Surge Energy Inc. Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

1 min read
  • ZPTAF

CALGARY, AB, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Surge") (TSX: SGY) announces that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 11, 2022 the following nine director nominees were elected:

Votes For

Votes Withheld


#


%


#

%

James Pasieka

Marion Burnyeat

21,918,661

21,798,272


99.50%

98.95%


110,772

231,161

0.50%

1.05%

Paul Colborne

Daryl Gilbert

Michelle Gramatke

21,907,972

21,786,277

21,770,858


99.45%

98.90%

98.83%


121,461

243,156

258,575

0.55%

1.10%

1.17%

Robert Leach

Allison Maher

21,931,689

21,834,760


99.56%

99.12%


97,744

194,673

0.44%

0.88%

P. Daniel O'Neil

21,741,473


98.69%


287,960

1.31%

Murray Smith

21,406,426


97.17%


623,007

2.83%

In addition, the shareholders also approved the fixing of directors to be elected at the Meeting at nine (9).

The shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP, Chartered Accounts as auditors for the ensuing year.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

