Microsoft Surface Studio 2+ hands-on: More power, but still not enough

Based on its initial specs, the Surface Studio 2+ wasn't the upgrade we've been waiting four years to see. Perhaps spending a bit of time with it will change my mind. Maybe I'd be fine with an 11th-gen Intel CPU, instead of this year's (far better) 12th-gen chips. During Microsoft's hands-on event at its NYC store (or "Experience Center," as the company prefers), I spent some time with the Surface Studio 2+. It's certainly a very fast computer — but the thing is, it should be much more.

Microsoft hasn't touched the Studio 2+'s design at all: It still has a 28-inch PixelSense screen that's easily converted into an easel-like view. The company was eager to throw in much faster hardware for this revision, according to Microsoft's Ishmael Adams, a senior designer on the Surface team. Unfortunately, he says, Intel's latest chips weren't ready when the company started revamping the Studio 2+. That's a shame, since we've found the 12th-gen chips to be faster and more power efficient. But hey, at least there's an RTX 3060 GPU now, and there's also potential to plug in an external GPU via a Thunderbolt 4 connection.

For the past several years, the Studio 2 has become an increasingly terrible computer to buy, due to its 2017-era hardware and sky-high price. So at the very least, it's nice to see a new model with better internals. The Studio 2+ is fast enough to last most creatives for several years. But if it had a 12th-gen Intel chip, it would be even more future proof. For a computer that starts at $4,300, I don't think that's too much to ask.

Beyond the internals, though, the Studio 2+ is still a striking all-in-one PC. We've seen some AiO competitors from Dell and HP, but nobody has pushed this hard to make a truly unique desktop experience. Perhaps one day Microsoft will be able to deliver a cheaper Studio device, much like it did with the Studio Laptop.

