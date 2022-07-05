Surgical Imaging Market by Technology, Application, Share, Size, Growth, Demands, Revenue, Top Leaders and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2029

Data Bridge Market Research

Surgical Imaging is estimated to increase rapidly over the forecast period. Chronic disorders including cardiovascular disease, are frequently linked to the aging process. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of mortality worldwide, killing 17.9 million people each year. Strokes and heart attacks account for four out of every five cardiovascular deaths, with one-third of deaths occurring before the age of 70.

All the studies carried out in the first class Surgical Imaging Market Report are based on large group sizes at global level. The report also gives out an idea about the complete background analysis of the industry which comprises of an assessment of the parental market. As this market research report is formulated by taking into account and thoroughly understanding specific requirements of the business, it results into an excellent outcome. This market report describes CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2022-2029 for the market. An outstanding Surgical Imaging Market report showcases all-embracing study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the key regions across the world.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the surgical imaging market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Some of the major players operating in the surgical imaging market are:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION (Japan)

General Electric (US)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

CONMED Corporation (US)

NDS Surgical Imaging (Florida)

Carestream Health (US)

Ziehm Imaging GmbH (Germany)

Eurocolumbus s.r.l. (Italy)

OrthoScan Inc. (US)

BPL Medical Technologies (India)

Basler AG (Germany)

Surgical Imaging Associates LLC (US)

Barco (Belgium)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Agilent Technologies

Recent Development

In March 2021, GE Healthcare announced 510(k) clearance of New 3D Surgical Imaging System, which provides more precise and efficient care. This innovative technique combines the advantages and familiarity of 2D imaging with increased efficiency to make 3D more accessible and usable.

Segmentation: Surgical Imaging Market

The Global surgical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, product, modality and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Technology

Image Intensifier C-Arms

Flat Panel Detector C-Arms

Application

Orthopedic and Trauma Surgeries

Neurosurgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Other Applications

Product

Mobile C-arms

Mini C-Arm

Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Angiography

Surgical navigation systems

Others

Modality

MRI

X-ray

Computed Tomography

Optical

Nuclear Imaging

Ultrasound

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Surgical Imaging Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, high cholesterol, and osteoporosis will propel the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Rise in the number of geriatric population

The number of persons aged 60 and up has consistently increased over time due to rising life expectancy. The worldwide geriatric population will grow from 727 million in 2020 to 1.5 billion by 2050, according to the United Nations Database on World Population Ageing 2020. Geriatric people have the highest risk of suffering from chronic diseases, increasing the demand for the surgical imaging market.

Furthermore, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures will act as major factor influencing the growth of the surgical imaging market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the surgical imaging market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and the continuously changing lifestyle of people are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of surgical imaging market.

Opportunities

Technological advancement Moreover, the rising adoption rate of advanced technologies will provide beneficial opportunities for the surgical imaging market growth.

Moreover, growing demand for data-integrated imaging systems, rising medical tourism and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the surgical imaging market growth during the forecast period.

Surgical Imaging Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The surgical imaging market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, package type, panel type, sample type, technology, condition, sample collection sites, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the surgical imaging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the surgical imaging market because of the rising healthcare expenditure and development of advanced technology in this region. Additionally, rise in minimally invasive procedures will flourish the market's growth rate in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases and well established healthcare infrastructure this region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Critical Insights Related To The Surgical Imaging Included In The Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative Porter’s Five Forces analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

