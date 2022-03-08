U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,212.50
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,873.00
    +91.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,350.75
    +30.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,960.20
    +9.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.61
    +0.21 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.10
    -2.80 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.69
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0883
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0270 (+1.57%)
     

  • Vix

    36.45
    +4.47 (+13.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3124
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4310
    +0.1220 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,354.38
    +139.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    859.71
    +8.09 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,959.48
    -27.66 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,127.75
    -93.66 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Surfrider Foundation to Meet with Congressional Leaders for Coastal Recreation Hill Day

·3 min read

Attendees will meet virtually with more than 130 congressional leaders to demand action to protect the nation's coasts

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9-10, the Surfrider Foundation, world champion surfers, ocean advocates and leaders of the coastal recreation and tourism industry will virtually meet with congressional officials and the Biden administration to demand federal action to protect the ocean and coasts for all people. Representing the largest grassroots network of coastal recreation users in the nation, attendees will meet with more than 130 congressional leaders during Surfrider's Coastal Recreation Hill Day to urge comprehensive policies to prevent plastic pollution, protect clean water and drive climate action.

Surfrider Foundation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Surfrider Foundation)
Surfrider Foundation Logo (PRNewsFoto/Surfrider Foundation)

"Our goal is to build bipartisan leadership to protect our nation's coastal ecosystems and the public's ability to enjoy these resources," said the Surfrider Foundation's Environmental Director Zach Plopper. "Hundreds of millions of Americans participate in ocean and coastal recreation each year, supporting millions of jobs and generating over $150 billion annually. Our nation's communities and coastal environments, which these industries depend on, are increasingly threatened year after year. Federal leadership is needed now more than ever to ensure clean water, resilient coasts and a healthy ocean to support public use and our economies for the future."

The Surfrider Foundation's Coastal Recreation Hill Day efforts will consist of 36 regional delegations representing 26 of the nation's 32 coastal states and territories. It will also include support from more than 50 industry groups, a record number of 20 student clubs and notable attendees, such as Big Wave World Champion Greg Long, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, and Director of NOAA's Office of Marine National Sanctuaries John Armor.

Specifically, the Surfrider Foundation will urge federal support for:

  • The Break Free from Plastic Pollution Act (S. 984/H.R. 2238) by Senator Jeff Merkley and Representative Alan Lowenthal to reduce plastic pollution at the source

  • EPA funding appropriations for the BEACH Act Grants Program and for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to provide support for beach water quality monitoring, public notification programs and wastewater treatment upgrades in coastal states and territories

  • Ocean Climate Solutions legislation such as the Ocean-Based Climate Solutions Act (H.R. 3764) by Representative Raúl Grijalva to leverage the ocean's potential in the fight against climate change

For more information on Surfrider's Coastal Recreation Hill Day or to find a nearby chapter and get involved, visit Surfrider.org.

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists and members, with more than 190 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 700 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surfrider-foundation-to-meet-with-congressional-leaders-for-coastal-recreation-hill-day-301497279.html

SOURCE Surfrider Foundation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Popped Today

    As of 10:10 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are getting a 5.3% lift. Fuel cell play Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is up an equal 5.3%, while rival fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is gaining 8%. What does the price of oil have to do with the value of solar stocks, and fuel cell stocks?

  • What Europe can learn from the 1970s oil crisis: Don’t fear high prices

    Driven by market turmoil caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price is about double what it was before the pandemic, and six-fold above its low point in April 2020. The US has been here before: Between 1979 and 1981, during the Iran-Iraq war, the price of imported oil in the US doubled. Before those crises, between 35-45% of US oil was imported, and when supplies fell, price spikes and shortages led to hours-long lines at gas stations.

  • U.S. Steel fined $1.8M for emissions from Clairton plant

    Hydrogen sulfide, H2S, is a major source of pollution-related health concerns and results, among other things, in a rotten egg smell.

  • Nature & You: Leafless sycamore trees are brilliant white in winter

    Showy sycamore trees are brilliant white in winter, definitely not 'plain jane' trees in a leafless forest.

  • Biden Administration Is ‘Misusing Facts’ on Oil Permits, API Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of the biggest U.S. oil lobby groups said the Biden administration is “misusing facts” when it claims the industry has more than 9,000 federal drilling permits on which it can drill to boost supply and ease soaring energy prices. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Fir

  • Environmental groups press California on electric car rules

    More than 80 environmental groups and other organizations on Monday urged California Governor Gavin Newsom to impose tougher rules promoting electric vehicles even as the state is moving faster than President Joe Biden's administration. "Californians being punished by high gas prices and climate disasters deserve the fastest all-electric future Gov. Newsom can deliver," said Scott Hochberg of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Climate Law Institute, one of the groups signing the letter. The groups want Newsom and California air regulators to back requiring more electric vehicles faster than the current plans and to set more stringent annual emissions reductions for gasoline-powered vehicles.

  • As oil prices soar, energy execs want security, alternatives to Russia

    (Reuters) -Oil-and-gas leaders advocated at an industry conference on Monday for a combination of more fossil fuel production and renewable energy sources to reduce reliance on places like Russia as oil prices soared following that nation's invasion of Ukraine. The CERAWeek energy conference opened in Houston on a day when global crude prices reached levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis. Buyers are shunning Russian exports of crude and fuel, creating what could be the biggest disruption in global energy supply in decades.

  • Ukraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Global Stocks Plunge; Russia Threatens Gas FlowChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueStocks retreated in several global markets, with the S&P 500 falling the most in more than a year, on concerns that soaring commodity costs as a result of

  • UN report: Climate change already so severe humans nearing adaptation limits

    A comprehensive new United Nations-sponsored assessment of climate change finds that global warming is reshaping the world more rapidly and severely than was known several years ago. Why it matters: The report finds that climate change is affecting every person's physical and mental health, and classifies nearly half of the global population as being "highly vulnerable" to climate impacts. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeImporta

  • EU Aims to Cut Russia Gas Dependence by Almost 80% This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive arm is mapping out a path to end the bloc’s reliance on Russian gas that could see import needs cut by almost 80% this year, according to two officials with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Pentagon Says Security Aid Still Getting ThroughChina Warns U.S. Against Forming Pacific NATO and Backing TaiwanStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Biden to order studies on regulating, issuing cryptocurrency -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to sign a long-awaited executive order this week directing the Justice Department, Treasury and other agencies to study the legal and economic ramifications of creating a U.S. central bank digital currency, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. The White House last year said it was considering a wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market - including an executive order - to deal with growing threat of ransomware and other cyber crime. Biden's order sets an 180-day deadline for a series of reports on "the future of money" and the role that cryptocurrencies will play in the evolving landscape.

  • Grocery chain Meijer signs deal to buy power from Duke Energy's largest solar project

    Michigan-based grocery chain Meijer Inc. says its 15-year power-purchase agreement with Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions will provide it with about 200,000 megawatt-hours of renewable power each year.

  • Skier triggers avalanche and sees partner vanish as he’s swept into trees in Colorado

    The skier was partially buried in debris when his partner found him, officials said.

  • Biden Planning to Sign Executive Order on Crypto This Week: Reports

    The White House has been working on coordinating the efforts of different federal agencies since last year.

  • The problem with government incentives for rooftop solar | Opinion

    Thousands of homes now have solar panels and net metering has become a burden on working families because the program allows wealthy homeowners to avoid covering their fair share of maintaining the electric grid.

  • One of rarest animals in Yellowstone emerges near ‘elated’ tour group, video shows

    “As soon as it turned, we realized we were in the middle of a once in a lifetime experience.”

  • 'The bill is fair': Controversial Florida solar bill gets final approval despite opposition

    A controversial solar bill that will eventually prevent rooftop solar subsidies received final approval by the Florida Senate on Monday.

  • NYC ends COVID vaccine and mask mandates: ‘It’s time to open our city’

    Mayor Eric Adams is dropping some key pandemic restrictions to 'get the economy back up and operating' as NYC COVID cases fall

  • You can now order more free COVID tests from the federal government — here’s how

    Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 test kits from the federal government again. The U.S. government will mail COVID tests to people who order them through the United States Postal Service. Each order consists of four rapid antigen tests, and will ship free — there is an order limit of two per residential address — for a total of eight tests — according to the USPS website.

  • A blast-stressed elephant and an abandoned lemur: The war within Kyiv's zoo

    KYIV, Ukraine - Horace the Asian elephant is so terrified of explosions that he's been put on sedatives. The zebras are being kept inside after they panicked at the sound of shelling and ran directly into a fence. And Maya the lemur is so overwhelmed that she abandoned her newborn baby this week - nearly killing him. Zoos have often been collateral damage in war around the world. And war is now touching Kyiv's zoo, next to a key military installation and possibly in the path of a Russian push in