SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 12, 2023

Operator: Good day, and welcome to the SurgePays Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Brian Prenoveau, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brian Prenoveau: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the SurgePays second quarter 2023 earnings webcast and conference call. Today's date is August 10, 2023. And on the call today from SurgePays are Brian Cox, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tony Evers, Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see SurgePays’ most recent filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only and we undertake no obligation to update any statements to reflect the events that occur after this call. Also during the course of today's call, the company will be discussing one or more non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release we issued this afternoon. Copies of today's press release are accessible on SurgePays Investor Relations website ir.surgepays.com. In addition, SurgePays Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, is also available on SurgePays's Investor Relations website. And now I'd like to turn the call over to President and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Cox.

Story continues

Brian Cox: Thanks, Brian. First, I'd like to thank our shareholders and those interested in what we're building at SurgePays for joining the call. As we continue to expand our audience, I'd like to give a brief overview of who we are, what we do and our addressable market. SurgePays brings financial and telecom products to the underbanked and underserved populations at a grassroots level where they live and shop. Our fintech platform empowers clerks at thousands of convenience stores to provide a suite of prepaid wireless and financial products to lower income and underbanked consumers. Our prepaid wireless companies provide service to hundreds of thousands of subscribers. With this profitable suite of underbanked products and services, we are well positioned to grow our footprint and owner-operator convenience stores nationwide, with the goal of building the largest direct distribution network of underbanked products and services in the country.

The underbanked are almost a third of the country and do most of their financial transactions at their trusted local community store that's closest to their home. The real influencer in these neighborhoods is the clerk behind the counter. SurgePays utilizes these convenience stores as the points of distribution into these communities. As we onboard the store to our software platform, we enable the clerk at the register to perform transactions such as prepaid wireless activation and payments, along with activating and reloading debit cards and other transactional services with the motive of improving the daily lives of those without traditional access to banks, credit and checking accounts. In other words, provide essential products and services people need and want.

One of the motivating aspects of our business case is that our revenue is directly tied to how many essential services we provide to those who need the most. The Affordable Connectivity Program, or ACP, has been the revenue driver for SurgePays growth the last two years. When this program was stamped into the infrastructure bill, we shifted the majority of our short-term bandwidth to growing our base of subscribers to accomplish the goals of profitability, debt reduction and stability. ACP offers a federal subsidy for a tablet device and monthly wireless service to recipients of any income-based government benefit, such as Medicaid, Veterans Pension, Section 8, and most notably, the program historically called food stamps or EBT, which now goes by the name SNAP.

communication, service

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

Several wireless companies have licenses to offer the ACP program to the public. However, we are uniquely positioned as the only ACP company with its own customer relationship management software CRM platform integrated with the FCC's clearinghouse database and also into the AT&T and T-Mobile networks. Further, we are the only authorized ACP company that owns one of the few prepaid transaction platforms that has a nationwide network of convenience stores. These competitive advantages paved the way for us to be the only ACP company able to initiate brick-and-mortar sign-ups for ACP inside convenience stores. Store owners are always looking for more foot traffic and ways to create loyalty in their community. The industrial logic we applied to our platform is inescapable and so compelling that our intake team is working on a pipeline of over 25,000 stores that will soon have a SurgePays presence with a staging target of less than 12 months.

Our research shows in some areas, more than 30% of convenience stores and supermarket transactions use the SNAP EBT card. Every customer who pulls out that card is eligible for free service through ACP. Our research also just shown each one of these households that is qualified for ACP also has, on average, three to four smartphones on another prepaid wireless company plan. With our presence in these stores where these customers shop and the ability to pay their monthly prepaid bills at the same store, it's a fantastic launch pad for our non-ACP prepaid wireless subscriber push coming in the few months ahead of us. In this macro environment, where interest rates on store inventory lines of credit are squeezing small business profits, the profitable relationship between SurgePays and the convenience store owner operator has created big opportunities where these owners are readily receptive to selling additional SurgePays products distributed to their store.

The key phrase we focus on constantly is that a beneficial relationship with the store owner creates endless opportunities for sales. Our developers have been working to separate us further from the pack of convenience store fintech software companies. We are now testing customer-facing LCD touch screens at the register to promote our products, activate wireless subscribers and create customer engagement. I'm really excited to transition into this equipment phase of what I think will be the flywheel of our business plan. This customer-facing touchscreen at the register connected to our servers, further solidifies our roots and abilities inside the store. It provides us with a 24/7 marketing opportunity to promote our products and enable customers to enter their own information as needed for various transactions.

This opens many doors down the road for us and is the next step in advancement and a part of our strategy to solidify SurgePays as the innovative market leader in our space. Even with most of the team and developers energy focused on growth, I'm pleased to announce that the second quarter of 2023 continues the profitability trend that we began to see at the end of 2022, delivering net income of $6 million and EBITDA of $6.4 million. This puts us over $10 million in net income for the first two quarters with the expectation to continue this trajectory. As I mentioned in last quarter's call, the key metric is future new stores on our platform. More stores on our platform mean more wireless subscribers, more products on the shelf, more transactions over our fintech platform and more sales for individual stores.

SurgePays is now reaching beyond stores for ACP sign-ups, leveraging the workforce of new partner organizations. You might have seen some of our announcements during the quarter. Our first partnership was with ParichuteConnect, a social impact investor looking to drive ACP sign-ups, leveraging the SurgePays platform. ParichuteConnect is an arm of a larger investment firm that is devoting time, resources and social media platforms to raise money for worthy causes. Through ParichuteConnect, we can sign up ACP enrollees in city and state school systems, community service organizations and public service organizations. We recently announced that we are partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs on native lands to get those eligible household population signed up.

This setup allows Boys & Girls reps to leverage our platform, expanding our reach at minimal expense to SurgePays. It's through the ParichuteConnect relationship that we began working with the Boys & Girls Club. Lastly, on the partnership front, in July, we announced a new partnership with LeadEx. This partnership allows us to communicate directly on an ATM with individuals who might qualify for the ACP through tens of thousands of LeadEx ATMs. Most of these ATMs are located in owner-operated convenience stores. In this case, if you're using an EBT card or other benefit card or reloadable debit card, you might see an ACP prompt from SurgePays for free wireless service via a full screen ad on the ATM. At this point, we've just begun to scratch the surface of the potential means, SurgePays has to drive additional subscribers and stores.

As always, we're focused on managing our cash and cash flow and deploying that cash to maximize growth with discipline. We expected second quarter revenues to align with first quarter revenues, precisely what happened, but with even stronger positive cash flow. We anticipate the full benefit of these new partnerships beginning to bear fruit towards the end of the third quarter, with growth accelerating quickly and continuing in the year's second half. We expect 13,000 stores to operate on the SurgePays network by the end of the year and see positive operating cash flow during the year. I'll turn the call over to Tony to review our financial results before summarizing today's call. Tony?

Tony Evers: Thank you, Brian, and good afternoon, everyone. I'll begin my overview of the second quarter's financial results. For the quarter, we reported revenues of $35.9 million compared to $28 million in the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 28%. The increased sales for the quarter were primarily attributable to the subscriber growth in our mobile broadband business. Gross profit increased 358% in the second quarter to $10 million compared to $2.2 million in the year ago period. Second quarter gross margin also showed significant improvement up to 28%, versus 8% in the second quarter last year. SG&A expenses increased by 26% year-over-year. The increase was primarily driven by one-time bonuses paid to various person -- management personnel which were paid out in Q1 of 2022.

Income from operations was positive for the quarter at $10.9 million compared to a loss of $1.9 million in the year ago period. Net income for the quarter was $6 million or a gain of $0.40 per share compared to a net loss of $973,000 or a loss of $0.08 per share, last year. Of the $6 million gain, the second quarter included lower interest expense than a year ago as our debt -- overall debt has decreased significantly from that period. Turning to the balance sheet, liquidity and cash flow. Our cash balance as of June 30 was $5.2 million compared to $7 million at the year-end 2022. The accounts receivable have increased by $1 million from year-end 2022 to $10.3 million. Receivable is from the US government for the mobile broadband subsidy. Payment usually occurs approximately 30 to 60 days after a new customer is verified and signed up.

Given our strengthened financial position, cash balance and capital structure, our cash allocation priorities focus on investing in the business and maintaining ample liquidity for future growth. I will now pass the call back to Brian for closing remarks. Brian?

Brian Cox: Thanks, Tony. SurgePays is now on sound financial footing with a healthy balance sheet, a great team assembled consistent earnings and growth. We are in complete control of our own destiny and poised to create one of the largest direct distribution networks of underbanked products and services in the country and a vast market with tremendous growth potential weights. These results have proven we can accomplish our goals with discipline and persistence while delivering positive cash flow. Thank you so much for your time today. We will now open up the call to questions. Operator?

See also Jim Chanos’ 5 Short Positions in 2023 and 11 Cheap Gold Stocks To Buy According to Analysts .

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.