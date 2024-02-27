Surge in sick days to cost Britain £66bn

Sick Days UK

A surge in sick days will cost Britain £66bn by the end of the decade, insurer Zurich has warned.

The number of working days lost to sickness is on track to more than double by 2030, the company warned, as more and more people struggle with long-term health conditions.

Workplace absences among staff with long-term health conditions cost the economy £32.7bn last year, according to Zurich and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).

The cost is forecast to double to £66.3bn by 2030 as more people are forced to take more time off sick.

Peter Hamilton at Zurich said: “This feels like a ticking time bomb for the economy which simply can’t be ignored any longer.”

It comes amid growing political alarm over soaring sick days and the increasing number of Britons forced out of the labour market altogether for health reasons since Covid.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has launched a series of stick-and-carrot initiatives aimed at boosting Britain’s workforce and may announce further measures in next week’s Spring Budget.

Some 2.8 million people say they are unable to work because of chronic health problems, according to the Office for National Statistics.

However, Zurich and Cebr estimate that a further 10.3 million Britons were employed but experienced long-term health issues last year, up by 300,000 since 2022.

The ONS has said 185.6 million working days were lost because of sickness or injury in 2022, a record high. Many of these are people suffering from problems such as mental health issues and back problems.

Zurich estimated that the number of working days lost to absence among those with long lasting health issues rose to 112.5 million last year, up from 104.9 million in 2022.

It marks a rise of more than a fifth over the past five years.

Nearly every one in three workers had a long term health issue last year, up from one in four in 2017.

Under the current trajectory, this figure could rise to two in five workers by 2023, according to the research.

Story continues

In a survey of 1,000 workers who were signed off sick for a longer period at some point in the last year, Zurich found poor mental health was a main reason for having to take time off.

Some 44pc cited this as their reason for being off work, while musculoskeletal issues came second at 14pc.

The rise in long-term health problems has been blamed on the legacy of Covid on people’s education and mental health, as well as backlogs in the NHS that have left people struggling to access treatment.

Separate research by the Resolution Foundation published on Monday found a growing mental health crisis among young people meant those in their early 20s are now more likely to be signed off sick than those in their early 40s.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.