Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results
CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2022 the following nine director nominees were elected:
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
James Pasieka
Marion Burnyeat
21,918,661
21,798,272
99.50%
98.95%
110,772
231,161
0.50%
1.05%
Paul Colborne
Daryl Gilbert
Michelle Gramatke
21,907,972
21,786,277
21,770,858
99.45%
98.90%
98.83%
121,461
243,156
258,575
0.55%
1.10%
1.17%
Robert Leach
Allison Maher
21,931,689
21,834,760
99.56%
99.12%
97,744
194,673
0.44%
0.88%
P. Daniel O'Neil
21,741,473
98.69%
287,960
1.31%
Murray Smith
21,406,426
97.17%
623,007
2.83%
In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).
The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.
Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c1928.html