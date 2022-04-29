Surgical Dressing Market Size to Grow by USD 905.57 Mn | 40% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market outlook report, the Surgical Dressing Market share will witness a YOY growth of 4.45% in 2022 at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (primary dressing, secondary dressing, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). One of the main drivers of the Surgical Dressing Market is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Surgical Dressing Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

The Surgical Dressing Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

3M Co.

ACell Inc.

Advancis Medical

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beiersdorf AG

Brightwake Ltd.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Coloplast AS

ConvaTec Group Plc

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

Essity Aktiebolag (publ)

Hollister Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Paul Hartmann AG

Smith and Nephew plc

Wright Medical Group NV

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the surgical dressing market is dominated by the United States and Canada. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

Surgical dressing market expansion in North America would be aided by the rising healthcare sector over the forecast period.

Story continues

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Surgical Dressing Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The surgical dressing market share rise in the primary dressing category would be significant. Film dressing, hydrogel, hydrocolloid, foam, and alginate dressing make up the major dressing section of the worldwide surgical dressing market. The wound is in direct contact with these dressings. They can be used to bandage and manage wounds, create a barrier against external pollutants, and secure equipment like catheters on the skin. Film dressings are constructed of a thin polyurethane membrane with an acrylic adhesive coating on one side. They can be used for a variety of things, including closed surgical incisions, abrasions, skin rips, and blisters. During the forecast period, such applications will fuel the segment's expansion.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the surgical dressing market is the rising frequency of chronic disorders. One of the important factors driving the surgical dressing market is the increase in the number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). However, one of the reasons impeding the surgical dressing market's growth is the high cost of healthcare.

Customize Your Report

Surgical Dressing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 905.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACell Inc., Advancis Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beiersdorf AG, Brightwake Ltd., Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, ConvaTec Group Plc, Covalon Technologies Ltd., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Hollister Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Paul Hartmann AG, Smith and Nephew plc, and Wright Medical Group NV Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Primary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Secondary dressing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 ACell Inc.

10.5 Brightwake Ltd.

10.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

10.7 ConvaTec Group Plc

10.8 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

10.9 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

10.10 MiMedx Group Inc.

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

10.12 Wright Medical Group NV

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

