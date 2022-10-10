Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Size to Record USD 11.21 Billion Growth, Increasing participation in surface water sporting activities to be a Key Trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the surface water sports equipment market includes the increasing participation in surface water sporting activities. The increasing participation in various water sporting activities has also led to a rise in the number of water sports tournaments across the world, further propelling the growth of the market. Across the various sports categories tracked by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), water sports witnessed the largest year-over-year increase in participation at 2.3% in 2022 compared to 2021. Thus, the growing participation in water sports will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global surface water sports equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 11.21 at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology Download Free Sample Report.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Vendor Landscape

The surface water sports equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. They are also placing a strong emphasis on creating novel products as well as establishing their brands and brand equity.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offering

Escalade Inc. - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as trampolines, floats, slides, chutes, stand-up paddleboards, and towable tubes.

Imagine Nation Sports LLC - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as hard paddleboards, inflatable paddleboards, and paddles.

Kent Water Sports LLC - The company offers surface water sports equipment under the brands such as Kona, Bote, Freedom Foil, Aqua glide, and Margaritaville.

KJK Sports - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as stand-up paddle toggle, sure toggle, wing toggle, windsurf toggle, kayak toggle, open skiff toggle, and dinghies.

Naish International - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as Wing Surfer LE, Wing Surfer MK4, and Matador.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Major Segmentation

The Surface Water Sports Equipment Market has been segmented into the product (apparel and others), type (surfing, boarding, sailing, skiing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). By product, the apparel will witness maximum growth during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of activewear products is likely to spur the growth of this segment, with marketers continually rolling out new lines of water sports equipment to cater to customer requirements. By type, the surfing segment will grow during the forecast period with the establishment of public surfing facilities and artificial reefs, the number of surfers worldwide has increased. By geography, North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing interest in recreational sports activities, the increasing number of overseas and domestic tourists, rapid growth in surfing championships and events, and the presence of prominent vendors will facilitate the surface water sports equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period. To gain insights into the factors impacting the growth of the market Download Free Sample Report.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers

The growing number of water sporting facilities globally is one of the major drivers impacting the surface water sports equipment market growth. Water Sports Industry (FAWI) project, which aims to improve facilities for the water sports industry. The project is aimed at professionalizing and economically strengthening the water sports industry through sustainable development, upgrades, quality improvements, and cross-border collaborations in the water sports segment. The growing number of water sporting facilities in various countries around the globe will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist surface water sports equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surface water sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surface water sports equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surface water sports equipment market vendors

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Australia, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Absolute Outdoor Inc., AIRE Inc., Belassi GmbH, Blue Sea Watersports, BomBoard LLC, Escalade Inc., Imagine Nation Sports LLC, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, KJK Sports, Magnus Amusement Machines Pvt. Ltd., Marine Products Corp., Miami Nautique International, Naish International, North Technology Group LLC, Oriental Recreational Products Shanghai Co. Ltd., Starboard Co. Ltd., Sunny Water Sports Products Pvt. Ltd., SURFTECH LLC, Vanguard Inflatables, and Wing Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

