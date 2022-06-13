U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

Surfboard Market to observe USD 2.72 Bn incremental growth | Driven by the increasing popularity of adaptive surfing | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surfboard market size is expected to increase by USD 2.72 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.23% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. North America will have the largest share of the market

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Surfboard Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Surfboard Market by End-user, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get more insights into the market size, YOY growth rates, and future growth opportunities. Download a Sample Report

The global surfboard market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Technavio identifies Beachbeat Surfboards, Channel Island Surfboards, Firewire Ltd., Global Surf Industries, Hobie Cat Co., Infinity SUP, NSP Surfboards, Quiksilver Inc., Rusty Surfboards Inc., and XANADU SURF DESIGNS as some of the major market participants.

The rising educational surfing courses will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing adoption of do-it-yourself (DIY) surfboards will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

View Sample Report Now for additional highlights on the vendor landscape.

Surfboard Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Surfboard Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • End-user

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

By product, the market will observe significant growth in the shortboards segment. Shortboards are customizable and are good for surfers of all skill levels. In addition, the increasing number of product launches is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Based on the end-users, recreational users are exhibiting high demand for surfboards. Similarly, in terms of distribution channel, the specialty stores segment will account for maximum sales of surfboards during the forecast period.

About 31% of the market's growth is expected to originate from North America. The increasing popularity of various watersports in the US and the growth of inbound tourism are contributing to the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for surfboards in North America.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our surfboard market report covers the following areas:

Surfboard Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the surfboard market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the surfboard market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Surfboard Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist surfboard market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the surfboard market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the surfboard market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surfboard market vendors

Related Reports:

Kiteboarding Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Canoeing and Kayaking Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Surfboard Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 2.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.23

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Australia, Brazil, France, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Beachbeat Surfboards, Channel Island Surfboards, Firewire Ltd., Global Surf Industries, Hobie Cat Co., Infinity SUP, NSP Surfboards, Quiksilver Inc., Rusty Surfboards Inc., and XANADU SURF DESIGNS

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Shortboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Longboards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Recreational users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Professional users - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Distribution channel

  • Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Competitive scenario

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Beachbeat Surfboards

  • Channel Island Surfboards

  • Firewire Ltd.

  • Global Surf Industries

  • Hobie Cat Co.

  • Infinity SUP

  • NSP Surfboards

  • Quiksilver Inc.

  • Rusty Surfboards Inc.

  • XANADU SURF DESIGNS

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surfboard-market-to-observe-usd-2-72-bn-incremental-growth--driven-by-the-increasing-popularity-of-adaptive-surfing--technavio-301565828.html

SOURCE Technavio

