U.S. markets open in 1 hour 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,652.00
    -23.25 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,176.00
    -177.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,978.00
    -112.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.00
    -7.40 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.99
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,626.90
    -9.90 (-0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    18.27
    -0.41 (-2.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9729
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    -0.61 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1087
    -0.0148 (-1.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7610
    +1.6710 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,871.63
    -345.41 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    426.57
    -4.83 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.40
    -53.51 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Surgery Meets the Metaverse

eXpanded eXistence
·2 min read

Dr. Robert Masson Performs the First Reconstructive Surgeries Using a Mixed Reality Operating Room Setup and Logistics Platform

Live Surgery

Live Surgery
Live Surgery

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanded Existence, Inc. (eXeX™), an innovative medical software company based in Orlando, FL, announced today that Dr. Robert Masson, CEO, and co-founder of eXeX™, performed the first reconstructive surgeries of any kind using the HoloOPS™ surgical system at the Masson Spine Institute this week.

eXeX™, a SaaS company, was founded by a group of passionate futurists - with a long history of leadership in neurosurgery, healthcare, and immersive technology.

The HoloOPS™ suite of software applications is redefining the setup and workflow of the operating room and surgical team. Using mixed reality and machine learning, creating the Surgical Metaverse™ will superpower surgical teams, enhance the operating room, and improve patient lives.

The advanced surgeries were performed with visiting surgeons from around the world and key strategic healthcare CEO advisors as the software continues to be developed and prepared for the commercial marketplace.

Unlike many augmented reality solutions for the Orthopedic and Spine Industry, which focus on the surgeon and specific aspects of surgical procedures, eXeX™ is designed to positively impact the operating room, particularly by enabling the surgical team. When asked what is the best way to use advanced technology to make surgeons better, Dr. Masson said, "The best way to make the surgeon better is to take away distractions; ensure instrumentation is available at exactly the right time with minimal verbal communication. Surgeons need the operating room to be consistent, lean, efficient, and calm to allow the surgeon to focus on delivering the very best surgical care."

Dr. Masson, well known for his efficient, minimally invasive techniques and high-performance surgical teams, recognized that the OR is in great need of a technical solution that addresses antiquated methods of procedural planning and execution. Operating room management, equipment setup, inventory control, and resource allocation optimization in surgical procedures have been subject to the same methods since the early 1900s.

High staff turnover has compromised team effectiveness and efficiencies, resulting in lost revenue due to waste and operating room turnover delays; a stress-free surgical environment and, ultimately, patient safety and recovery are areas of substantial opportunity.

Five soon-to-be-announced, pre-selected elite musculoskeletal surgery facilities will participate in trials to optimize the initial software user interface for widespread adoption. For additional information: http://www.expandedexistence.com or ed@expandedexistence.com.

Contact Information:
Ed Kinney
Corporate Communications
ed@expandedexistence.com

Related Images






Image 1: Live Surgery


HoloOPS - Surgery Team








Image 2: eXeX Cobb


Cobb elevator selected



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Is More Than Experimental - It's Key to Meta's Survival

    Don't be a hater until you understand why the metaverse matters so much to Meta in the first place.

  • New York Times Scraps Kids' App Plan To Focus On Expanding Its Subscription Business

    New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) ditched its plans to launch an app for children, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an internal email. Times is increasingly focused on areas beyond news, snapping sports-media site The Athletic and the popular game Wordle. It has a Cooking app and the Wirecutter, a product-recommendation site. Times determined that the kids' app was no longer a worthwhile investment. Also Read: New York Times Faces Strife With Employees Over Outdated Wages "When we launched ou

  • JFrog (FROG) Unveils Security Solutions to Boost Growth

    JFrog (FROG) launches security solutions to address threats being posed to company's software supply chain, such as critical vulnerabilities, misconfigured services and leaked secrets.

  • TikTok denies that ByteDance planned to use the app to track individuals in the US

    TikTok has responded to a Forbes article claiming that its parent company, ByteDance, had planned to use it to track US citizens.

  • Uber plans to show ads on its app, Lyft launches new parking reservation feature

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares for ride-share giants Uber and Lyft as the competing services launch new features on their apps.

  • Microsoft looks to build an Xbox mobile gaming store with Activision and King content

    As the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigates Microsoft’s $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft recently revealed in its filings with the CMA that it plans to create a new “Xbox Mobile Platform” that will include mobile games by Activision and King. Mobile games are some of the most popular downloads on app stores, so it’s no surprise that Microsoft wants to get in on the action.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Activist Investor Takes Stake?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Should You Be Adding Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) To Your Watchlist Today?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Chegg Promotes Nathan Schultz As Operations Head

    Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) has promoted Nathan Schultz to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Schultz has served in various roles at Chegg for fifteen years and was previously President of Learning Services. He has successfully overseen Chegg's required materials service, Chegg Study, Writing, and Math, the creation of the Chegg Study Pack, international growth, and the acquisition and integration of new services such as skills accelerator, Thinkful, and languag

  • Hugo Boss Designs in Another Dimension

    The lifestyle brand is utilizing Adobe Substance 3D applications to drive innovation.

  • Microsoft is working on ‘universal Xbox store’ to compete with Apple and Google

    The company’s plan has been detailed in filings as its purchase of Activision Blizzard is being investigated

  • Zapier extends its automation service with first-party database and UI tools

    For the longest time, Zapier, which launched in 2011, was content with helping its users automate simple workflows and build integrations between various business-critical tools. Today, at its ZapConnect conference, it's taking the next step in this journey with the launch of Zapier Tables and Interfaces, a database service and a UI builder for allowing end users to interact with existing Zapier workflows. Today, the company's users often use services like Google Sheets as their database, Zapier to essentially create the business logic and then maybe Salesforce or Trello as a kind of front-end to these workflows.

  • Theneo wants to bring Stripe-like API documentation to all developers

    A new company is taking a leaf out of Stripe's API playbook with a platform that makes it easy for any company to create clear API documentation, while also allowing non-technical team members to contribute to the process. Demoing as part of the Battlefield 200 cohort at TC Disrupt this week, TechCrunch met up with Theneo to find out how they plan to get their slice of the $4.5 billion API management market -- a figure that's predicted to rise to nearly $14 billion within five years.

  • Solana's web3 phone is an 'opportunity' against Google and Apple, co-founder says

    It’s been almost four months since the layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and as the phone is approaching its official release date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, said onstage at Disrupt 2022. While it’s not easy to launch a new phone successfully -- as we’ve seen with countless other companies’ efforts -- Solana is looking to approach the launch differently, Yakovenko hinted.

  • Veritone Collaborates With This Web3 Platform For Block-Chain Powered Marketplace

    Kyro Digital, a platform for Web3 Builders, collaborated with Veritone, Inc (NASDAQ: VERI), creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive enterprise AI platform. The partnership will make a fast, easy and secure experience for Veritone clients to use the Kyro Platform, Builder, and API to quickly create and deploy powerful new Web3 business applications that accelerate blockchain transformation. Veritone customers can leverage Kyro Web3 Services, including the Kyro Crypto Builder, Kyro Apps, Kyro Pay, an

  • Apple Fitness+ comes to iPhone on October 24th

    Apple has revealed that Fitness+ will reach the iPhone on October 24th, and iOS 16.1 should debut at the same time.

  • Advertisers Turn to ‘Clean Rooms’ to Keep Consumer Data Private

    New technology promises to help companies pool data on consumers without violating data-privacy laws.

  • Google Messages updates bring iOS reactions and YouTube embeds

    Google has detailed the new, recent and upcoming changes to its Messages app. They include the ability to react to iPhone text messages, to reply to individual messages by swiping on them and to watch YouTube without having to leave the application.

  • Blackmagic's powerful DaVinci Resolve video editor is coming to iPad

    Blackmagic Design is bringing it's popular DaVinci Resolve video editing app to the iPad, promising support for RAW, cloud collaboration and more,

  • New York Times Drops Plans for Kids App

    New York Times is canceling its plans to launch an app for children, according to an internal email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The development of a kids app came as the Times has been increasingly focusing on areas beyond news. It has acquired the sports-media site The Athletic and the popular game Wordle, it has a Cooking app and also has the Wirecutter, a product-recommendation site.