Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Surge Energy's shares on or after the 28th of December, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.04 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.48 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Surge Energy has a trailing yield of 7.3% on the current share price of CA$6.59. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Surge Energy paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It distributed 45% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Surge Energy has grown its earnings rapidly, up 37% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

We'd also point out that Surge Energy issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Surge Energy has seen its dividend decline 18% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. Surge Energy is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Has Surge Energy got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Surge Energy has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while Surge Energy has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Surge Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

