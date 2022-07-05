U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.55
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.14
    +0.01 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0271
    -0.0153 (-1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1955
    -0.0149 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8410
    +0.1810 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,366.91
    +442.47 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.95
    +3.93 (+0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Surgical Imaging Market by Technology, Application, Share, Size, Growth, Demands, Revenue, Top Leaders and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research
·8 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

Surgical Imaging is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Chronic disorders including cardiovascular disease, are frequently linked to the aging process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, killing 17.9 million people each year. Strokes and heart attacks account for four out of every five cardiovascular deaths, with one-third of deaths occurring before the age of 70.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical Imaging Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Surgical Imaging Market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

All the studies carried out in the first class Surgical Imaging Market Report are based on large group sizes at global level. The report also gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. As this market research report is formulated by taking into account and thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business, it results into an excellent outcome. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market. An outstanding Surgical Imaging Market report showcases all-embracing study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the key regions across the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical imaging market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Download Exclusive Sample of Market Report in PDF Version @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-surgical-imaging-market

The market for surgical imaging is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Chronic disorders including cardiovascular disease, are frequently linked to the aging process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, killing 17.9 million people each year. Strokes and heart attacks account for four out of every five cardiovascular deaths, with one-third of deaths occurring before the age of 70. Hence, an increase in the frequency of chronic diseases led to the introduction of surgical imaging in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the surgical imaging market are:

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

  • CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

  • General Electric (US)

  • TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

  • Olympus Corporation (Japan)

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Hologic, Inc. (US)

  • Medtronic (Ireland)

  • CONMED Corporation (US)

  • NDS Surgical Imaging (Florida)

  • Carestream Health (US)

  • Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

  • Eurocolumbus s.r.l. (Italy)

  • OrthoScan Inc. (US)

  • BPL Medical Technologies (India)

  • Basler AG (Germany)

  • Surgical Imaging Associates LLC (US)

  • Barco (Belgium)

  • Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

  • Agilent Technologies

Recent Development

  • In March 2021, GE Healthcare announced 510(k) clearance of New 3D Surgical Imaging System, which provides more precise and efficient care. This innovative technique combines the advantages and familiarity of 2D imaging with increased efficiency to make 3D more accessible and usable.

Access Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-surgical-imaging-market

Segmentation: Surgical Imaging Market

The Global surgical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, product, modality and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

  • Image Intensifier C-Arms

  • Flat Panel Detector C-Arms

Application

  • Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

  • Neurosurgeries

  • Cardiovascular Surgeries

  • Gastrointestinal Surgeries

  • Other Applications

Product

  • Mobile C-arms

  • Mini C-Arm

  • Endoscopy

  • Laparoscopy

  • Angiography

  • Surgical navigation systems

  • Others

Modality

  • MRI

  • X-ray

  • Computed Tomography

  • Optical

  • Nuclear Imaging

  • Ultrasound

End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Clinics

  • Others

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-surgical-imaging-market

Surgical Imaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, high cholesterol, and osteoporosis will propel the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Rise in the number of geriatric population

The number of persons aged 60 and up has consistently increased over time due to rising life expectancy. The worldwide geriatric population will grow from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations Database on World Population Ageing 2020. Geriatric people have the highest risk of suffering from chronic diseases, increasing the demand for the surgical imaging market.

Furthermore, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will act as major factor influencing the growth of the surgical imaging market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the surgical imaging market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the continuously changing lifestyle of people are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of surgical imaging market.

Opportunities

Technological advancement Moreover, the rising adoption rate of advanced technologies will provide beneficial opportunities for the surgical imaging market growth.

Moreover, growing demand for data-integrated imaging systems, rising medical tourism and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the surgical imaging market growth during the forecast period.

Browse the complete table of contents at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-surgical-imaging-market

Surgical Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The surgical imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, package type, panel type, sample type, technology, condition, sample collection sites, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the surgical imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the surgical imaging market because of the rising healthcare expenditure and development of advanced technology in this region. Additionally, rise in minimally invasive procedures will flourish the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and well established healthcare infrastructure this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Critical Insights Related To The Surgical Imaging Included In The Report:

  • Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

  • Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

  • Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

  • Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

  • Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

  • Marketing strategy study and growth trends

  • Growth driven factor analysis

  • Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

  • An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

  • Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Related Reports:

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: -

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates just won legal approval to buy 2,100 acres of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M — and people are ‘livid’ about it all across the state

    The tech billionaire keeps plowing millions into this asset class.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Ford (NYSE: F) were falling today after the company reported second-quarter vehicle-sales results. While vehicle sales increased 1.8% over the period to 483,688, they fell far short of analysts' average estimate for an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Ford filed its latest vehicle-delivery figures with the SEC today, and the company reported a 31.5% increase for its June deliveries, year over year.

  • Why MongoDB, CrowdStrike, and Datadog Are Rocketing Higher on a Down Day for the Markets

    For high-growth, profit-less growth stocks, bad news on the economy could be good news for their shares.

  • Bridgewater’s Flagship Hedge Fund Gains 32% for First Half of Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates posted a 32% return for its flagship hedge fund through the first half of 2022 as it benefited from increased market volatility, according to a person familiar with the performance.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police Cust

  • Zuckerberg warns Meta workers, average monthly car payment crosses $700, AMC announces $5 Tuesdays

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Mark Zuckerberg's economic warning to Meta employees, the average monthly care payment crossing the $700 mark, and AMC announcing $5 Tuesdays through the end of October.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The first half ended last week, and the S&P 500 is now firmly stuck in a bear. The rapid change from record high levels at the end of last year, to a 20%+ drop in these past six months has pummeled investors, who have had to cope with shrinking share values, increased volatility, and an unpredictable and risky equity environment. The most serious issue facing economists and traders right now is the possibility of recession in the near term. The US GDP contracted by 1.6% in Q1, and preliminary da

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best monthly dividend stocks to buy in July. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their past performance and go directly to the 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy in July. The emergence of dividend investing opened new avenues for income and corporate investors […]

  • 15 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In

    In this piece we will take a look at the fifteen best utility stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our introduction and jump straight ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Utility Stocks To Invest In. The ongoing worrisome state of the […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • U.S. dollar hits multi-decade high as stocks fall

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré and Jared Blikre break down the moves in the U.S. dollar index and what it means for long stock positions.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Plunged 37% in June

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 37.3% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. To briefly summarize, Upstart partners with banks and credit unions to provide credit based on factors beyond a person's credit score. On June 8, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau terminated Upstart's no-action letter, something that was requested by Upstart.

  • Tesla stock: It's important 'to look forward,’ analyst says

    Deutsche Bank U.S. Auto Technology Analyst Emmanuel Rosner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss second-quarter deliveries for Tesla as EV production reaches a new high, production, raising prices, recessionary risks, and the outlook for growth.

  • Dow 30 Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index

    In this article, we discuss the Dow 30 stocks and their rank according to the 2022 hedge fund bullishness index. If you want to skip our review of these stocks and the latest market situation, go directly to 15 Dow Stocks Listed and Ranked By 2022 Hedge Fund Bullishness Index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, […]

  • It's Not Too Late to Buy These 3 Top Dividend Stocks

    It's hard to buy good companies when their stock prices keep going up -- especially in a bear market when most stocks are going down. Investing in equal parts of each stock gives an investor a dividend yield of 2.9%. Daniel Foelber (Chevron): Share prices of Chevron stock are now down over 20% in less than a month as the energy sector pulls back from recent highs due to concerns that demand will weaken in an economic downturn.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we talk about the 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ investment philosophy and views on the current market situation, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor […]

  • Dow Jones Falls; Tesla Up Despite Delivery Data; This Stock Drops As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones fell despite Apple stock rising. Tesla stock rose despite disappointing delivery data. A Warren Buffett stock fell.

  • Intel: A Contrarian Bargain Stock

    Intel's stock price provides a lucrative entry point after its year-to-date plummet