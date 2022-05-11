CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2022 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)



Votes For Votes Withheld

#

%

# % James Pasieka Marion Burnyeat 21,918,661 21,798,272

99.50% 98.95%

110,772 231,161 0.50% 1.05% Paul Colborne Daryl Gilbert Michelle Gramatke 21,907,972 21,786,277 21,770,858

99.45% 98.90% 98.83%

121,461 243,156 258,575 0.55% 1.10% 1.17% Robert Leach Allison Maher 21,931,689 21,834,760

99.56% 99.12%

97,744 194,673 0.44% 0.88% P. Daniel O'Neil 21,741,473

98.69%

287,960 1.31% Murray Smith 21,406,426

97.17%

623,007 2.83%

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Surge Energy Logo (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/11/c1928.html