Surfactants Market to Reach USD 57.81 Billion by 2028 | Global Surfactants Industry Share, Size, Growth Rate by Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read

Companies covered in surfactants market are Akzonobel N.V (Arnhem, Netherlands) Clariant AG (Muttenz, Switzerland) BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany) Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) Evonik Industries AG (Essen, Germany) Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan) Solvay (Brussels, Belgium) and many more players profiled

Pune, India, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per research by Fortune Business Insights™, the global surfactants market size is projected to reach USD 57.81 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market stood at USD 39.42 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 41.22 billion in 2021. The rising demand for cleaning agents from the household sector is likely to fuel the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled "Surfactants Market, 2021-2028."

Surfactants are compounds made from combining liquid, gas, and other chemical compounds that contain minimal surface tension. They are used extensively in household applications because of their ability to effectively eliminate germs and maintain hygiene. They are used in food & beverage, personal care, textile, and household sectors because of their effectiveness and strength. Their emulsifying, washing, and wetting properties are expected to boost its demand from the household sector. They are used in shaving creams, handwashes, and creams because of their lubricating abilities.

The compounds are used in shaving creams because of their ability to remove hair in a faster and easier manner. Further, the rising demand for hygiene among consumers is expected to boost demand for effective products among consumers. These factors are likely to fuel the surfactants Industry growth during the upcoming years.

Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/surfactants-market-102385

List of Key Players Profiled in Surfactants Market Report:

  • Akzonobel N.V (Arnhem, Netherlands)

  • Clariant AG (Muttenz, Switzerland)

  • BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

  • Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Essen, Germany)

  • Lion Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

  • Solvay (Brussels, Belgium)

  • Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Bangkok, Thailand)

  • Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (Delaware, U.S.)

  • Croda International Plc (Snaith, U.K.)

  • Stepan Company (Illinois, U.S.)

  • Dow Chemical Company (Michigan, U.S.)

COVID-19 Pandemic

Rising Demand for Effective Sanitization Methods to Boost Market Growth

This surfactants market is expected to be affirmatively impacted amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the growing demand for the product from household applications. The alarming spike in COVID-19 patients results in the adoption of advanced sanitation solutions. Cleaning agents are used in hand wash, floor cleaners, table cleaners, and others because of their ability to sanitize environments effectively. The rising awareness regarding sanitization and evolving buying preferences is expected to boost the product's demand from the household sector. Manufacturers adopt online retail to expand their market reach and boost sales. These factors may boost the surfactants market share growth during the pandemic.

Segments

By product, the market is segmented into amphoteric, cationic, non-ionic, and anionic. Based on application it is divided into plastics, industrial & institutional cleaning, food & beverages, textile, personal care, and home care. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report offers a comprehensive examination of the top segments and the newest trends in the market. It expansively debates the drivers as well as the limiting factors and the influence of COVID-19 on the market. Furthermore, it reviews the regional progressions and the tactics undertaken by the market's vital players.

Inquiry Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/surfactants-market-102385

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Applications from Several Sectors to Boost Market Progress

Surfactants applications are increasing rapidly from the food & beverage, textiles, and home care sector. Its disinfecting ability and effectiveness are expected to increase its adoption. The rising awareness from consumers regarding hygiene is expected to boost its sales. Further, the adoption of the product as an ingredient in hand wash, shampoo, cleaning products, detergent, and sanitizers is expected to boost the product demand. It is used in several Industrial cleaning applications to remove dust particles, by-products, soil, and other impurities. Increasing adoption of the product in hospitals and other medical institutions is expected to boost its sales. Rising per-capita income and evolving consumer lifestyles lead to the adoption of cleaning agents from consumers in developing countries. These factors are likely to fuel the market growth.

However, fluctuating raw material prices and increasing environmental concerns are expected to hinder market progress.

Regional Insights

Robust Demand for Personal Care Products to Boost Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest surfactants market share owing to the rising demand for personal care and home care products from developing countries. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 15.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to soar during the upcoming years. Further, low manufacturing and labor costs are expected to boost the chemical compound's production. These factors are likely to influence surfactants market growth rate.

In North America, increased spending capacity and rapid industrialization are likely to boost market progress. Further, the presence of manufacturers such as Formosa Plastics, Dow, and Chevron is likely to promote surfactant sales. Additionally, the emergence of several bio surfactant manufacturers is likely to promote surfactants market growth.

In Europe, surfactants' rising demand from the personal care and home care sectors are likely to boost its adoption. Further, the development of the textile, household, and fashion industries is likely to boost the surfactants market size.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Collaborate with Major Players to Improve Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the surfactants market engage in partnership to improve their brand image. For example, Unilever engaged in a partnership with India Glycols and LanzaTech for the production of surfactants made from carbon emissions in April 2021. This strategy may enable the three companies to utilize biotechnology and an organized supply chain to boost their organizational goals. The newly announced surfactant shall be used in the OMO (Persil) laundry capsule scheduled for launch on April 22nd in China. This strategy may enable the partners to improve their brand image globally.

Speak to our experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/surfactants-market-102385

Key Industry Development

  • March 2021: BASF and Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd., and Holiferm Ltd. entered into an agreement with each other for the expansion of their position in the active and bio-based surfactants industry. This expansion shall enable BASF to manufacture and develop fermentation-derived, non-fossil-based, and sustainable ingredients in several glycolipids classes and boost the potential for personal care, industrial formulators, and home care products.

Major Table of Content

1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
4.2. Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.
4.3. Latest Technological Advancement
4.4. Insights on Regulatory Scenario
4.5. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5. Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Surfactants Market
5.1. Supply Chain Challenges
5.2. Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact
5.3. Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak
6. Global Surfactants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
6.1. Key Findings / Summary
6.2. By Type (Volume/Value)
6.2.1.Anionic
6.2.2.Noninic
6.2.3.Cationic
6.2.4.Amphoteric
6.3. By Application (Volume/Value)
6.3.1.Home Care
6.3.2.Personal Care
6.3.3.Textile
6.3.4.Food & Beverages
6.3.5.Industrial & institutional Cleaning
6.3.6.Plastics
6.3.7.Others
6.4. By Region (Volume/Value)
6.4.1.North America
6.4.2.Europe
6.4.3.Asia Pacific
6.4.4.Latin America
6.4.5.Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/surfactants-market-102385

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone:
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


