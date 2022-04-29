U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

Surgical Dressing Market Size to Grow by USD 905.57 Mn | 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Surgical Dressing Market share will witness a YOY growth of 4.45% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (primary dressing, secondary dressing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the main drivers of the Surgical Dressing Market is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Surgical Dressing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Surgical Dressing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Surgical Dressing Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • 3M Co.

  • ACell Inc.

  • Advancis Medical

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Brightwake Ltd.

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Coloplast AS

  • ConvaTec Group Plc

  • Covalon Technologies Ltd.

  • DeRoyal Industries Inc.

  • Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

  • Hollister Inc.

  • Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • MiMedx Group Inc.

  • Molnlycke Health Care AB

  • Paul Hartmann AG

  • Smith and Nephew plc

  • Wright Medical Group NV

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the surgical dressing market is dominated by the United States and Canada. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

Surgical dressing market expansion in North America would be aided by the rising healthcare sector over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Surgical Dressing Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The surgical dressing market share rise in the primary dressing category would be significant. Film dressing, hydrogel, hydrocolloid, foam, and alginate dressing make up the major dressing section of the worldwide surgical dressing market. The wound is in direct contact with these dressings. They can be used to bandage and manage wounds, create a barrier against external pollutants, and secure equipment like catheters on the skin. Film dressings are constructed of a thin polyurethane membrane with an acrylic adhesive coating on one side. They can be used for a variety of things, including closed surgical incisions, abrasions, skin rips, and blisters. During the forecast period, such applications will fuel the segment's expansion.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the surgical dressing market is the rising frequency of chronic disorders. One of the important factors driving the surgical dressing market is the increase in the number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). However, one of the reasons impeding the surgical dressing market's growth is the high cost of healthcare.

Download Sample Report for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Surgical Dressing Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Laryngeal Airway Mask Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Nurse Call Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Surgical Dressing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 905.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.45

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., ACell Inc., Advancis Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beiersdorf AG, Brightwake Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Wright Medical Group NV

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Primary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Secondary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Co.

  • 10.4 ACell Inc.

  • 10.5 Brightwake Ltd.

  • 10.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

  • 10.7 ConvaTec Group Plc

  • 10.8 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.9 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

  • 10.10 MiMedx Group Inc.

  • 10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

  • 10.12 Wright Medical Group NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-dressing-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-905-57-mn--40-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-technavio-301535537.html

SOURCE Technavio

