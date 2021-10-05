U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,276.50
    -14.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,745.00
    -125.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,433.75
    -28.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.40
    -10.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.70
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.20
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1608
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    22.96
    +1.81 (+8.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3594
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0800
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,285.21
    +1,390.05 (+2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.30
    +974.62 (+401.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.69
    -922.20 (-3.24%)
     

Surge Energy America Announces Extended Maturity and Increased Elected Commitments of Revolving Credit Facility

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Surge Energy US Holdings Company ("Surge Energy" or the "Company") announces the completion of an amendment to the existing amended and restated revolving credit facility that, among other things, increases the elected commitments to $860 million and extends the maturity of the facility from April 2023 to October 2025.

(PRNewsfoto/Surge Energy)
(PRNewsfoto/Surge Energy)

The amendment to the Company's amended and restated revolving credit facility is effective on October 4, 2021. The facility's total borrowing base was increased from $850 million to $1.2 billion and elected commitments increased from $850 million to $860 million.

"Surge greatly values the continued and new support of the fifteen banks in our lending group," stated Chief Executive Officer Linhua Guan. "We believe the confidence shown by these banks demonstrates their belief in Surge's quality assets, innovative employees, and financial discipline."

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy US Holdings Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploitation, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas reserves in the Midland Basin of West Texas, one of three primary sub-basins of the Permian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and currently holds approximately 113,000 net acres in the Permian Basin. Based on a December 2020 Railroad Commission of Texas report, Surge was one of only two internationally sponsored companies in the top 20 oil producers in the state of Texas. Surge was the only oil and gas production company recognized by the Houston Business Journal's Best Places to Work Lists in both 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit our website at www.SurgeEnergyA.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surge-energy-america-announces-extended-maturity-and-increased-elected-commitments-of-revolving-credit-facility-301392396.html

SOURCE Surge Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As Stock Market Sell-Off Worsens; These 5 Tech Giants Tumble

    Dow Jones futures were lower late Monday, as the stock market sell-off worsened. These five tech giants tumbled.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • Palantir: Lack of New Government Contracts a Bearish Sign, Says Analyst

    There’s Good news on the horizon for Palantir (PLTR) investors. According to William Blair’s Kamil Mielczarek, the investment firm’s Dotted Line tracker shows the big data specialist has been awarded a $90 million/four-year contract to provide the Department of Veterans Affairs (the VA) with its Foundry software. The analyst thinks an announcement should be made this week. However, investors shouldn’t get too excited as that is about where the good news ends. While Mielczarek naturally calls thi

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

    Many prominent investors, including Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stan Druckenmiller, have been cautious regarding the current bull market and missed out as the stock market reached another high in recent weeks. On the other hand, technology hedge funds weren’t timid and registered double digit market beating gains. Financials, energy and industrial stocks initially suffered […]

  • Hard to Believe, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) High Growth may be Just Beginning

    Today, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) released the Q3 vehicle production and distribution numbers, which is a great time to re-evaluate the fundamentals and see where the company is heading.

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billion

  • Sell Or Hold? NVDA Stock Shows How To Handle Growth Stocks In A Stock Market Correction

    How should you handle leading growth stocks in a stock market correction? Nvidia shows how to sell or hold.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures steady after technology stock rout

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Monday evening after a technology-led drawdown during the regular trading day, with a rotation away from growth names picking up steam as concerns over inflation lingered.

  • 3 reasons why airline stocks are screaming buys: analyst

    The time to buy airline stock is now, argues Morgan Stanley.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

    Shares of companies in the broader technology space, including NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.508% Monday morning before dipping to around the 1.496% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after the Federal Reserve in September spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processin

  • Apple Losses Send Stock Into Correction With 11% Slump From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- More bleeding in technology stocks pushed Apple Inc. into correction territory, making it the third of the five megacap tech companies to fall more than 10% from peaks earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Just Jumped 13%

    China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) is in a bit of a bind. At last report, the Chinese property giant had missed the deadline for two separate interest payments to foreign bondholders -- who are starting to look like foreign bagholders, because Evergrande had no trouble finding the money to pay interest on a domestic debt. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, Evergrande's property management business, Evergrande Property Services Group, has advised that it is preparing to report "inside information and a possible general offer for the shares of the company."

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Making New 52-Week Lows Today

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Monday amid continued Evergrande uncertainty, which has weighed on the broader Chinese market. Investors continue to weigh the possible implications of the potential default of China-based real estate company Evergrande. Evergrande shares were halted pending a "major transaction." Chinese media reported Evergrande will sell a majority stake in its property management business. Needham maintained Alibaba with a Buy rating and a price target