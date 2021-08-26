U.S. markets close in 6 hours 26 minutes

SurgePays Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

SurgePays, Inc.
·12 min read
BARTLETT, Tenn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a blockchain financial technology company building a next generation supply chain network in the U.S. for convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, bodegas, gas stations, and other merchants serving underbanked consumers, today announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provides a corporate update.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Continued to progress towards an expected Nasdaq up-list of the Company through the customary regulatory process and filings

  • Continued to progress towards an IPO of the Company’s SaaS subsidiary LogicsIQ, Inc. (formerly Surge Logics, Inc.)

  • Announced approval from the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) Program to provide discounted broadband services through the Company’s SurgePhone mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) subsidiary to qualified users

  • Acquired Commander Communication, a provider of prepaid wireless payment products to approximately 500 convenience stores with intent to cross-sell other products and services into Commander’s customer base

  • Signed national distribution agreement with 1606 Corp. to distribute smokable-hemp products into the 8,000 convenience stores on the Company’s platform

  • Launched a proprietary, blockchain-supported, customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI) platform called BLITZ to further penetrate the 34,000 retail stores in the Company’s U.S. database

  • Launched new custom private label gift card program for the Company’s independent retail store clients to provide additional convenience and loyalty opportunities for these locations’ customers

“The revenue initiatives we have announced in the last few months speak to the numerous market opportunities we have to execute our ‘wide and deep’ strategy. We are poised to offer the thousands of convenience stores, mini-marts, and bodegas we serve additional higher margin products and services beyond the lower-margin prepaid wireless top-ups on which we founded the Company,” said SurgePays Chief Executive Officer Brian Cox. “We now have the ability to offer thousands of stores and, ultimately, the underbanked population that shop there, access to higher margin, innovative products and services, such as the smokable-hemp products from our partner 1606 Corp., more affordable wireless handsets and monthly wireless plans, retail gift cards, and even discounted broadband service through the EBB Program, that may otherwise be very difficult for them to purchase. Our expanded in-house sales team is dedicated to establishing and nurturing relationships with store owners to help us expand our network of customer stores, and acquisitions like Commander Communications will help us expand our geographical reach.

“Meanwhile, our LogicsIQ subsidiary has seen a reacceleration in its business following a COVID-related slow-down in the second half of 2020. LogicsIQ had the second-best quarter of its existence with revenue in the second quarter of 2021 up nearly 32% over the first quarter of 2021, and this momentum has continued thus far into the third quarter. Anthony Nuzzo and his team at LogicsIQ have executed well during the leaner months with continued development and innovation and managed to continue to strategize for future growth despite the pressures from the pandemic.

“Lastly, we believe we are making good progress in the legal and regulatory process involved in SurgePays’ up-list to the Nasdaq as well as the anticipated IPO of LogicsIQ. We believe both events will be transformational corporate moments for SurgePays that will create value for our shareholders over the longer term,” Mr. Cox concluded.

Financial Results for Second Quarter 2021

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $11.38 million vs. $14.51 million in the year-ago period. General and administrative expenses declined from $4.17 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $2.74 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net loss in the second quarter of 2021 improved to ($214,000) from ($2.43 million) in the year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021 totaled $574,824, as compared to $673,995 as of December 31, 2020.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of prepaid, financial services for the underbanked and top selling wholesale products to independently owned convenience stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas more cost efficiently than existing wholesale distribution models. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contact:
Tony Evers CPA, CIA
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (847) 648-7542 ext. 104
tevers@surgeholdings.com

Media Relations:
Henry Feintuch / Doug Wright
Feintuch Communications
914-548-6924 / 201-952-6033
surgepays@feintuchpr.com

Investor Relations:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
invest@surgeholdings.com


SURGEPAYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash

$

574,824

$

673,995

Accounts receivable - net

592,442

180,499

Lifeline revenue - due from USAC

-

212,621

Inventory

175,359

178,309

Prepaids

6,067

5,605

Total Current Assets

1,348,692

1,251,029

Property and equipment - net

229,411

236,810

Other Assets

Note receivable

176,851

-

Intangibles - net

3,760,238

4,125,742

Goodwill

866,782

866,782

Investment in Centercom - related party

389,984

414,612

Operating lease - right of use asset - net

552,222

368,638

Other

61,458

61,458

Total Other Assets

5,807,535

5,837,232

Total Assets

$

7,385,638

$

7,325,071

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

5,800,859

$

6,827,487

Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

448,559

1,753,837

Deferred revenue

565,900

443,300

Operating lease liability

97,880

210,556

Line of credit

-

912,870

Loans payable - related parties

4,419,000

2,389,000

Notes payable

-

250,000

Convertible notes payable - net

837,741

1,516,170

Derivative liabilities

1,459,167

1,357,528

Total Current Liabilities

13,629,106

15,660,748

Long Term Liabilities

Loans payable - related parties

1,130,440

1,100,440

Notes payable - SBA government

1,502,849

1,134,682

Operating lease liability

454,342

155,167

Total Long Term Liabilities

3,087,631

2,390,289

Total Liabilities

16,716,737

18,051,037

Stockholders’ Deficit

Series A, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 13,000,000 and 13,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

13,000

13,000

Series C, Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 721,598 and 721,598 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

722

722

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized 161,504,920 and 127,131,210 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

161,505

127,131

Additional paid-in capital

17,115,280

10,725,380

Accumulated deficit

(26,621,606

)

(21,592,199

)

Total Stockholders’ Deficit

(9,331,099

)

(10,725,966

)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit

$

7,385,638

$

7,325,071

SURGEPAYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June
30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

11,377,928

$

14,514,796

$

22,366,876

$

30,302,595

Costs and expenses

Cost of revenue

10,051,119

14,381,822

19,908,428

29,835,974

General and administrative expenses

2,736,435

4,165,436

5,976,244

7,174,322

Total costs and expenses

12,787,554

18,547,258

25,884,672

37,010,296

Loss from operations

(1,409,626

)

(4,032,462

)

(3,517,796

)

(6,707,701

)

Other income (expense)

Interest expense

(2,096,600

)

(701,044

)

(3,400,459

)

(1,183,766

)

Derivative expense

-

(147,721

)

(1,775,057

)

(496,055

)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

645,830

224,378

949,680

192,562

Gain (loss) on investment in Centercom - related party

49,145

112,967

(24,628

)

145,336

Gain on settlement of liabilities

701,404

2,108,543

842,982

2,556,979

Gain on deconsolidation of True Wireless

1,895,871

-

1,895,871

-

Other income

-

10,000

-

10,000

Total other income (expense) - net

1,195,650

1,607,123

(1,511,611

)

1,225,056

Net loss

$

(213,976

)

$

(2,425,339

)

$

(5,029,407

)

$

(5,482,645

)

Loss per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.00

)

$

(0.02

)

$

(0.03

)

$

(0.05

)

Weighted average number of shares - basic

154,394,068

106,063,237

145,130,334

104,974,691

SURGEPAYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Operating activities

Net loss

$

(5,029,407

)

$

(5,482,645

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operations

Depreciation and amortization

398,240

569,811

Amortization of right-of-use assets

92,531

92,867

Amortization of debt discount

1,351,351

796,863

Recognition of share based compensation

45,099

68,169

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(949,680

)

(192,562

)

Derivative expense

1,775,057

496,055

Gain on settlement of liabilities

(840,932

)

(2,681,586

)

Gain (loss) on equity method investment - Centercom - related party

24,628

(145,336

)

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless)

(1,895,871

)

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(Increase) decrease in

Accounts receivable

(411,943

)

2,241,635

Lifeline revenue - due from USAC

105,532

(172,300

)

Inventory

(71,700

)

(102,682

)

Prepaids

(462

)

64,534

Other

-

66,457

Increase (decrease) in

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

1,824,604

1,971,652

Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party

(1,305,278

)

-

Deferred revenue

122,600

317,148

Gain contingency

-

(38,040

)

Operating lease liability

(89,616

)

(101,029

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,855,247

)

(2,230,989

)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(45,983

)

(2,836

)

Cash disposed in deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless)

(325,316

)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(371,299

)

(2,836

)

Financing activities

Proceeds from stock and warrants issued for cash

1,510,000

705,000

Repurchase of common stock

-

(500,000

)

Proceeds from loans - related party

2,123,000

200,000

Repayments of loans - related party

(63,000

)

(100,000

)

Proceeds from notes payable

-

648,082

Repayments on notes payable

(250,000

)

(27,500

)

Proceeds from SBA notes

518,167

-

Proceeds from convertible notes

2,550,000

1,912,000

Repayments on convertible notes - net of overpayment

(1,260,792

)

(468,000

)

Cash paid for debt issuance costs

-

(142,000

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,127,375

2,227,582

Net decrease in cash

(99,171

)

(6,243

)

Cash - beginning of period

673,995

346,040

Cash - end of period

$

574,824

$

339,797

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information

Cash paid for interest

$

113,810

$

64,646

Cash paid for income tax

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities

Deconsolidation of subsidiary (True Wireless)

$

2,434,552

$

-

Debt discount/issue costs recorded in connection with derivative liabilities

$

2,140,829

$

1,234,546

Stock issued in settlement of liabilities

$

1,755,150

$

-

Conversion of debt into equity

$

858,158

$

-

Right-of-use asset obtained in exchange for new operating lease liability

$

515,848

$

355,203

Termination of ECS right-of-use lease

228,752

-

Stock issued in connection with debt modification

$

108,931

$

-

Stock issued under make-whole arrangement

$

90,401

$

-

Stock issued for acquisition of membership interest in ECS

$

17,900

$

-

Stock issued for acquisition

$

-

$

165,000

Stock and warrants issued with debt recorded as a debt discount

$

-

$

801,636


