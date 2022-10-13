U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education Presents Two New Online CPE Courses

·4 min read

  • First course examines impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on auto and energy-related tax credits

  • Second course covers effects of the new Student Debt Relief Program on individuals and employers

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, today announced two new online continuing professional education (CPE) courses created to educate participants about the tax implications of matters recently enacted by President Joe Biden. One course examines how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) impacts auto- and energy-related tax credits, and the other covers the effects of the new Student Debt Relief Plan on individuals and employers.

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education today announced two new online continuing professional education (CPE) courses created to educate participants about the tax implications of matters recently enacted by President Joe Biden. One course examines how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) impacts auto- and energy-related tax credits, and the other covers the effects of the new Student Debt Relief Plan on individuals and employers.
Surgent Accounting & Financial Education today announced two new online continuing professional education (CPE) courses created to educate participants about the tax implications of matters recently enacted by President Joe Biden. One course examines how the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) impacts auto- and energy-related tax credits, and the other covers the effects of the new Student Debt Relief Plan on individuals and employers.

"Our goal at Surgent is to make education as seamless and up-to-date as possible for tax professionals," said Spoltore.

"The Inflation Reduction Act's Changes to Auto and Energy-Related Tax Credits (AEC2)" will air on Oct. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, while "Student Loan Repayment and Forgiveness: Analysis and Impact on Individuals and Employers (SLR2)" will air on Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon ET. Each course will also be available on subsequent dates. Self-study will also be available.

"Whether for individuals or businesses, tax planning requires an ever-evolving body of knowledge. Our goal at Surgent is to make that education as seamless and up-to-date as possible for tax professionals," said Nick Spoltore, Surgent's vice president of strategic content development. "These CPE courses address the tax implications of recent pronouncements that affect millions of Americans and U.S. businesses, and we know each will be extremely useful to our clientele."

Surgent released a course addressing the initial impacts of the IRA immediately after it was passed in August 2022. This second course is distinct in that it addresses new details about tax credits that have largely emerged in the months following the IRA's passage.

The IRA contains several changes to auto and energy-related tax credits, including some that are new and others that have been renamed. Many, if not most, of these credits reduce the cost of individual and business-related expenses. Surgent's AEC2 course covers the mechanics of the new and revised energy-related credits, such as for energy-efficient commercial vehicles, household-related utilities and improvements, and electric cars.

The second course, based on the Student Debt Relief Plan, will help industry professionals to serve as critical resources for a large segment of the U.S. population. It is estimated that 70 percent of the educated workforce will have student loans in the coming years.

The SLR2 course will thoroughly examine the Student Debt Relief Plan. Course discussion will also include the importance of year-end tax advice, especially for 2022, due to the Jan. 1, 2023, repayment restart and the income certification requirement; action plans for each student debt relief process; automation of IRS data into the various Department of Education systems; and much more.

"There is a growing need for tax professionals to better understand the intricacies of student loan debt relief as the IRS and Department of Education are automating this information process starting in mid-2023," said Spoltore. "This course will help practitioners digest the vital tax implications of student loan repayment and college funding, for both employers and employees."

Each two-hour course is worth two CPE credits. Learn more about AEC2 and SLR2 and register today.

About Surgent

Surgent Accounting & Financial Education, a division of KnowFully Learning Group, is a provider of the high-impact education experiences that accounting, tax and financial professionals need throughout their careers. For most of the company's 35-year history, Surgent has been a trusted provider of the continuing professional education (CPE), continuing education (CE) and skill-based training that professionals need to maintain their credentials and stay current on industry changes. More recently, Surgent became one of the fastest-growing certification exam review providers, offering adaptive learning-based courses that help learners pass accounting and finance credentialing exams faster. Learn more at Surgent.com.

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA Med, EMT & Fire Training Inc., Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit KnowFully.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgent-accounting--financial-education-presents-two-new-online-cpe-courses-301648897.html

SOURCE Surgent Accounting & Financial Education

