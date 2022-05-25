U.S. markets open in 3 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,939.00
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,858.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,768.00
    -3.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.00
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.42
    +1.65 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.90
    -8.50 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0064 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.79
    +1.31 (+4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2509
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0350
    +0.2060 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,755.35
    +478.99 (+1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    662.06
    +6.23 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.69
    +30.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the surgical imaging arms market are GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc, ATON GmbH, Whale Imaging Inc, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corp, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Medtronic plc, Ziehm Imaging, and Philips Healthcare.

New York, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Imaging Arms Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280869/?utm_source=GNW


The global surgical imaging arms market is expected to grow from $1.15 billion in 2021 to $1.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1.6 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%.

The surgical imaging arms market consists of sales of surgical imaging arms and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture surgical imaging arms, a vital component used in the field of surgery, especially for performing minimally invasive procedures. The revenue generated by the entities primarily engaged in research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of surgical imaging arms is included in the market.

The main types of surgical imaging arms are g-arm surgical imaging devices, c-arm surgical imaging devices, and O-arm surgical imaging devices.The g-arm surgical imaging devices are fluoroscopic X-ray devices that are used for diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

The various technology involved is image intensifier c-arms and flat-panel detector c-arms.The various application involved are orthopedic and trauma surgeries, neurosurgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and other applications.

The end-users are hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, and academic research institutes.

High demand for mini C-arms devices is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.Globally, companies are engaged in the development and manufacturing of novel equipment that assists surgeons in carrying out surgical procedures smoothly and efficiently.

The rising demand for mini C-arms devices can be attributed to features, such as its miniaturized size, easy adaptability in the operation theatre, and lower price than other types of C-arms. For instance, In September 2019, OrthoScan Inc. launched TAU 2020 Mini C-arm which introduces the largest screen on the mini C-arm. Minimally invasive tests or surgeries incur low costs and save between $280 million and $340 million in the USA alone by opting for it. With this, the doses can be saved by minimizing shots to enhance work efficiency. Thus, the rising demand for mini C-arms combined with its easy-to-use features is expected to drive market growth.

The high cost of surgical imaging arms is anticipated to hamper market growth during the forecast period.Recently, the prices of surgical arms are increasing owing to constant research and development to introduce new features in the devices.

The price of C-arm imaging devices ranges from $25,000 to greater than $70,000.The advanced C-arms such as Siemens Cios Fusion of Siemens Healthcare and OEC 9900 of GE Healthcare range between $1,50,000 and $2,00,000.

The average refurbished mini C-arm price ranges between $19,000 and $50,000. Health care settings face challenges with the high costs of these devices that are predicted to hinder the market growth.

Integration of technology for real-time visualization during surgeries is gaining significant popularity in the surgical imaging arms market.With the increasing number of patients requiring surgeries, the scope and complexity of surgical interventions such as image-guided minimally invasive surgery continue to surge.

In January 2020, Philips announced major innovations in its Zenition mobile C-arm platform.With the new user interface, the clinician will be able to operate C-arm inside the sterile field, reducing the communication burden with the operator and making it more intuitive to control the system.

Moreover, the platform is extended to integrate intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) for peripheral vascular procedures for improving workflow and streamlining the operating room.

In 2019, FUJIFILM Corporation, Japan-based multinational photography, medical equipment, and biotechnology company that leverages its imaging and information technology for innovation in healthcare, graphic arts, optical devices, highly functional materials, and other high-tech areas, planned to acquire Hitachi’s diagnostic imaging-related business for approximately $1.63 billion (JPY 179 Billion). Fujifilm will further expand its Medical Systems business by applying its proprietary image processing and AI technologies to Hitachi’s extensive product portfolio. Hitachi, Ltd., is a Japan-based multinational conglomerate company that provides solutions using a diagnostics imaging system, IT, and electronic health record.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The countries covered in the surgical imaging arms market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06280869/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's 10 Best Dividend Stocks

    These passive income powerhouses will bring in between $101 million and $904 million annually for Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Didi Says It Will Proceed With Delisting From NYSE

    The Chinese ride-hailing giant secured approval from its shareholders to delist, as it seeks to resolve a cybersecurity probe in China.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Top Energy Stocks for June 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Who Can Beat Tesla On EV Sales? This Company CEO Believes So

    Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) CEO Herbert Diess said Volkswagen can overtake Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the world’s largest seller of electric vehicles by 2025, CNBC reported. Stabilizing supply chain woes would help the German carmaker to increase production in the coming months, the CEO said. He expects some relief from the semiconductor supply market to occur in the middle of 2022. “Tesla currently is in the lead when it comes to EVs, probably also it is the most digital car company already a

  • Intel CEO Believes Chip Shortage is Only at Halfway Point

    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the chip shortage is starting to improve, but will likely continue for at least another 18 months. The semiconductor industry has been hit hard with shortages stemming from supply chain bottlenecks caused by the global pandemic and recent lockdowns in China.

  • Thailand Reaping Food Export Windfall With Protectionism Rising

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand -- a major exporter of sugar, chickens and rice -- looks set to benefit as many of its Asian neighbors limit shipments of agricultural commodities to shelter consumers from surging prices.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningIn recent days, Malays

  • Oil prices edge higher on tight supply, firmer demand expectations

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by tight supplies and the prospect of rising demand from the upcoming start of the summer driving season in the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer. Brent crude futures for July rose 44 cents, or 0.4%, to $114.00 a barrel by 0619 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for July delivery rose 51 cents, or 0.5%, to $110.28 a barrel.

  • Samsung to Spend $360 Billion on Chips, Biotech Over 5 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The Samsung group plans to raise spending by more than 30% to 450 trillion won (about $360 billion) over the half-decade to 2026 to shore up businesses from chips to drugs, as South Korea’s conglomerates grapple with growing economic and supply shocks.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to E

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.

  • Where does Tesla’s Indonesian move leave India’s nascent EV industry?

    Tesla’s much-awaited new Asian Gigafactory is reportedly inching closer to reality—in Indonesia, and not India as was widely expected. On May 19, the Indonesian government confirmed a deal with the US-based electric vehicle (EV) maker, revealing few details. Earlier, the company had set off rumours of nixing its India plans over tax issues after CEO Elon Musk met the Indonesian president.

  • GE Aviation completes Passport engine test using 100% sustainable aviation fuel

    Evendale-based GE Aviation just announced it has completed a key engine test, furthering its next-generation technology goals. GE Aviation, the aircraft engine-making subsidiary of General Electric (NYSE: GE), announced Monday it has successfully completed testing of its Passport long-range business aviation engine using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) a lower carbon alternative to jet fuel. The test marks the first time the Passport has been used with 100% SAF.

  • Two Ford CRE deals are among the biggest in America in 2021, Site Selection says

    A Kentucky project was recently recognized among Site Selection Magazine's Top Deals of 2022. As we've reported before, the two companies are working together to create Blue Oval Battery City on what's known as the Glendale Megasite in Hardin County. Batteries produced at these plants will power Ford's line of electric vehicles (EVs) — a category the company is looking to vastly expand in the coming decade.

  • Eight Companies Are Actually Doing Great Right Now, Analysts Say

    Companies' first-quarter profit didn't inspire much confidence — the S&P 500 kept selling off as fears of recession heat up.

  • Pitney Bowes Shipping Index Reports Record High Parcel Volume in U.S.

    The 2021 data is being released ahead of the company’s usual annual fall announcement.

  • Davos: Oil prices may rise further, warns IEA chief

    Fatih Birol warned oil prices could rise further if demand from China picks up.

  • Oil Dips After US Announces SPR Sale to Help Ease Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil closed lower for a second day after the US Department of Energy announced it’s offering to sell up to 40.1 million barrels of crude as part of President Biden’s March announcement to release in stages one million barrels of oil per day for six months.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink t

  • Indian oil minister says oil at $110 a barrel not sustainable

    India's Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday that a crude oil price of $110 a barrel was not sustainable, as the world faces an energy price crisis which is contributing to rising global inflation. Oil prices have surged this year, with Brent crude hitting $139 a barrel in March for its highest price since 2008, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns. As countries around the world struggle with the impact of inflation on disposable income, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on the same WEF panel that food inflation in the South Asian country was at a "manageable level".