Surge in electric vehicle sales will be fueled by tough emission standards, EPA says

President Joe Biden's administration was set Wednesday to propose tougher greenhouse gas emission standards for cars and trucks sold in the U.S. that it claims could potentially lead to electric vehicles accounting for as much as 67% of all new sales in less than a decade.

If that comes to pass, it would signal a remarkable transition in the American automobile market, given that electric vehicles accounted for about 6% of new sales last year, though that was a substantial increase. Polls have shown many consumers are not sold on making the switch, with concerns about range and the upfront cost of electric vehicles much more than many gasoline-powered models.

But Biden administration officials said if automakers embrace electric vehicles as the key way toward the future − and many already have, with General Motors, for example, aspiring to be "all-electric" by 2035 − they project that those cars and trucks could account for 67% of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46% of new medium-duty vehicle sales in model year 2032.

That change, they said, is also being driven by states, led by California, looking for all new vehicles to emit zero greenhouse gases by 2035; worldwide efforts to battle climate change; and Biden's own initiatives, including those to encourage consumers to buy electric vehicles and spur domestic battery production and the installation of hundreds of thousands of charging stations.

"It’s not simple, it’s not easy," Margo Oge, former head of EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, said of the potential for electric vehicles sales to top 60% of the market by the 2030s. "But is it doable? Yes it is."

Less than two years ago, Biden himself set a target of 50% of all new vehicle sales in the nation being zero-emission. But the new proposal suggests the changeover could come even more quickly, while recognizing that "tens of millions" of gasoline-powered vehicles will remain in use well into the 2030s.

In a call with reporters Tuesday, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi revealed the broad outlines of the proposal, which looks to continue cutting greenhouse gas emissions from transportation sources substantially.

For instance, the adjusted fleetwide target for light-duty cars and trucks in model year 2026 of 186 grams of carbon dioxide emitted per mile would be reduced by more than half, to 82 grams per mile fleetwide, by 2032, a reduction of 56%. New standards proposed for medium-duty vehicles like school buses and box trucks would see a 44% reduction compared to model year 2026 standards. The rules also look to cut emissions from heavy-duty trucks as well.

If reductions at the same level continued through 2055, the administration said, it would result in keeping 7.3 billion tons of carbon dioxide from entering the air, "equivalent to eliminating all greenhouse gas emissions from the entire U.S. transportation sector for four years."

"These ambitious standards are readily achievable," Regan said, touting the benefits to public health and in battling climate change by reducing pollution and arguing that by reducing fuel and maintenance costs, the average consumer could save $12,000 over the lifespan of a light-duty vehicle not subject to the proposed standards.

They will still cause controversy: Oil companies are vehemently opposed to such a program and Republicans in Congress have complained in the past that Biden and the environmental community are trying to force the public to embrace more expensive electric vehicles against their will.

Not all environmentalists were pleased either. Dan Becker, an advocate for more environmentally friendly cars and director of the Washington-based Center for Biological Diversity’s Safe Climate Transport Campaign, said the proposal doesn't go nearly far enough, falling "well short of the 75% pollution cut necessary to protect our planet." According to a chart in the EPA documents, the proposed standards would cut carbon dioxide emissions overall by about 8% compared to taking no action by 2032, though it would go up to 47% if continued through 2055.

While automakers have clearly moved toward investing heavily in electric vehicles, they have also indicated that achieving sales like those projected by the EPA require massive changes in terms of production, supplies of critical minerals for batteries and available charging stations for consumers. Last week, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group that includes major automakers, issued a memo ahead of Wednesday's announcement saying that while EV sales continue to increase this year, "This requires a massive, 100-year change to the U.S. industrial base and the way Americans drive."

EPA officials, however, argue that change is entirely possible, saying enough investment is flooding into battery production to make enough to produce 13 million EVs by 2030, which would be more than half the new vehicles sold.

Unlike in past proposals, the EPA didn't provide an estimate of what the targeted reductions would translate to in terms of miles per gallon of gasoline consumed fleetwide. But with the current model year 2026 target set at 49 mpg for light-duty cars and trucks, it would have to translate into a sizeable increase. The proposal says that by 2032, it would likely cost manufacturers more than $1,000 per vehicle across the light-duty fleet to produce vehicles that could hit the target.

EPA officials said reduced fuel costs, repair costs and maintenance would more than offset that.

The proposal, which provides two months for the EPA to receive comments on its plan, also includes alternatives for consideration, including one that is more stringent and a second that is less so. A third would also cut emissions by 56% in 2032 compared to 2026 but would do so with less stringent reductions in the first years and more stringent ones beyond that.

As in past emission standards proposals, the proposed rule didn't dictate what technology automakers use to hit the targets, but they predicted, given the state of the industry, they would result in wider use of filters and other means to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from gasoline-powered engines and likely "accelerate the transition to electric vehicles."

Zaidi said changes already adopted by automakers, with dozens of new electric models set to come on the market, and huge investments in domestic battery production, like that announced by Ford in Marshall, as well as government programs to provide up to $7,500 in incentives to buyers of some vehicles and spur the creation of vehicle charging stations nationwide, makes the changeover to electric vehicles possible.

For instance, Walmart this week announced plans to install charging stations at thousands of its locations nationwide.

"If you think about where we were just a little over two years ago," he said, "the number of (electric) models has doubled, the number of charging stations has doubled and the number of EVs (electric vehicles) deployed on our roads has tripled... Over $120 billion in private capital (is) coming off the sidelines and into our capacity to create American-made electric vehicle and battery supply chains here in the United States."

