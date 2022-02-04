U.S. markets open in 5 hours

Surgical Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Surgical Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Low-end, Mid-end, High-end), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028

New York, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Display Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227117/?utm_source=GNW

Surgical Display Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical display market size is anticipated to reach USD 702.6 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 0.9% from 2021 to 2028. The key factors driving the market include the rising number of surgical procedures and growing digitalization in the healthcare sector. Furthermore, technological advancements by market players are also anticipated to positively influence market growth.

According to the Medical Project Manager of ADLINK Technology, Inc., the company’s surgical displays are designed by combining the features of the top 5 monitors in the market. Launched under the ASM surgical monitor series in 2021, the new lineup is optimized for superior image visualization. The monitors are intended to support surgeons and caregivers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, to quickly complete diagnoses via high-precision monitors to keep staff and patients safe. Hence, such product launches maintained steady growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Europe held a significant revenue share in the market in 2020 owing to factors such as advanced healthcare infrastructure, the presence of key players, and various strategic initiatives implemented by them. Eizo Corporation, for instance, integrated its German subsidiary- EIZO GmbH’s R&D, production, warehousing, and administration-at a single location in June 2019 to further expand the business into the healthcare sector.

Market players are investing in many strategic initiatives, such as acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, and product launches, among others to maintain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in January 2021, ADLINK Technology, Inc. launched a series of medical-grade surgical monitors-the ASM (ADLINK Surgical Monitor) series to visualize videos and still images from multiple clinical imaging systems in ORs, ICUs, and emergency & examination rooms. The ASM series is available in sizes from 23.8 inches to 32 inches and can be customized as per the needs of medical device OEMs.

Surgical Display Market Report Highlights
• The market held a value of USD 655.07 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a growth rate of 0.9% during the forecast period
• Growing technological advancements coupled with increasing digitalization in hospitals is expected to boost the market growth
• The mid-end segment led the market in 2020 owing to its increasing demand for better imaging technologies
• Asia Pacific led the market in 2020 and accounted for a revenue share of more than 34% owing to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, adoption of digital technologies, and a large patient pool
• Middle East and Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rise in the number of healthcare facilities and the need for continuous training for medical students and new doctors
• Major players are investing in new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to grow in the market
• In July 2021, EMBITRON s.r.o. launched new 4K surgical displays in 27’’ and 32" screen sizes. This added to the company’s offerings
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227117/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


