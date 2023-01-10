U.S. markets open in 1 hour 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.25
    -16.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,528.00
    -142.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,119.25
    -66.25 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.40
    -7.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.05
    +0.42 (+0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.26 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.43
    +1.30 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    -0.0051 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2850
    +0.4190 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,234.47
    -21.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.34
    +1.04 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,704.05
    -20.89 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Surge Battery Metals Expands the Nevada North Lithium Project Land Package

Surge Battery Metals Inc.
·4 min read

COQUITLAM, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Surge Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSXV:NILI)(OTC PINK:NILIF)(FRA:DJ5C) is pleased to report that the Company has acquired a 100% interest in 71 additional mineral claims resulting from a recently completed staking program. The Nevada North Lithium Project now comprises 243 mineral claims with a total area footprint of approximately 1,946 hectares or 4,810 acres. The land package is 100% owned and completely free of royalties.

Recently announced drill results (see News Release dated Jan. 3, 2023)News Release dated Jan 3, 2023) have demonstrated the potential for a significant lithium discovery at the Nevada North Lithium Project located in Elko County about 73 Km north-northeast of Elko Nevada.

The maiden drilling program, consisting of eight widely spaced drill holes, has identified strong lithium values (up to 5950 ppm) associated with a series of stacked blue-green clay layers up to 120.4 meter or 395 feet thick. To date mineralization, as evidenced by drilling, has a strike length of approximately 1,620 meters or 5,315 feet. Width of the mineralization is not as well determined since the holes are mostly on a north-south alignment because of topography and access but is at least 400 meters and soil anomalies indicate it is likely much more. The mineralization appears to be open to further development given the dimensions of a widespread lithium soil anomaly shown on the accompanying map.

Mr. Greg Reimer, Company President & CEO states: "The results of our maiden drill program have returned impressive lithium values over a significant area giving rise to optimism that we may have discovered a major lithium deposit in an area of northern Nevada not previously recognized for its lithium potential.

The company is now planning for the 2023 field season which will include additional drilling when ground conditions allow. Mineralogical and spectral analysis will be applied to the 2022 drill cuttings along with in-depth reviews of surface and sub-surface geochemistry as part of this phase of work."

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101: Alan J. Morris of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc. surgebatterymetals.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for lithium in Nevada and for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

Nevada Lithium Projects

The Company owns a 100% interest in 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada. The Nevada North Lithium Project is in the Granite Range southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Nevada. The target is a lithium clay deposit in volcanic tuff and tuffaceous sediments of the Jarbidge Rhyolite package.

In addition, the Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in 16 mineral claims, comprising 640 acres located within Nevada's San Emidio Desert, known as the Galt Property. Recent mineral exploration on the Galt claim group includes 51 playa sediment samples collected for chemical analysis at ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, B.C. Results of aqua regia leaching of the samples show 68 to 852 parts per million lithium (mean 365 ppm), 5.3 to 201 ppm cesium (mean 72 ppm) and 35 to 377 ppm rubidium (mean 180 ppm). Results from two seven-foot-deep auger holes show lithium, cesium, and rubidium concentrations in the range of 143.5 to 773 ppm Li, 56.8 to 102.5 ppm Cs and 155 to 272 Rb.

Finally, the Company owns a 100% interest in 663 ha (1,640 acre) property in the Teels Marsh Project located in Mineral County, Nevada. The property is in an active region for both lithium exploration and production.

Nickel Projects, Northern BC

The Company has a Property Option Agreement to earn an undivided 80% interest in certain mineral claims from Nickel Rock Resources Inc. The Project (The Surge Nickel Project) consists of two non-contiguous mineral claims groups consisting of six mineral claim blocks located in northern British Columbia. One claim in the Mount Sidney Williams area (claim HN4), covers 1863 hectares immediately south of and adjacent to the Decar Project, currently being advanced by FPX Resources, and 5 claims in the Mitchell Range area, northeast of Decar, (N100 Group) covering 8659 hectares. Three of the claims are subject to 2% NSR, including the (HN4 claim and the two southernmost claims of the N100 claim group). Both projects target the nickel-iron alloy mineral "Awaruite", hosted by serpentinized intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Greg Reimer"
Greg Reimer, President & CEO

Contact Information
Email: info@surgebatterymetals.com
Phone: 778-945-2656

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward‐looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward‐looking. Forward‐looking statements are not guaranteeing future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward‐looking statements.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Press release picture
Surge Battery Metals Inc., Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1: Soil Sample Results - Lithium

SOURCE: Surge Battery Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734582/Surge-Battery-Metals-Expands-the-Nevada-North-Lithium-Project-Land-Package

Recommended Stories

  • Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 Lindsay Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.65, expectations were $1.18. Operator: Good morning. My name is Joe, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lindsay Corporation Fiscal Year 2023 First […]

  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 The Simply Good Foods Company beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.42, expectations were $0.4. Operator: Greetings and welcome to The Simply Good Foods Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A […]

  • Spin Master to Acquire the HEXBUG® Brand and Portfolio of Creative Robotic Technology

    Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire the HEXBUG brand of toys from award-winning toy company, Innovation First International, Inc.

  • MAGNA MINING ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF FLOW-THROUGH SHARES AND COMMON SHARES

    Magna Mining Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: NICU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (together with any syndicate of agents that may be formed, the "Agents") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement of: (i) up to 7,162,534 common shares of the Corporation (the "Charitable Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $1.815 per CharitabMagnale Flow-Through Share (the "CFTS Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $13 m

  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 Operator: Greetings and welcome to the Cemtrex Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. […]

  • AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 AngioDynamics, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.01, expectations were $-0.01. Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the AngioDynamics Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in listen-only-mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As […]

  • Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 Constellation Brands, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $2.83 EPS, expectations were $2.9. Operator: Greetings, and welcome to Constellation Brands’ Third Quarter Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to […]

  • Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 Conagra Brands, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.81, expectations were $0.66. Operator: Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Conagra Brands Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please also note today’s event is being recorded. At this […]

  • Social Security Inflation Tips: AARP Offers 7 Ways To Save Money on Travel

    For the first time in more than a year, the annual boost in monthly Social Security payments should keep beneficiaries ahead of inflation. That's because the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment added to...

  • Here are the Chiefs’ 2022 NFL regular season statistical leaders on defense

    With the 2022 NFL regular season in the books, here is a look at the #Chiefs' statistical leaders on defense.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.16, expectations were $1.14. Operator: Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Walgreens Boots […]

  • Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 6, 2023 Operator: Good morning. My name is Doug, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Park Aerospace Corp. Third Quarter Fiscal Year ’23 Earnings Release Conference Call and Investor Presentation . At […]

  • Brazil: The code word used to invite protesters to a riot

    How thousands were mobilised by code words on social sites to attend the storming of Brazil's Congress

  • Bears’ projected 2023 salary cap space heading into offseason

    The Bears are projected to have the most salary cap space in 2023 (and it’s not even close).

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else

    Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.