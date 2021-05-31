Surge in Demand for Advanced Patient Handling Systems during COVID-19 Pandemic to Fuel the Growth of Patient Handling Equipment Market - Exclusive Report [Pages-390] by Research Dive

The COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global patient handling equipment market in 2020. The mounting need for patient handling systems by healthcare centers and hospitals across the world is shoving the growth of the market. Increasing investments in research and development activities and invention of advanced patient handling systems by foremost market players are estimated to unlock profitable growth opportunities for the market amidst the crisis.

New York, USA, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new research report on the global patient handling equipment market by Research Dive sheds light on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the present and future perspective of the market. This report is an exhaustive research articulated by market analysts by scrutinizing top driving factors, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, regional market circumstances, and size & scope of the market in the crisis.

Highlights of the Report

The rise of the COVID-19 pandemic has made an optimistic impact on the global patient handling equipment market in 2020. According to the report, the global patient handling equipment market had gathered $8.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to hit $17.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%. Before the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the market size was expected to reach $9.4 billion in 2020. However, in the present scenario, the market size has stretched up to $9.7 billion owing to the increased demand for patient handling systems by healthcare centers and hospitals across the world.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth during COVID-19 Pandemic

The global patient handling equipment market is projected to perceive noteworthy growth due to an exponential rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 patients across the world. The rise in patients has triggered the demand for patient handling systems in numerous healthcare centers to facilitate enhanced safety and lessen the risk of mishaps while treating patients. Some of the advances of patient handling systems such as appropriate shifting methods, improved safety, and handling of patients in a correct posture are fueling the growth of the global patient handling equipment market.

However, the high initial cost of patient handling equipment, timely maintenance, and dearth of knowledge among labors to use or operate patient handling systems are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Current Market Transformation Due to Covid-19:

In the pandemic period, some of the foremost players in the patient handling equipment industry are greatly capitalizing in the production of novel equipment to help patients and make doctors more capable for offering advanced healthcare services.

For instance:

In October 2020, Stryker, one of the foremost medical technology companies, proclaimed the global launch of the first and only entirely wireless hospital bed called ProCuity™. This intelligent bed was developed to decrease in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels, increase nurse workflow competences and safety, and aid in reducing hospital costs. It is the first bed in the market that has the potential to connect effortlessly to nurse call systems without the need for using wires or cables.

In May 2021, with an aim to help severely ill Covid-19 patients, Aster RV Hospital in Bangalore in partnership with Aster Volunteers, the worldwide CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, launched a modular emergency unit to offer immediate medical care and attention to patients. The unit has been developed with the support of Bagaria Education Trust (BET), a not-for-profit charitable organization, and Kemwell Biopharma, one of the fast growing global Biologics CDMOs.

Such strategic initiatives undertaken by key market players are estimated to open doors to profitable opportunities for the market growth during the crisis period. In addition, government of various regions are significantly investing and supporting medical equipment producers for the development of cutting-edge and efficient patient handling equipment. For instance, the Indian Defense Institute of Advanced Technology developed a medical bed isolation system named 'Aashray' in July 2020 to battle Covid-19.

Future Scope of the Market:

According to the report, the global patient handling equipment is anticipated to experience considerable growth post-coronavirus pandemic. New players and some of the major players including -

ORTHOS XXI

Prism Medical

Ossenberg

Drive Medical

Antano Group Joerns Healthcare

Handicare

HoverTech International

Stiegelmeyer

Guldmann

And others are projected to invest in new product inventions and productions to meet the growing demand for patient handling equipment across the world. All these aspects are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.



