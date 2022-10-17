U.S. markets close in 4 hours

AMS:

SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS NOVEMBER 2022 DIVIDEND

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on November 15, 2022, in respect of October 2022 production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, 2022 will be $0.035 per share.

SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS NOVEMBER 2022 DIVIDEND (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

