Energy & Power Systems), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Industry Developments:

  • In June 2020 - Optronic ordered a surface mount machine, the MY300, from Mycronic AB, making several significant investments to improve the quality of their PCB line. Optronic is also a supplier to Mycronic, which manufactures all cameras for Mycronic surface mounting machines.

  • In April 2020 - Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has released the new YRM20 surface mounter. Built on a next-generation platform that implements an intelligent factory, the high-efficiency premium modular mounter combines with a new high-speed feeder to provide high mounting performance by utilizing a high-speed multi-purpose rotary head.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

The consumer electronics industry is always changing, with new ideas and technologies coming out all the time to give people more features, like fingerprint sensors in phones and smart TVs. The growing demand for smaller products has led to the creation of electrical parts that are smaller and take up less space. This is only possible if the hardware parts of the device, like a printed circuit board (PCB), are small and can run smoothly while combining multiple parts. Surface mount technology makes it possible to use and put together much smaller parts, which makes electronic devices smaller, more portable, and lighter. Surface mount technology can help meet the need for smaller and thinner consumer electronics. You can fit a lot of components on a printed circuit board (PCB) by making the best use of the space you have. Also, the devices are lighter than traditional through-hole technology because they don't need extra wiring or soldering.

With the SMT method, two layers of the PCB can be used to put the circuit together, and the final size of the PCB for the same circuit can be cut by up to 50%. Because electronic parts are getting smaller, they can be packed closer together. Because of this, miniaturised electronic components can make circuits 30% smaller than they were before. Also, the demand for smaller electronics in the market and the increasing complexity of devices are driving up the number of components on all PCB assemblies. So, the growth of the SMT market is being driven by the need to make electronic devices smaller.

Restraint:

Designing electronic circuits is a complicated process because there are so many things to think about, especially in surface mount technology. When designing a device, you need to think about thermal management, stress on the PCB from high-frequency applications, and a mismatch in the coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE). CTE helps us understand how temperature affects the size of an object. When designing for high-frequency applications like telecommunications and consumer electronics, you should also think about the impedance of the signal lines in the package, the crosstalk noise between these lines, and the inductance of the PCB's interconnects. As the power of chips used in electronic circuits that use surface mount technology goes up, it gets harder to meet thermal needs in the limited space inside a system. All of these things slow the growth of the surface mount technology market.

Opportunity:

LEDs are now a different way to make light than incandescent and fluorescent bulbs. LED lights last longer and use less electricity than incandescent bulbs. They are also more efficient than fluorescent bulbs. LED's small size and low power use are helping the electronics manufacturing industry. LED components are brighter, use less power, and leave less of a carbon footprint than traditional lighting technologies. Because of these things, many government agencies are installing LED lighting in public areas and government offices.

LEDs are cheaper than traditional light sources, and high-quality LED devices are made with automated SMT assembly of LED parts. Most SMT placement equipment can place multiple components on a circuit board at one time. The SMT market is growing because of efforts to automate these machines and cut down on mistakes during production. This helps speed up production and lower labour costs. In the near future, the market for surface mount technology is also likely to grow. This is because people are buying more LED lights.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, it was thought that East Asia would have the largest market share, at 24.5%, and that North America would have the fastest-growing market for surface mount technology.

East Asia is the biggest market for surface mount technology because it is industrialising quickly, its population is growing, its economy is doing well, it has some of the biggest SMT players, and the trend of making things smaller is growing. A lot of electrical goods are made and sold by the countries in this area. Surface mount technology is used by most electronics companies to make a lot of electrical devices at once.

In North America, demand is going up because digitization is getting better and the electronics industry is growing. With the growing demand for electronics like smartphones, medical devices, wearables, laptops, PCs, and other home appliances, electronic device makers in the region are relying more and more on SMT to speed up production.

Because of these things, it is expected that North America will be a market with a CAGR of 10.1% over the next few years.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/12243/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 15.5 Billion

By Type

Inspection Equipment, Placement Equipment, Soldering Equipment, Screen Printing Equipment, Cleaning Equipment, Rework and Repair Equipment, Others

By Application

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Energy & Power Systems, Others

By Companies 

Cicor Group, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Valtronic, Adolfo Juri Elettronica Industriale, ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, CyberOptics, FUJI MACHINE MFG.CO., LTD, Orbotech Ltd, Nordson Corporation, Allen Organ Company LLC, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Universal Instruments Corporation, KOHYOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc.

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Cicor Group, Hitachi High Technologies Corporation, Valtronic, Adolfo Juri Elettronica Industriale, ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG, CyberOptics, FUJI MACHINE MFG.CO., LTD, Orbotech Ltd, Nordson Corporation, Allen Organ Company LLC, Omron Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Universal Instruments Corporation, KOHYOUNG TECHNOLOGY Inc., and others.

By Type

  • Inspection Equipment

  • Placement Equipment

  • Soldering Equipment

  • Screen Printing Equipment

  • Cleaning Equipment

  • Rework and Repair Equipment

  • Others

By Application

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Telecommunications

  • Aerospace & Defense

  • Automotive

  • Medical

  • Industrial

  • Energy & Power Systems

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

  • Digital Transformation Market - The global digital transformation market size was valued at USD 731.13 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness USD 4,617.78 by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030.

  • Biosensors Market - The global biosensors market is a rapidly growing industry was valued at USD 28.60 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 33.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

  • Electronics Market - The electronics industry is a significant contributor to the global economy, was valued at $3454.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $4986.91 billion in 2030 with a growing CAGR of 7.5%.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

