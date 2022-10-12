SurfCT, Healthcare Practice Design & Technology Solutions Provider, Opens New Office Featuring Educational Facility

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / SurfCT , a Design & Technology solutions company focused on the healthcare industry, has announced the opening of its new office in New York City's Trinity Building. The new location features an educational facility and adds to the company's existing Los Angeles, California office to better serve clients from coast to coast.

The company has also revealed that it is currently in the process of replacing its gas-powered fleet of company vehicles with Tesla electric service vehicles to help reduce its carbon footprint. SurfCT plans to replace its entire fleet of service vehicles by 2024.

SurfCT along with its founder/CEO, Paul Vigario, have pioneered a full range of healthcare-focused IT solutions that connect design & technology with treatment philosophy to help healthcare providers enhance their brands.

Vigario founded SurfCT in 2003 after graduating from the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor's degree in Management/Computer Information Systems with a focus on healthcare technology. With two decades focused on healthcare technology and IT integration, SurfCT has worked with more than 12,000 practices worldwide, Vigario has become an expert on how a dental practice should look, function, and operate in the present day.

"I created SurfCT so dentists and surgeons around the world can blend the latest in high-quality technology systems to achieve automation," said Vigario.

Vigario and the SurfCT team work with each client to understand their vision, provide seamless integration of front office, clinical treatment systems, patient experience systems, mobile connectivity, hardware, true digital workflow, and offer ongoing world-class technical service, support and data protection programs.

"Our team consistently offers innovative means of providing reliable, informative, modern fully-connected technologies and custom new practice dental design solutions for dentists and patients alike," said Vigario. "With design and technology being merged by SurfCT in dental and medical practices, the level of automation and success is limitless."

SurfCT consists of IT professionals; Design & Technology experts that work alongside a team of engineers, trainers, and digital marketing professionals who assist with all aspects of business, practice, and workflow beyond basic IT services.

"Dentistry is a $110 billion dollar industry projected to be a $200 billion dollar industry in the next five years," said Vigario. "SurfCT is connecting the dots to ensure our doctors are maximizing their potential and ultimately achieving their version and realization of success. When everything is connected you create new possibilities, execute your vision and elevate your life."

