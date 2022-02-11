U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.25
    -22.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,989.00
    -150.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,627.25
    -73.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.90
    -13.60 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.78
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.80
    -12.60 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.43 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1388
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • Vix

    23.91
    +3.95 (+19.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1400
    +0.1100 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,310.53
    -524.25 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.50
    -17.68 (-1.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $20 Million Public Offering

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRGA
Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) (“Surgalign”), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 43,478,264 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants to purchase common stock in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 32,608,698 shares of common stock at a combined effective public offering price of $0.46 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and accompanying 0.75 of a warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $0.60 per share and will expire five years following the date of issuance. All of the securities being sold in the offering are being offered by Surgalign. The offering is expected to close on or about February 15, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In addition, Surgalign has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,521,736 shares of common stock and/or warrants to purchase up to an additional 4,891,302 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for this offering.

The gross proceeds from the offering to Surgalign, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, excluding any proceeds that may be received upon the exercise of the option to purchase additional securities and any exercise of the warrants to purchase common stock, are expected to be approximately $20 million. Surgalign intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including preparation for approval, utilization and ongoing development of its digital health offerings.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. Surgalign has filed a shelf registration on Form S-3 (File No. 333-259893) (including a base prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which was declared effective on December 28, 2021. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website, located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, at 430 Park Ave., New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 856-5711, or by email at placements@hcwco.com. Prospective investors should read the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus and other documents Surgalign has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about Surgalign and the public offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland and Wurmlingen, Germany.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements related to the completion of the public offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering and the intended use of proceeds from the public offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions and the risks identified in Surgalign’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of Surgalign’s SEC filings may be obtained without charge by visiting Surgalign’s website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
Mike Vallie
T: 443-213-0499
IR@surgalign.com


Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Inflation is at a 40-year high. 10 tips from the pros on how to invest and save during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. On Thursday, the Labor Department released the latest consumer price index data, which revealed that the rate of U.S. inflation rose again in January to 7.5%, which is a 40-year high. This suggests that “the upward pressure on consumer prices is unlikely to relent much anytime soon,” writes MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash of the data.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Why Emcore Stock Fell Off a Cliff Today

    Shares of Emcore (NASDAQ: EMKR) -- which provides mixed-signal products (chips that can process both analog and digital signals) for use in aerospace, defense, and other industries -- plummeted today after the company reported worse-than-expected results for its first quarter. Investors were disappointed with the company's earnings and a subsequent downgrade from an analyst, which sent the tech stock plummeting 32.6% as of 11:56 a.m. ET on Thursday. Emcore reported non-GAAP earnings of $0.14 per share, which missed the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.17 per share.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Affirm stock slammed after outlook prompts questions about Amazon effect

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares plunged more than 20% Thursday after the buy-now pay-later company mistakenly posted earnings results early, then faced tough questions about how new partnerships were affecting revenue.