U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.75
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,559.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,349.25
    +8.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,289.30
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.69
    +0.93 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.50
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.51
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1666
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3784
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6750
    +0.2150 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,058.37
    +786.30 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,520.35
    -284.50 (-0.99%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Surge Advertising Launches Deqorama For Interior Design Solutions in Singapore

·3 min read

Providers of innovative tech-driven solutions, Surge Advertising, announces the launch of Deqorama, a user-friendly online platform for interior design matching services

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Advertising is looking to disrupt the home renovation market in Singapore, as the company recently launched Deqorama. Ranked as one of the top up-and-coming interior design and home renovation platforms in Singapore, the online platform is designed to connect homeowners with the best and most reliable interior designers for their needs. The goal is to ensure that customers do not waste resources in terms of money and time, so as to ensure a smooth and pain-free process to get their desired results.

The global market for interior design and home improvement has undoubtedly grown over the years, with homeowners seeking solutions to make every space beautiful without having to sacrifice its functionality. The case is not particularly different in Singapore, with many interior designer brands emerging to meet the needs of homeowners. Unfortunately, getting the best hands for the job can be a bit difficult, considering the number of service providers available. However, the team at Surge Advertising is looking to change this narrative with the launch of Deqorama.

Deqorama was launched by Directors Powen Choo and Jiale Seah, and it has a user-friendly interface that allows homeowners to easily navigate through the pages to identify the desired service from some of the most reliable solutions providers in their locality. The platform does not only serve homeowners looking to design or renovate their homes but also creates an avenue for interior design professionals and other service providers in the industry to reach their target audience.

The groundbreaking platform is particularly unique as it bridges the gap between service providers, including interior designers as well as home improvement professionals and homeowners, allowing them to connect in minutes via their website.

"Deqorama has over 500 partners onboard its platforms, such as interior designers, renovation contractors, and home improvement merchants. We are here to make the process easy, simple, and stress-free for all new homeowners," said Powen Choo, Director and Head of Business Acquisition.

Both Powen Choo and Jiale Seah have an unshakeable passion for serving the interior design industry and connecting future homeowners with their ideal designers to build their dream homes. They have a deep love for what they do and they often go above and beyond in every aspect of their work.

For their future goals, Deqorama plans to engage a wider segment of homeowners through viral content and trust-based branding building.

For more information about the platform and other innovative solutions from the team at Deqorama, visit their website here.

About Deqorama
We connect homeowners with the best interior design firms in Singapore with just a click of a button.

Press Contact:

Powen Choo
+6591686954
https://deqorama.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-advertising-launches-deqorama-for-interior-design-solutions-in-singapore-301407233.html

SOURCE Deqorama

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese province closes tourist sites following virus cases

    A northwestern Chinese province heavily dependent on tourism closed all tourist sites Monday after finding new COVID-19 cases. Gansu province lies along the ancient Silk Road and is famed for the Dunhuang grottoes filled with Buddhist images and other religious sites. The National Health Commission said 35 new cases of local transmission had been detected over the past 24 hours, four of them in Gansu.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    If you've ever opened your electric bill only to be shocked by the amount owed, you've likely also wondered exactly what you can do to save money on utilities beyond turning off lights as you leave a...

  • 6 storybook homes in Massachusetts

    It doesn't hurt to look!

  • Refresh your home with indoor plants and succulents on mega sale at The Sill

    Move your garden inside and freshen up your home with discounts on succulents, Ficus plants and more—shop now.

  • Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Chevron, Boeing, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Big Tech companies, AMD, GE, Ford, Boeing, Visa, Comcast, Starbucks, Chevron, and more. Plus third-quarter GDP data.

  • China’s debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in Shenzhen, Dongguan and other cities – a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week.

  • China's property bubble just got pricked — this could mean trouble for the stock market

    Chinese real estate is down. It's time to pay attention.

  • The U.K. Ditched Coal and Left Itself With a New Set of Challenges

    Britain went all in on renewables and natural gas, leaving it vulnerable when winds died down and global gas supply ran low.

  • The Dow Ignored Big Risks to Reach a Record. Here Are Next Week’s Worries.

    If the only thing we have to fear is fear itself, then the stock market has nothing to fear—at least not yet. It wasn’t just how the major indexes performed, though that’s certainly part of it: The rose 382 points, or 1.1%, to close at a record high, while the gained 1.6% and the advanced 1.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped as high as 1.704%, the highest since April, a level that caused consternation earlier this year.

  • China's debt-ridden Evergrande resumes work on more than 10 property projects

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had resumed work on more than 10 projects in six cities including Shenzhen - a statement that comes after it appeared to avert default with a last-minute bond coupon payment last week. Evergrande, deep in crisis with more than $300 billion in liabilities, has not disclosed how many of its 1,300 real estate projects across China it has had to halt work on. On Sunday, it said in a post on its Wechat account that some of the projects it had resumed work on had entered the interior decoration stage while other buildings had recently finished construction.

  • As the CME’s Volume Gets Pumped, the Bitcoin ETF’s Quirky Structure Could Explain Some of It

    If one wants exposure to bitcoin, the purest play is buying bitcoin itself. Everything else comes with its own idiosyncrasies.

  • UniCredit, Italy End Months of Monte Paschi Talks Without a Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeThe Italian government and UniCredit SpA ended months of talks over the sale of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Mario D

  • Yellen Expects High Inflation Through Mid-2022 Before Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she expects price increases to remain high through the first half of 2022, but rejected criticism that the U.S. risks losing control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Rea

  • Energy-Stock Surge Leaves Climate-Focused Investors Behind

    Gains in energy stocks are testing investors who long avoided shares of fossil-fuel producers but are now missing out on the year’s top trade.

  • USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Counter-Trend Sellers May Be Targeting 112.760 Pivot

    The financial markets have nearly discounted the prospects of a first U.S. rate hike by next July in recent days, weighing on Dollar demand.

  • McDonald's workers plan one-day strike to protest sexual harassment of employees

    McDonald's workers are planning a one-day strike in Chicago, Houston, Miami and other U.S. cities to protest sexual harassment and call for a union.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Supported by Low US Supply but Capped by COVID-Related Demand Concerns

    U.S. crude oil supplies at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub dropped to a three-year low, according to the EIA, helping to underpin prices on Friday.

  • China's HNA restructuring plan approved by creditors

    Creditors of China's HNA Group have voted to approve the company's restructuring plan, according to a court comment posted on HNA's official WeChat page on Saturday. The court in China's southern island of Hainan, where the group is based, said the vote had been conducted in accordance with the country's bankruptcy laws. HNA was placed in bankruptcy administration in February and a working group was created by the Hainan government to address the company's liquidity problems.

  • Evergrande, EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift

    Shares in China Evergrande Group shot up 4% on Monday after the embattled property developer announced plans to prioritise growth of its electric vehicles business over its core real estate operations. Evergrande, reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, last week appeared to avert a costly default with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it another week to wrestle with a looming debt crisis. Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan said late on Friday that the company would aim to make its new electric vehicle venture its primary business, instead of property, within 10 years.

  • Oil prices on the march again in tight market; U.S. crude at 7-yr high

    Oil prices rose on Monday, extending pre-weekend gains, with U.S. crude hitting a seven-year high as global supply remained tight amid strong demand worldwide as economies recover from coronavirus pandemic-induced slumps. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.24 a barrel, after climbing 1.5% on Friday. "Bullish sentiment continues to support oil prices as global supply remains tight at a time when demand is recovering from the pandemic," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.