U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,345.25
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,964.00
    -95.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,895.25
    -57.75 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,022.60
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.82
    +4.78 (+5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.70
    +35.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.58
    +0.87 (+3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1056
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1880
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.00
    -2.83 (-9.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3199
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5960
    -0.1620 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,733.40
    +234.71 (+0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.93
    +38.37 (+4.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,301.37
    +9.69 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 220,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Surge Copper Intersects High Grade at Berg including 132 metres of 0.83% CuEq followed by 71 metres of 0.65% CuEq with the Hole Ending in Mineralization

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRGXF
  • SURG

TSX-V Trading Symbol: SURG
OTCQX: SRGXF
Frankfurt Trading Symbol: G6D2

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce complete assay results for 4 holes from the Berg Deposit located on the Berg Property in British Columbia. The Company has a right to earn a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. The Company completed 9 drill holes at Berg in 2021. Results from the first 3 holes were released on March 8, 2022, and results from 2 additional holes are pending.

Highlights

  • Hole BRG21-237 intersected 132 metres grading 0.83% copper equivalent from 34 metres downhole within the main chalcocite blanket, followed by 71 metres grading 0.65% copper equivalent from 184 metres downhole, with the hole ending in mineralization

  • Hole BRG21-238 intersected 144 metres grading 0.60% copper equivalent from 24 metres downhole depth including 100 metres grading 0.74% copper equivalent associated with chalcocite blanket

  • Hole BRG21-239 intersected 223 metres grading 0.58% copper equivalent from 20 metres downhole depth including 38 metres grading 0.89% copper equivalent associated with chalcocite blanket, with the hole ending in mineralization

  • Drilling on section A-A' defines a strongly mineralized zone on the northeast side of the Berg deposit that is 400 metres wide and up to 400 metres thick. This zone is capped by a higher-grade near-surface chalcocite blanket 400 metres wide and up to 125 metres thick

Drill holes BRG21-237 through 240 contained in this release were all drilled in the northeastern portion of the Berg Deposit, and complete the drilling from 2021 on the A-A' section. These holes were designed to test the expansion potential of the near-surface high-grade mineralization in this area, as well as to fill in data gaps within areas of lower drill density and provide fresh material for advanced metallurgical testwork.

Details of Holes BRG21-237 to 240

Assay results have been received for holes BRG21-237 to 240 all located in the northeast part of the Berg deposits along cross section A-A'. Hole BRG21-237 was angled toward the Berg Intrusion and encountered leached cap from the start of bedrock to 34 metres downhole. The chalcocite enrichment blanket was encountered from 34 to 166 metres downhole returning 132 metres grading 0.56% copper, 0.047% molybdenum, and 7.6 g/t silver (0.83% copper equivalent). This was followed by 18 metres of weakly mineralized late porphyry dike from 166 to 184 metres, then 71 metres grading 0.32% copper, 0.077% molybdenum, and 5.1 g/t silver (0.65% copper equivalent) to the end of the hole at 255 metres.

Hole BRG21-238 was angled away from the Berg Intrusion and encountered 18 metres of leached cap from 6 to 24 metres downhole. The hole returned 144 metres grading 0.47% copper, 0.014% molybdenum, and 5.1 g/t silver (0.60% copper equivalent) from 24 to 168 metres depth, including 100 metres of chalcocite blanket grading 0.59% copper, 0.016% molybdenum, and 6.2 g/t silver (0.74% copper equivalent) from 26 to 126 metres downhole.

BRG21-239 was a vertical hole that encountered leached cap from 6 to 20 metres depth followed by 223 metres grading 0.42% copper, 0.022% molybdenum, and 5.4 g/t silver (0.58% copper equivalent) from 20 metres to the end of the hole at 243 metres depth. The hole includes 114 metres grading 0.51% copper, 0.025% molybdenum, and 5.7 g/t silver (0.68% copper equivalent) from 76 to 190 metres depth which partially incorporates the chalcocite blanket.

BRG21-240 was angled away from the Berg Intrusion and tested the far northeast side of the deposit where chalcocite blanket development and hypogene copper and molybdenum grades decrease. The hole defines the width of the mineralized zone on the northeast side of the Berg Intrusion on section A-A' to be 400 metres. The thickness of the mineralized zone increases toward the Berg central intrusive stock where the zone is over 400 metres thick as shown on section A-A' and likely entends considerably deeper along the near-vertical contacts of the Berg Intrusion.

Summary of Significant Assay Results for Berg Holes BRG21-237 to 240

Drill Hole

From
(m)

To (m)

Width (m)1

CuEq (%)2

Cu (%)

Mo (%)

Au (g/t)

Ag
(g/t)

Comments

BRG21-237

34

166

132

0.83

0.56

0.047

0.05

7.6

Chalcocite
blanket

BRG21-237

184

255 EOH

71

0.65

0.32

0.077

0.03

5.1


BRG21-238

24

168

144

0.60

0.47

0.014

0.04

5.1


including

26

126

100

0.74

0.59

0.016

0.05

6.2

Chalcocite
blanket

BRG21-239

20

243 EOH

223

0.58

0.42

0.022

0.04

5.4


including

76

190

114

0.68

0.51

0.025

0.05

5.7


including

76

114

38

0.89

0.67

0.032

0.05

8.2

Chalcocite
blanket

BRG21-240

14

96

82

0.29

0.22

0.006

0.03

3.1

Chalcocite
blanket

including

26

44

18

0.38

0.31

0.003

0.04

2.7


  • Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined.

  • CuEq (copper equivalent) has been used to express the combined value of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver as a percentage of copper, and is provided for illustrative purposes only and to provide ease of comparison. No allowances have been made for recovery losses that may occur should mining eventually result. Calculations use metal prices of US$3.50/lb copper, US$1,800/oz gold, US$12/lb molybdenum, and US$22/oz silver, using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.750) + (Mo % x 3.43) + (Ag g/t x 0.0092).

Figure 1. Berg drill hole location map. (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)
Figure 1. Berg drill hole location map. (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)
Figure 2. Berg deposit cross-section A-A&#x002019; showing results for holes BRG21-234 through 240. See Figure 1 for section location. (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)
Figure 2. Berg deposit cross-section A-A’ showing results for holes BRG21-234 through 240. See Figure 1 for section location. (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)
Figure 3. Current Berg resource block model showing constraining pit and grade shells (See March 17, 2021 press release for details). (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)
Figure 3. Current Berg resource block model showing constraining pit and grade shells (See March 17, 2021 press release for details). (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)

Quality Control

All drill core is logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops, British Columbia for analysis (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 33 additional elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Upcoming Catalysts

The Company anticipates updating the market on results from the following activities:

  • Drill results from 2 drill holes from 2021 Berg drill program

  • Resource update for the Ootsa project

  • Inversion and targeting results from regional airborne geophysics, and update on regional exploration pipeline

  • Results from the West Seel metallurgical testwork program

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Leif Nilsson"
Chief Executive Officer

For Further information, please contact:
Riley Trimble, Corporate Communications & Development
Telephone: +1 604 416 2978
Email: info@surgecopper.com
Twitter: @SurgeCopper
LinkedIn: Surge Copper Corp
https://www.surgecopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will", "may", "should", "expects", "plans", or "anticipates" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements, including but not limited to the Company's plans regarding the Berg Property and the Ootsa Property. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking-statements. Such uncertainties and risks may include, among others, actual results of the Company's exploration activities being different than those expected by management, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required government or other regulatory approvals, the ability to obtain adequate financing to conduct its planned exploration programs, inability to procure labour, equipment and supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis, equipment breakdown, impacts of the current coronavirus pandemic, and bad weather. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith, and reflect the Company's current judgment regarding the direction of its business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions, or other future performance suggestions herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Surge Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)
Surge Copper Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Surge Copper Corp.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-copper-intersects-high-grade-at-berg-including-132-metres-of-0-83-cueq-followed-by-71-metres-of-0-65-cueq-with-the-hole-ending-in-mineralization-301504705.html

SOURCE Surge Copper Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/17/c0548.html

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Alibaba makes stunning rebound, surges 37% in one day

    Alibaba (BABA) made a stunning rebound on Wednesday, closing 37%, its biggest one day gain since 2014. The move added about $80 billion to the Chinese e-commerce giant's market cap in one day.

  • Should You Buy Amazon Before Its Stock Split?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced a 20-for-1 stock split. Shareholders of record at the market close on May 27 will receive 19 additional shares for every share they own. Shareholders get more shares, but the stock price is adjusted proportionally so that the value of the investment stays the same.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Why Nio, XPeng, and Li Auto Shares Shot Higher Wednesday

    What happened Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are volatile by nature. Most EV companies aren't yet profitable, and much of investors' excitement is built on hope and potential. But recent volatility hasn't been driven by the underlying business or market potential.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • Futures Drop as Treasuries Signal Growth Concern: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures declined after the Kremlin poured cold water on reports of progress in Ukraine peace talks, adding to worries about the outlook for economic growth as the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation gets underway.Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Th

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    Right now, markets are facing a variety of headline headwinds, with more building up beyond the horizon. The current obstacles are well known: inflation is high, the Russo-Ukraine war, and the Western sanctions on Russia, promise to wreak havoc on international finance and commodities networks, and the US Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking interest rate this week. As if all that weren’t enough, it’s a midterm election year. Both the Democrats and Republicans are maneuvering to find adva

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • As Chinese Stocks Surge, U.S. Signals Hard Line on Delistings

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. accounting watchdog is insisting that Beijing provide complete access to audits of Chinese companies that trade in New York, setting a high bar for any deal that allows the firms to maintain their American listings. Most Read from BloombergIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than

  • Drone Maker’s Stock Jumps on U.S. Assistance to Ukraine

    Stock in defense supplier AeroVironment is jumping Wednesday as President Biden said the U.S. will send drones to help Ukraine defend against the Russian invasion.

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • For one Japanese salaryman, nearly a decade of $4 annual pay rises

    Japanese accountant Masamitsu has not travelled or gone to the cinema in years and rarely eats out. Instead, his annual salary of about $34,000 goes to support his family and has risen by just $4 a year for nearly a decade. Masamitsu's plight mirrors that of many workers at small and medium-sized firms in Japan, where the average salary in 2020 was $38,515, little changed from the 1990s and well below the average of $49,165 in countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

  • Why PayPal Stock Raced Higher Today

    The stock of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was such a popular item on Wednesday, it even soared past the high-flying S&P 500 index on an excellent day for equities. Following a period of decline for PayPal stock, prognosticators Bryan Keane of Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) and MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis both weighed in on what they consider to be the company's excellent prospects. Ellis is maintaining her buy recommendation on PayPal stock, at a $190 share price target.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today: Is the Market Overreacting?

    Rivian investors have been bullish over the past two days, but there's much more work to be done.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • SoFi's Latest Acquisition Showcases How It Plans to Dominate Fintech

    SoFi's acquisition of Technisys could reap long-term benefits as the company continues building a best-in-class tech stack.