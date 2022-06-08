U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.42
    -9.26 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,066.19
    -113.95 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,206.64
    +31.41 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.94
    -14.63 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.65
    +0.24 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.60
    +5.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.11
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9990
    +0.0270 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2549
    -0.0043 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9100
    +1.2940 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,519.37
    +852.26 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    660.56
    +8.93 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.78
    -43.15 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Surfactants Market Size to Worth Around US$ 81.7 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

According to Precedence Research, the global surfactants market size is projected to be worth around US$ 81.7 billion by 2030 and poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Ottawa, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surfactants market size was valued at US$ 44.99 billion in 2021. The North American market is expected to have a significant share in the global market during the forecast. It is due to rapid industrialization and an increase in the disposable income. There are many manufacturers of factors that are based in this region and therefore the market shall grow increase in the demand for cosmetic products, home care products and personal care products. The market size in this region will grow.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1728

The Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow during the forecast due to a demand in personal care and home care products in various developing nations like China, India and Japan. Increased demand in products like shampoo, hand wash and shaving cream the market is expected to see a growth. The European market is also expected to grow due to its textile and fashion industry. Germany is a major product of cleaners and detergents. The Middle East, Africa and the Latin American market is also expected to see a growth during the forecast period due to a presence of petroleum and crude oil in this region, there is rapid industrialization and urbanization in this area due to which the industry should grow.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 44.99 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 81.7 Billion

CAGR

4.9% from 2022 to 2030

Base Year

2021

Forecast Year

2022 to 2030

Key Players

Nouryon, Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corporation, BASF SE, Stepan Company, Solvay, El Dupont De Nemours & Co, Clariant AG

Report Highlights

  • By product type, the anionic segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast. There's a growing demand for linear alkylbenzene which leads to the growth in the demand for anionic surfactants.

  • By application, the Home Care segment holds the largest market share and it is expected to grow during the forecast period and increased demand for detergents, cleanser, sanitizers, hand wash and also other products. The demand for surfactants is growing in the home care segment. Pandemic has also resulted in awareness regarding the healthcare and hence it is driving the market. The food and beverages market is also expected to grow.

  • By region, North American market is expected to have a significant share in the global market due to rising disposable income and rapid industrialization. Increased demand for home care and cosmetics products, along with the textiles, has led to a growth in the North American market. The European and the Asia Pacific markets are also experiencing growth due to the improved lifestyles of the consumers and high demand for personal care products.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1728

Market Dynamics

Drivers

As there is an increase in the demand for home care products, textiles, foods and beverages in various regions across the globe, the market for surfactants is also expected to grow. The Home care application has the largest use of surfactants and the market shall grow. Surfactants are extensively used in products that help in protecting from infections and spread of diseases. It has to increased application in detergents, cleaning products, shampoo, hand wash, hand sanitizers. Increase in the population has also increased the demand for foods and beverages and the manufacturers are acquiring Surfactants for the production of these products. Surfactants have a good application in various chemical ingredients. In order to meet the demands of the growing market, the manufacturers have also increased the production of surfactants to help in meeting the demands.

Restraints

The prices of the crude oil and various other raw materials are volatile. This happens to be a restraining factor in the growth of the surfactant market. Also the effects of surfactants on the environment like the toxicity and degrade ability are affecting the growth of the market in the long run. Various rules and regulations by the regional governments for Environmental Protection are also restraining the growth of the market. The commercial production of surfactants, which is based on Petroleums, have various technological constraints and it is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast.

Opportunities

There's an increasing demand for biobased or green surfactants, and this is expected to provide an opportunity for the growth of the surfactants market. The bio surfactants have applications in various emulsifying agents, surface reducing bacteria, anticorrosive and biocides. All of these are extremely innovative applications where the biosurfactants could be used. The versatility and the efficiency of the biosurfactants in various foods and beverages, home care and industrial cleaning agents shall lead to a growth in the market. Surfactants that can be vegetable based will also show a growth during the forecast period. Vegetable based surfactants are derived from renewable sources. Hence the market shall grow. These products are able to show their commitment to the protection of environment and they are naturally appealing to the consumers.

Challenges

Petroleum based surfactants contribute in the depletion of the non renewable resources as they are extremely polluting. They release toxic chemicals in the environment even if they decompose at all.

Recent Developments

  • A biosurfactant was launched by Unilever in partnership with Evonik. It is renewable and biodegradable. Also it is very mild on the skin. The name of the biosurfactant is Rhamnolipid.

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Anionic Surfactants

    • Linear alkyl benzene

    • Fatty alcohol ether sulfates

    • Fatty alcohol sulfates

    • Sulfosuccinates

    • Others

  • Non-ionic Surfactants

    • Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates (FAE)

    • Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates (APE)

    • Others

  • Cationic Surfactants

  • Amphoteric Surfactants

  • Others

By Origin

  • Synthetic Surfactants

  • Bio-based Surfactants

    • Chemically Synthesized Bio-based Surfactants

    • Biosurfactants

By Application

  • Home Care

  • Personal Care

  • Oilfield Chemicals

  • Food & Beverage

  • Agrochemicals

  • Textiles

  • Plastics

  • Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1728

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Roku stock spikes on rumors of Netflix buyout

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Roku amid speculation of a Netflix acquisition.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood kicked off the new trading week on a buying spree. The CEO and co-founder of ARK Invest was busy buying stocks on Monday, picking up the pace after laying low on a lot of market days over the past month. Wood added to her existing exchange-traded fund stakes in Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Monday.

  • Jim Cramer is Recommending These 10 Stocks in June

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending in June, check out Jim Cramer is Recommending These 5 Stocks in June. Jim Cramer, the journalist investor and hugely successful former hedge fund manager, has […]

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Surge Over 40%

    Uncertainty has been the name of the game in 2022. A combination of negative macro developments – a slowing global economy, the geopolitical ramifications following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and - possibly most of all - the prospect of the Fed seriously tightening its monetary policy to combat inflation – have all been weighing heavily on investors’ minds. That doesn’t necessarily mean there aren’t good opportunities to take advantage of right now. The analysts at banking giant Goldman Sachs

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • Intel Bear Case Coming ‘Even Earlier’ Than Expected. This Analyst Remains Neutral on the Stock.

    Citi analyst Christopher Danely expects Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss second-quarter guidance.

  • 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    What follows are three promising stocks selected by a team of Fool.com contributors that could deliver similar returns on the other side of the market madness. John Ballard (Alibaba): The leading e-commerce platform in China has been through the gauntlet over the last 12 months. Over the last year, shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) are down 53% following the Chinese government's recent scrutiny over large internet platforms.

  • Think It Is Too Late to Buy Oil Stocks? These 3 Stocks Still Look Great

    Oil prices have had a good run, and so have oil stocks, but this trio of energy companies still have a lot of dividends to give.

  • Roku Stock Jumps After Report Of Potential Takeover By Netflix

    Reports suggest employee chatter at San Jose-based has been focused on a potential takeover bid from Netflix.

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Jumping to a 2-Month High. What’s Driving the Shares Now.

    A wave of videogame approvals in China indicates further moves to clarify or ease the regulatory picture for Chinese tech stocks.

  • Intel Stock Slides As Citigroup Cautions On Q2 Earnings Miss, Cuts 2022 Outlook

    "We now expect Intel to negatively pre-announce or miss 2Q22 guidance and are lowering estimates accordingly," said Citi analyst Christopher Danely.

  • Tesla Needs Batteries. This Buffett-Backed EV Maker Will Supply Them ‘Very Soon.’

    BYD launched its lithium iron phosphate "Blade Batteries" in March 2020 for use in its own cars as well as working on plans to sell them to other auto makers.

  • 8 Big Growth Stocks Are Now Even Cheaper Than 'Value' Stocks

    Looking for a sign of how far the wipeout of S&P 500 growth stocks has gone? Consider this: Some growth stocks are now cheaper than value stocks.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • ‘I thought it was a sick joke’: They gave up other job offers to work for Coinbase, and are now unemployed

    Hao Jia and Chung Wook Ahn are among those who had their job offers rescinded after they agreed to join the cryptocurrency exchange company.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’: I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?