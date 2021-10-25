Surge Advertising Launches Deqorama For Interior Design Solutions in Singapore

Providers of innovative tech-driven solutions, Surge Advertising, announces the launch of Deqorama, a user-friendly online platform for interior design matching services

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Advertising is looking to disrupt the home renovation market in Singapore, as the company recently launched Deqorama. Ranked as one of the top up-and-coming interior design and home renovation platforms in Singapore, the online platform is designed to connect homeowners with the best and most reliable interior designers for their needs. The goal is to ensure that customers do not waste resources in terms of money and time, so as to ensure a smooth and pain-free process to get their desired results.

The global market for interior design and home improvement has undoubtedly grown over the years, with homeowners seeking solutions to make every space beautiful without having to sacrifice its functionality. The case is not particularly different in Singapore, with many interior designer brands emerging to meet the needs of homeowners. Unfortunately, getting the best hands for the job can be a bit difficult, considering the number of service providers available. However, the team at Surge Advertising is looking to change this narrative with the launch of Deqorama.

Deqorama was launched by Directors Powen Choo and Jiale Seah, and it has a user-friendly interface that allows homeowners to easily navigate through the pages to identify the desired service from some of the most reliable solutions providers in their locality. The platform does not only serve homeowners looking to design or renovate their homes but also creates an avenue for interior design professionals and other service providers in the industry to reach their target audience.

The groundbreaking platform is particularly unique as it bridges the gap between service providers, including interior designers as well as home improvement professionals and homeowners, allowing them to connect in minutes via their website.

"Deqorama has over 500 partners onboard its platforms, such as interior designers, renovation contractors, and home improvement merchants. We are here to make the process easy, simple, and stress-free for all new homeowners," said Powen Choo, Director and Head of Business Acquisition.

Both Powen Choo and Jiale Seah have an unshakeable passion for serving the interior design industry and connecting future homeowners with their ideal designers to build their dream homes. They have a deep love for what they do and they often go above and beyond in every aspect of their work.

For their future goals, Deqorama plans to engage a wider segment of homeowners through viral content and trust-based branding building.

