Surge in Collaboration Tools for Remote Work and Education Triggers Growth of Global Wireless Content Sharing Market

·3 min read

The global market will reach revenues of $676.4 million by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities in the Global Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market, finds the proliferation of remote work and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic will drive demand for wireless content sharing. Comprised of remote collaboration tools such as video streaming, application and desktop sharing and other similar capabilities, these allow users to collaborate effectively from anywhere at any time and from any device. In addition, pent-up demand arising from the widespread office and school closures in 2020 and 2021 will help the global wireless content sharing market reach revenues of $676.4 million by 2025 from $426.2 million in 2020, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/56n

"The lockdowns during COVID-19 highlighted the need for rich collaboration tools to facilitate communication and aid in business continuity. As offices and classrooms re-open, pervasive bring your own device (BYOD), numerous wired connection types in meeting spaces, as well as faulty and missing cables will drive demand as users seek intuitive collaboration tools to address these problems," said Robert Arnold, Information & Communication Technologies Principal Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Going forward, stand-alone wireless content sharing will offer a compelling solution as the need to collaboration-enable meeting spaces grows."

Arnold added: "Cloud-based monitoring analytics and reporting will be focal areas of development as leaders of end-user organizations seek to better understand user behavior, effectiveness of meetings and use of physical spaces."

The demand for low-touch or touch-less collaboration that allows users to access functionality from personal rather than shared devices will present tremendous growth prospects for wireless content sharing market participants, including:

  • Mobile-first strategy: Offer a consistent user experience across networks (LAN and WLAN), devices (i.e., computers, mobile phones and tablets), and assorted OS platforms.

  • Huddle rooms and flexible meeting spaces: Ensure a seamless content sharing experience by providing several connection options (wired and wireless) that address individual user and business needs.

  • Play into convergence: Develop new capabilities internally, acquire technology or partner with third parties for solution resale and/or app integration.

  • Channel development: Focus on the key elements of an effective channel strategy, including a well-designed portal for automated billing, provisioning and solution management for partners, extensive partner education and training, and incentives based on quantity and quality of customer deals.

Growth Opportunities in the Global Stand-alone Wireless Content Sharing Market is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

