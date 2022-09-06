SurgeTrader Founder Jana Seaman Named to 40 Under 40 List for 2022 by Renowned Publication

Jana Seaman, serial entrepreneur and financier behind SurgeTrader, the world's leading prop trading firm, was recently honored and recognized among the top 40 businesspersons under 40 by Gulfshore Business

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A panel of judges for Gulfshore Business has recognized Jana Seaman as one of its 40 under 40 for 2022. Honorees were selected based on how individuals have distinguished themselves professionally and the depth of their community impact. In addition to many of Jana's other business accomplishments, her selection was influenced heavily by her success with the launch of SurgeTrader and tireless philanthropic efforts along the Gulf Coast.

"My family and the entire SurgeTrader team have deep roots in the intricacies of how to forge a meaningful living trading the markets. And that background really helped inform what the SurgeTrader mission is today: Accelerate trader funding through access to institutional capital - our capital," said Jana Seaman, founder of SurgeTrader. "The growth and community that has developed through SurgeTrader have been incredible. Watching traders achieve outsized returns and generate a real living from trading has been inspiring. This company allows talented traders to gain financial freedom and live a life about which they are truly passionate. Helping others to help themselves is incredibly rewarding."

Jana and her team have seen unprecedented growth with SurgeTrader in its first year of operation. Leveraging a track record of success and a proven team of professionals, Jana's VALO Holdings Group has positioned SurgeTrader for exponential growth in the years to come.

In the first full year of operation, SurgeTrader has accomplished many impressive milestones, including:

Growing a roster of global traders in the tens of thousands

On pace to pay out multiple millions of dollars in profits to traders in 2022

Deploying trader funding of tens of millions, in aggregate

Employee growth of over 200% in 2022

By offering advanced tools and scaling options, traders have endless opportunities to grow their funding and profits. The sleek and well-developed trading portal SurgeTrader offers comes with many moving pieces and integrations to create a seamless experience for traders. The SurgeTrader team will continue developing innovative solutions to ensure the best experience for their trading community.

For more, visit www.surgetrader.com

About SurgeTrader

SurgeTrader, LLC is a U.S.-based proprietary trading — or prop trading — firm with a mission to accelerate trader funding and provide capital to profitable traders. Once traders have proven they can be profitable by passing an Audition, they become a part of the SurgeTrader funded trader community, with access to an account funded with up to $1 million. For more information on SurgeTrader or how to become a funded trader, visit https://www.surgetrader.com

