U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,439.25
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,373.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,001.00
    -18.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,249.80
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.29
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,750.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3867
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4100
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,069.54
    +274.85 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,158.08
    +26.24 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.71
    +69.20 (+0.25%)
     

Surge Energy America Announces Bolt-On Acquisition in Howard County

·1 min read

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moss Creek Resources Holdings, Inc. (the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Surge Energy US Holdings Company, has acquired leasehold interest and wells from Apache Corporation ("Apache") in Howard County, TX (the "Transaction"). The aggregate purchase price of the Transaction at closing was $37.5 million USD.

Highlights of the acquired assets include:

  • Approximately 4,000 net leasehold acres (100% held-by-production) adjacent to existing leasehold position in Howard County

  • Approximately 800 net barrels of oil equivalent per day of production

  • Includes salt water disposal infrastructure and approximately 960 surface acres

  • Adds approximately 14 net drilling locations primarily through increased lateral lengths and working interests

"This acquisition is consistent with our objective of strategically adding to our portfolio," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "Based on the location of this acreage, it allows us to extend laterals from our existing leasehold that should result in increased economics and capital efficiency."

The Transaction closed on July 30.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 113,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. For more information, visit our website at www.surgeenergya.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-energy-america-announces-bolt-on-acquisition-in-howard-county-301353828.html

SOURCE Surge Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which provides an artificial intelligence-powered lending platform to help banks make smarter decisions, reported its second-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. As of 10 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Upstart was higher by about 25%, handily outpacing the major market averages. To put it mildly, Upstart shattered the market's expectations.

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Caterpillar, Home Depot, and Walgreens Lift Dow Jones to Record Even as Visa Stock Falls

    A hot economy and high inflation have almost every Dow Jones stock gaining today, pushing the index to a new all-time high.

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Moderna shares slide 16% after bearish BofA note, putting them on track for biggest percentage decline since May 2020

    Moderna Inc. shares tumbled 16% Wednesday to put them on track for their biggest percentage decline since May of 2020, according to Dow Jones data. The stock has now fallen for four of the past five days and has lost more than 20% in a two-day period. On Tuesday, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham published a bearish note on the company that questioned its valuation after its market cap grew to almost $200 billion, putting it ahead of far more established drug companies like the 40-year-old Amgen , curr

  • Why HyreCar Stock Is Plunging 46% Today

    Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) are falling off a cliff this morning and are down 46.6% as of 12:55 p.m. EDT. Demand and revenues are growing faster than expected, but so are HyreCar's losses, and that's something the market and analysts don't like to see in growth stocks. HyreCar started off as a car-sharing marketplace as it spotted an opportunity within the huge addressable market for ride-hailing service providers, Uber (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft.

  • Why On24 Stock Just Crashed 29%

    Shares of recent IPO and would-be Zoom Technologies rival On24 (NYSE: ONTF) crashed Wednesday, falling 29% as of noon EDT despite the company reporting an apparent earnings beat last night. Analysts had forecast that On24 would only break even in the fiscal second quarter, with sales of $51 million. As it turned out, the company did more than $52 million in business and earned (pro forma) profits of $0.04 per share.

  • Why Shares of Inari Medical Are Falling Today

    Shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) were down almost 16% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT today, after the company reported earnings yesterday that seemed impressive at first glance. CEO Bill Hoffman pointed to the declining prevalence of COVID-19 -- which can cause blood clots in the veins -- as the primary reason behind the lagging procedure numbers. The disconnect is more pronounced in the sequential numbers.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.