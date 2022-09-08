Surgalign to Exhibit at the Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (“SMISS”) Annual Forum and the North American Spine Society (“NASS”) 2022 Annual Meeting

Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Company to showcase its HOLO Portal™ surgical guidance system for the first time at an industry event, with live, hands-on demonstrations from surgeons and medical professionals

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced two upcoming industry events it will be participating in and showcasing many of its latest spine and technology innovations.



The Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (“SMISS”) will be hosting its Annual Forum on September 29 – October 1, 2022, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, NV. This three-day event brings together the international community of spine surgeons, orthopaedic surgeons, and neurosurgeons in an open forum focused entirely on minimally invasive spine surgery. Surgalign will be exhibiting (Booth #301) many of its latest product innovations, including its Coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization Device, CoFix™ Posterior MIS Fusion System, and CervAlign® Anterior Cervical Plate System, along with its biomaterials portfolio and TETRAfuse® 3D technology. The Company will also be participating in the MISS Track Cadaveric Lab on September 29th and for the first time at any industry event, will be featuring its HOLO Portal™ Surgical Guidance System with live, hands-on demonstrations.

The North American Spine Society (“NASS”) will be hosting its 37th Annual Meeting on October 12-15, 2022, at McCormick Place-West Building in Chicago, IL. Founded in 1985, NASS is a global multidisciplinary medical organization for health care professionals who specialize in spinal care and are dedicated to fostering the highest quality, ethical, value-based and evidence-based spinal care through education, research and advocacy. This four-day event will include educational courses, symposiums, webinars and various education programs to foster better patient outcomes in spinal care and will feature hands-on demonstrations from leading spine surgeons around the globe. Surgalign will have on display (Booth #4841) its Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization Device, CoFix Posterior MIS Fusion System, CervAlign Anterior Cervical Plate System, and many of its biomaterials products and TETRAfuse 3D technology. The Company will also be showcasing its HOLO Portal Surgical Guidance System in its booth.

“We’ve made great strides over the past year developing and bringing to market, new and differentiated products for our customers that are designed to improve patient outcomes, and we look forward to showcasing many of our innovations at SMISS and NASS in the coming weeks,” stated Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign. “We’re especially excited to debut the HOLO Portal system at industry events as we move forward in our commercialization initiatives and expand our reach.”

