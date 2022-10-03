Surgical Drainage Devices Market to Record a CAGR of 5.14%, 3M Co. and Axiom Medical Consulting LLC Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The surgical drainage devices market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, price, brand image, service, and distribution of products to compete in the market. The growth of the surgical drainage devices market is attributed to an increase in the number of chronic diseases as well as a rise in the incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Several vendors are focusing on acquiring small brands to expand their market presence.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026

The surgical drainage devices market size is poised to grow by USD 0.61 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The surgical drainage devices market report covers the following areas:

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the surgical drainage devices market, including 3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

3M Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Prevena.

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as C 051 Thorax and S 201 Thorax.

Axiom Medical Consulting LLC - The company offers surgical drainage devices for general surgery, pediatric surgery, and plastic surgery.

Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as Silicone channel drains.

Bicakcilar Medical Devices - The company offers surgical drainage devices such as suction catheters, tracheal tubes, and reinforced tracheal tubes.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

End-user

Geography

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the high number of surgeries in ophthalmology. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. The US is a key country in the surgical drainage devices market in North America.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist surgical drainage devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the surgical drainage devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the surgical drainage devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of surgical drainage devices market vendors

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 0.61 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Axiom Medical Consulting LLC, Becton Dickinson and Co., Bicakcilar Medical Devices, Cardinal Health Inc, Chimed srl, Cook Medical LLC, Getinge AB, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medela AG, Medtronic Plc, QMD, Redax Spa, Sinapi Biomedical, Smiths Group Plc, Sterimed Group, Stryker Corp., and Teleflex Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

