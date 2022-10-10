U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Size to Record USD 11.21 Billion Growth, Increasing participation in surface water sporting activities to be a Key Trend - Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the key trends in the surface water sports equipment market includes the increasing participation in surface water sporting activities. The increasing participation in various water sporting activities has also led to a rise in the number of water sports tournaments across the world, further propelling the growth of the market. Across the various sports categories tracked by the Sports and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), water sports witnessed the largest year-over-year increase in participation at 2.3% in 2022 compared to 2021. Thus, the growing participation in water sports will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global surface water sports equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 11.21 at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio's latest market report. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology Download Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surface Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surface Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Vendor Landscape

The surface water sports equipment market is fragmented due to the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as brand, labor, quality, and innovation to compete in the market. They are also placing a strong emphasis on creating novel products as well as establishing their brands and brand equity.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Key Vendor Offering

  • Escalade Inc. - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as trampolines, floats, slides, chutes, stand-up paddleboards, and towable tubes.

  • Imagine Nation Sports LLC - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as hard paddleboards, inflatable paddleboards, and paddles.

  • Kent Water Sports LLC - The company offers surface water sports equipment under the brands such as Kona, Bote, Freedom Foil, Aqua glide, and Margaritaville.

  • KJK Sports - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as stand-up paddle toggle, sure toggle, wing toggle, windsurf toggle, kayak toggle, open skiff toggle, and dinghies.

  • Naish International - The company offers surface water sports equipment such as Wing Surfer LE, Wing Surfer MK4, and Matador.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Major Segmentation

The Surface Water Sports Equipment Market has been segmented into the product (apparel and others), type (surfing, boarding, sailing, skiing, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). By product, the apparel will witness maximum growth during the forecast period owing to the rising popularity of activewear products is likely to spur the growth of this segment, with marketers continually rolling out new lines of water sports equipment to cater to customer requirements. By type, the surfing segment will grow during the forecast period with the establishment of public surfing facilities and artificial reefs, the number of surfers worldwide has increased. By geography, North America will account for 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing interest in recreational sports activities, the increasing number of overseas and domestic tourists, rapid growth in surfing championships and events, and the presence of prominent vendors will facilitate the surface water sports equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period. To gain insights into the factors impacting the growth of the market Download Free Sample Report.

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market: Major Growth Drivers

The growing number of water sporting facilities globally is one of the major drivers impacting the surface water sports equipment market growth. Water Sports Industry (FAWI) project, which aims to improve facilities for the water sports industry. The project is aimed at professionalizing and economically strengthening the water sports industry through sustainable development, upgrades, quality improvements, and cross-border collaborations in the water sports segment. The growing number of water sporting facilities in various countries around the globe will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Report:

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist surface water sports equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the surface water sports equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the surface water sports equipment market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surface water sports equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

Surface Water Sports Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 11.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.52

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, Mexico, Australia, France, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Absolute Outdoor Inc., AIRE Inc., Belassi GmbH, Blue Sea Watersports, BomBoard LLC, Escalade Inc., Imagine Nation Sports LLC, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Kent Water Sports LLC, KJK Sports, Magnus Amusement Machines Pvt. Ltd., Marine Products Corp., Miami Nautique International, Naish International, North Technology Group LLC, Oriental Recreational Products Shanghai Co. Ltd., Starboard Co. Ltd., Sunny Water Sports Products Pvt. Ltd., SURFTECH LLC, Vanguard Inflatables, and Wing Group

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Surfing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Boarding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Sailing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Skiing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Belassi GmbH

  • 11.4 Escalade Inc.

  • 11.5 Imagine Nation Sports LLC

  • 11.6 Kent Water Sports LLC

  • 11.7 KJK Sports

  • 11.8 Naish International

  • 11.9 North Technology Group LLC

  • 11.10 Starboard Co. Ltd.

  • 11.11 SURFTECH LLC

  • 11.12 Vanguard Inflatables

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Surface Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026
Global Surface Water Sports Equipment Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surface-water-sports-equipment-market-size-to-record-usd-11-21-billion-growth-increasing-participation-in-surface-water-sporting-activities-to-be-a-key-trend---technavio-301643577.html

SOURCE Technavio

    Warren Buffett is an all-time great of Wall Street, so investors perk up when the Oracle of Omaha adds a new position to his portfolio. Medical products distributor McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) became one of Buffett's newest holdings this year; he started a position in the first quarter of 2022 and added to it last quarter. Healthcare is one of the world's most complex and fragmented industries; McKesson is a healthcare products distributor whose job is getting vaccines, medical supplies, and other products from manufacturers to the professionals that treat patients.