SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS OCTOBER 2022 DIVIDEND

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on October 17, 2022, in respect of September 2022 production, for the shareholders of record on September 30, 2022 will be $0.035 per share.

SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS OCTOBER 2022 DIVIDEND (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)
SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS OCTOBER 2022 DIVIDEND (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Surge Energy Inc Logo (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)
Surge Energy Inc Logo (CNW Group/Surge Energy Inc.)

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/15/c8518.html

