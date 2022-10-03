U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Surgical Drainage Devices Market to Record a CAGR of 5.14%, 3M Co. and Axiom Medical Consulting LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical drainage devices market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, brand image, service, and distribution of products to compete in the market. The growth of the surgical drainage devices market is attributed to an increase in the number of chronic diseases as well as a rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Several vendors are focusing on acquiring small brands to expand their market presence.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026

The surgical drainage devices market size is poised to grow by USD 0.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and
forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF
format

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The surgical drainage devices market report covers the following areas:

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the surgical drainage devices market, including 3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • 3M Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Prevena.

  • ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as C 051 Thorax and S 201 Thorax.

  • Axiom Medical Consulting LLC - The company offers surgical drainage devices for general surgery, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Silicone channel drains.

  • Bicakcilar Medical Devices - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as suction catheters, tracheal tubes, and reinforced tracheal tubes.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download
five reports per month and view 100 reports per month

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and
thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high number of surgeries in ophthalmology. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country in the surgical drainage devices market in North America.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical drainage devices market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the surgical drainage devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the surgical drainage devices market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical drainage devices market vendors

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 0.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Neurosurgical procedures - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Abdominal surgery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Orthopedics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Other surgeries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Ambulatory surgical centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 3M Co.

  • 11.4 ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.5 Axiom Medical Consulting LLC

  • 11.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 11.7 Bicakcilar Medical Devices

  • 11.8 Cardinal Health Inc

  • 11.9 Chimed srl

  • 11.10 Cook Medical LLC

  • 11.11 Getinge AB

  • 11.12 Medtronic Plc

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-drainage-devices-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-14-3m-co-and-axiom-medical-consulting-llc-among-key-vendors---technavio-301636619.html

SOURCE Technavio

