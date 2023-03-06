U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,058.00
    +8.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,428.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,358.75
    +47.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,932.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    -0.72 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.24
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0668
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9150
    -0.0490 (-1.24%)
     

  • Vix

    18.92
    -0.67 (-3.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7840
    -0.0470 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,439.29
    -18.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,910.33
    -36.78 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

Surgalign Provides Update on Corporate Restructuring Initiatives and Confirms its Prior 2022 Revenue Guidance

Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
·8 min read
Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc.

Company on track to achieve target cash savings of $30 - $35 million in 2023 vs 2022; expects to report 2022 revenue of approximately $82.0 million and end the year with a cash balance in excess of $16 million

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, today provided updates on its previously announced restructuring plan.

On November 8, 2022, Surgalign’s Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan intended to help the Company drive growth in the most valuable and profitable parts of its business. The approved plan included product portfolio rationalization in the domestic markets, and a scale down of its international business which will continue throughout 2023. Additionally, as part of the restructuring plan, the Company reduced its workforce in December of 2022, cut non-essential spending, and realigned resources to support growth of its Digital Health and core hardware assets.

The primary focus of the planned restructuring has centered on product line rationalization. Surgalign targeted products with declining revenue and more limited growth prospects based on investments, as well as low and negative ROI profiles. The Company estimates that approximately 70% of total 2022 revenue was generated from roughly 30% of its product brands and believes that operating costs to support its other approximately 70% of its brands was too costly. Therefore, in January 2023, the Company began the process of removing those products from its portfolio.

In anticipation of its product rationalization and the resulting downsizing of its offering, Surgalign announced in November 2022, plans to reduce its workforce. Notifications were provided and the Company executed on its plan, resulting in a reduction in force of approximately 20%. The combination of these efforts should enable the Company to significantly reduce its cash burn on a go-forward basis. Additionally, as part of its rationalization initiatives, the Company expects to incur an inventory write-down of approximately $12.5 - $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. By simplifying its offering, the Company anticipates it will be in a stronger position to service its customers, invest in its offering and execute its Digital Health strategy in the coming year.

Terry Rich, President and CEO of Surgalign commented, “We continue to successfully execute our restructuring initiatives and remain on track to achieve our target savings in 2023. We continue to work closely with our customers and partners to ensure we are in position to honor commitments and support them throughout. We expect to complete the product rationalization process by the end of the first half of 2023, resulting in a smaller offering, but one that focuses on growth-oriented product lines that remain in higher demand. We continue to look at all aspects of our business to streamline resources and improve our ability to invest in our Digital Health strategy and improve customer satisfaction.”

Terry Rich continued, “Product rationalization is something we wanted to do for years but were unable to due to the contractual obligations that were previously in place. Following our revised agreement with our OEM partner, Resolve, in August 2022, we were in position to carry through on our plans and believe the products we have now, coupled with our HOLO Portal and HOLO AI platform, provide us with the greatest opportunities for growth, while significantly reducing our investment needs.”

Furthermore, in an effort to extend its cash runway, Surgalign previously announced that it would explore all strategic avenues, including the potential divestiture of its assets, should opportunities arise. As announced on March 1, 2023, the Company closed on the sale of its Coflex and CoFix brands to Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. for a total purchase price of $17.0 million. There has and continues to be interest in many of its other brands and the Company intends to continue to explore all strategic paths to unlock and enhance shareholder value.

Terry Rich added, “While Coflex and CoFix were part of the Company’s future plans, the product lines had been on the decline for the past several years and required additional investments to drive innovation that we just couldn’t support in order to maximize the potential of a novel product line. As announced, with these products now under Xtant Medical, we believe they have a home with a partner committed to investing in them and driving value for the customers they serve.”

Surgalign intends to report its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results for the period ending December 31, 2022 later this month and a notice will be sent shortly confirming the date and time, along with conference call and webcast information. The Company estimates it will report full year 2022 revenue of approximately $82.0 million and end the year with approximately $16.3 million in cash.

About Surgalign Holdings, Inc.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies physicians and other health providers will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on developing solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in approximately 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland, and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements relating the intended use of proceeds from the registered direct offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include: (i) the Company’s access to adequate operating cash flow, trade credit, borrowed funds and equity capital to fund its operations and pay its obligations as they become due, and the terms on which external financing may be available, including the impact of adverse trends or disruption in the global credit and equity markets; (ii) risks relating to existing or potential litigation or regulatory actions; (iii) the identification of control deficiencies, including material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; (iv) general worldwide economic conditions and related uncertainties; (v) the continued impact of the COVID-19 and the Company’s attempts at mitigation, particularly in international markets served by the Company; (vi) the failure by the Company to identify, develop and successfully implement its strategic initiatives, particularly with respect to its digital surgery strategy; (vii) the reliability of our supply chain; (viii) our ability to meet obligations, including purchase minimums, under our vendor and other agreements; (ix) whether or when the demand for procedures involving our products will increase; (x) our financial position and results, total revenue, product revenue, gross margin, and operations; (xi) failure to realize, or unexpected costs in seeking to realize, the expected benefits of the Holo Surgical Inc. (“Holo Surgical”) and Inteneural Networks Inc. (“INN”) acquisitions, including the failure of Holo Surgical’s and INN’s products and services to be satisfactorily developed or achieve applicable regulatory approvals or as a result of the failure to commercialize and distribute its products; (xii) the failure to effectively integrate Holo Surgical’s and INN’s operations with those of the Company, including: retention of key personnel; the effect on relationships with customers, suppliers, and other third parties; and the diversion of management time and attention to the integration; (xiii) the number of shares and amount of cash that will be required in connection with any post-closing milestone payments, including as a result of changes in the trading price of the Company’s common stock and their effect on the amount of cash needed by the Company to fund any post-closing milestone payments in connection with the acquisitions; (xiv) the continuation of recent quality issues with respect to our global supply chain; and (xv) the effect and timing of changes in laws or in governmental regulations. These factors should be considered carefully, and undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement in this communication speaks only as of the date of the particular statement.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market and other conditions and the risks identified in Surgalign’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of Surgalign’s SEC filings may be obtained without charge by visiting Surgalign’s website at www.surgalign.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Relations Contact:
Glenn Wiener
Email: gwiener@surgalign.com
Tel: +1 917 887 8434


Recommended Stories

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors are discovering a trove

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Target

  • Apple Stock Is a Buy, Goldman Sachs Says. The Market Is Missing Something.

    The market should be paying more attention to the tech giant’s installed user base and recurring revenue growth from services, or as Goldman analysts put it, the 'Apple-as-a-Service' opportunity.

  • Goldman Says Buy Apple After Years on Sidelines of 300% Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is recommending buying Apple Inc. shares for the first time in nearly six years, after being mostly on the sidelines as the iPhone maker’s stock more than quadrupled in value.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearChina’s Cautious Growth Ta

  • Is Verizon A Buy Or Sell Amid More Management Changes?

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. When will revenue growth reaccelerate?

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.

  • Top Reasons Not To Roll Over Your 401(k) To an IRA

    Five cases in which keeping your plan in place—or employing another non-IRA strategy—is the better move.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Factors to Note Ahead of CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 Earnings

    CrowdStrike's (CRWD) Q4 results are likely to reflect the benefits of a solid demand environment, contributions from the newly acquired Reposify business and the addition of new customers.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • EV Startups Brace for Another Tough Year as Cash Dwindles

    Young electric-vehicle makers that worried last year about producing enough autos are now concerned about selling them.

  • Lordstown Motors’ Sales Were Dreadful. The Stock Is Rising Anyway.

    The electric-vehicles start-up reported a fourth-quarter loss of 45 cents a share from $194,000 in sales. Wall Street was looking for a 32 cent per share loss from roughly $7 million in sales.

  • Why the stock-market rally can keep going, says Morgan Stanley strategist who only recently warned of a death zone

    Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson, who warned of a 'death zone' for investors last month, says at least the short term, this rally can keep going.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.

  • I'm Retiring. Can I Live Off the Interest I Made Investing $2 Million?

    For older Americans, living off the interest and returns of your retirement account is how retirement is structured. The goal is that by the time you hit your late 60s you will ideally have enough saved up to coast indefinitely. … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $2 Million Pay Monthly? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.