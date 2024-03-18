Surge Energy's (TSE:SGY) Dividend Will Be CA$0.04

Surge Energy Inc.'s (TSE:SGY) investors are due to receive a payment of CA$0.04 per share on 15th of April. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Surge Energy

Surge Energy Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 301% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 57%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 169.0% over the next year. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

TSX:SGY Historic Dividend March 18th 2024

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was CA$3.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$0.48. This works out to a decline of approximately 86% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Surge Energy's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Surge Energy has impressed us by growing EPS at 42% per year over the past five years. Although earnings per share is up nicely Surge Energy is paying out 301% of its earnings as dividends, which we feel is borderline unsustainable without extenuating circumstances.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Surge Energy's Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We don't think Surge Energy is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 5 warning signs for Surge Energy (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.