Surge in Britons holding Irish passports post-Brexit

british passport

The number of Britons holding Irish passports has risen sixfold in a decade, new figures show, boosted by a rush of people seeking dual nationality post-Brexit.

There are now almost 160,000 people living in the UK who hold both British and Irish passports, according to new figures from the 2021 census published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It compares to just under 26,000 UK-born people who held dual British-Irish nationality in 2011 when the last census was undertaken.

The ONS said the increase could “indicate greater uptake of dual citizenship following the end of free movement when the UK left the EU”.

Brits with at least one Irish parent or grandparent can apply for dual nationality. Claiming an Irish passport gives them the option to move or work anywhere in the EU.

Irish authorities reported a surge in applications for passports in the immediate aftermath of the EU referendum in 2016. Applications jumped by 83pc in the three months following the vote, with 37,000 Brits seeking Irish passports.

The average age of people holding dual British-Irish passports in the UK was 47 years, the ONS.

The surge in Irish passports has contributed to a huge rise in the number of people in Britain with dual citizenship.

The number of people holding two or more passports has doubled from 612,000 in 2011 to 1.3 million in 2021, the ONS said.

The increase has been driven by a jump in immigration to the UK. The number of residents who were born outside the country and held multiple passports grew from 381,200 to 648,700 in the 10 years to 2021.

The number of British-born people holding more than one passport also almost more than doubled to 587,600. Among this group, Irish was by far the most common dual nationality, followed by French and German.

The average age of Britons who also hold either French or German passports was 15 years, suggesting they are the children of first-generation migrants.

The ONS said: “Increases in the EU-born population have led to a higher number of children eligible for dual nationality.”

A record net figure of 606,000 people moved to the UK last year, despite successive Conservative governments pledging to bring down immigration down.

