Surgery Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGRY) Profit Outlook

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Surgery Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SGRY) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$55m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$34m, the US$4.0b market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Surgery Partners' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 10 of the American Healthcare analysts is that Surgery Partners is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$103m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 66%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Surgery Partners' upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Surgery Partners currently has a relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Surgery Partners' case is 63%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

