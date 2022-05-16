U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Surge Arrester Market To Exceed Valuation of US$ 2.6 Bn By 2032 | Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
Surge arresters are essential components required for the protection of electrical equipment in transmission and distribution networks. They are installed in substations, transmission lines, and other parts of electrical networks. One of the prime factors driving the surge arrester market is increasing investments in transmission & distribution (T&D) networks. Expansion and upgrade of T&D networks have a direct impact on the surge arrester market growth

NEWARK, Del, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surge arrester market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period, reaching US$ 2.6 Bn by 2032. Improvements in the electrical line infrastructure in developing nations is expected to remain a key growth driver for the surge arrester market during the forecast period.

Rise in the electricity demand across the globe, as well as a growing focus on increasing renewable energy capacity, are encouraging authorities to invest in electricity transmission and distribution networks, as well as electrification projects. Surge arrester demand is expected to rise as a result of these investments and plans, as well as investments to replace ageing electric infrastructure across various countries.

Surge arresters are widely used in substations, transmission lines, and other electrical network components, with significant coverage of the application areas. Furthermore, one of the primary factors driving the market is increased investment in transmission and distribution (T&D) networks.

The expansion and development of transmission and distribution network has been estimated to have a direct impact on surge arrester market growth. Increasing number of electrification projects in China and India, as well as network expansions to support renewable energy integration in the U.S. and European countries will augment the growth in the market.

The demand for electricity is expected to rise further during the forecast period, owing to growing electrification in the transportation sector and the adoption of electric vehicles.

Growing requirement for protective devices to limit the voltage load on an equipment caused by any internal or external events are bolstering sales of the arrester. Rising demand for electricity from industrial, commercial, and residential sectors and growth in the production of electricity from renewable sources are anticipated to enhance the electric infrastructure worldwide. This is anticipated to spur demand for surge arrester in the forthcoming years.

Increasing government-backed investments to supply electricity to the rural areas, as well as a growing emphasis on commercial facilities operating in harsh weather conditions with high lightning strikes, will drive sales of surge arresters in the residential and commercial sectors.

“Rising adoption of electric vehicles and electric home appliances across the globe, along with growing need to streamline power generation from renewable energy sources will boost the adoption of surge arresters over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11804

Key Takeaways:

· By product type, demand in the polymeric segment is expected to growt at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period.

· Based voltage type, very high voltage segment is forecast to dominate the market, accounting for about 44.2% of the total market share.

· In terms of end use, sales in the industrial segment are projected to grow at a 5% CAGR through 2032.

· By class, the standard segment will hold 33.1% of the total surge arrester market share by 2032.

· Total sales in the U.S. surge arrester market will reach a valuation of US$ 240 Mn by 2032.

· The China surge arrester market will offer an absolute opportunity of US$ 0.18 Bn over the assessment period.

· Surge arrester sales in Germany are forecast to account for 19.7% of the Europe surge arrester market share in 2022.

Competitive Landscape

Siemens Energy, General Electric (GE), Eaton, Hubbell, Schneider Electric and Mitsubishi Electric are some of the leading manufacturers in the global surge arrester market.

Manufacturers of surge arresters are investing in product development to improve sales in the market. Key players are further investing in software technology to enhance the performance of surge arresters.

Surge Arrester Market By Category
By Product Type:

  • Polymeric

  • Porcelain

By End Use:

  • Utilities

  • Industries

  • Transmission

  • Transportation

By Application:

  • AIS

  • GIS

  • Others

By Voltage:

  • Medium

  • High

  • Very High

By Class:

  • Secondary Class

  • Distribution Class

  • Intermediate Class

  • Station Class

Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11804

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Global Surge Arrester Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (‘000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (‘000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC Continue…

Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-11804

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Tubular Heater Market : Global tubular heater market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1.25 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2% to be valued at US$ 1.50 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Modular Robotics Market : The modular robotics market is estimated to record a healthy CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

Rotary Indexer Market : Global rotary indexer demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 800 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to be valued at US$ 1,096.16 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Steam Trap Valve Market : Global steam trap valve demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 4.16 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% to be valued at US$ 6.4 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Retractable Lift Market : The retractable lift market is expected to record a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 321 Billion in the year 2022.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surge-arrester-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs


