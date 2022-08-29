U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.55
    -39.11 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,981.33
    -302.07 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,994.47
    -147.24 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,886.88
    -12.95 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.17
    +3.11 (+3.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.10
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    18.59
    -0.15 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0880 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7380
    +0.9860 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,231.59
    +275.51 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.95
    +11.07 (+2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.31
    -52.43 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,878.96
    -762.42 (-2.66%)
     

Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market size worth $ 685.6 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 14.87% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research
·4 min read
Verified Market Research
Verified Market Research

The market is being driven by the rising number of surgical operations due to sports injuries, accidents, and cardiac surgeries as a result of the rise in cardiovascular ailments and other chronic disorders that require surgery.

Jersey City, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market” By Product (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Technology (Barcodes and RFID), By End-User (Hospitals and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market size was valued at USD 196.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 685.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.87% from 2022 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=254696

Browse in-depth TOC onSurgical Instrument Tracking System Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market Overview

The necessity to automatically track vital equipment, such as surgical instruments, in order to improve patient outcomes, abide by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Unique Device Identification (UDI) program, and comply with these requirements is driving the market expansion. Additionally, developing nations like China and India as well as the Middle East, Latin America, and Southeast Asia are projected to offer significant growth prospects for companies that make surgical equipment tracking systems.

Healthcare businesses in these economies may have opportunities for expansion due to rising healthcare spending and infrastructure. In order to comply with the new Unique Device Identification (UDI) tracking regulations set forth by the U.S. FDA, surgical instrument monitoring systems enable automatic identification of medical equipment, including tools. The need for compliance-enabling solutions, like surgical instrument monitoring systems, is anticipated to increase as the number of devices subject to UDI continues to rise. The regulatory standards for traceability from manufacturer to patient have also been established by a number of other governmental agencies.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Aesculap, Inc., Censis Technologies, Inc. Synergy Health ltd., Xerafy, TGX Medical Systems, STERIS plc, Microsystems, McKesson Corporation, Haldor Advanced Technologies, GS1 UK, Mobile Aspects, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Applied Logic, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market On the basis of Product, Technology, End-User, and Geography.

  • Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market, By Product

    • Hardware

    • Software

    • Services

  • Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market, By Technology

    • Barcodes

    • RFID

  • Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market, By End-User

    • Hospitals

    • Others

  • Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market, by Geography

    • North America

      • U.S

      • Canada

      • Mexico

    • Europe

      • Germany

      • France

      • U.K

      • Rest of Europe

    • Asia Pacific

      • China

      • Japan

      • India

      • Rest of Asia Pacific

    • ROW

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Tank Level Monitoring System Market By Product (Invasive Type, Non-Invasive Type), By Component (Sensor, Tracking Devices), By Technology (Conductivity, Ultrasonic), By Application (Power Plant, Mining), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Patient Flow Management Solutions Market By Product (Integrated, Standalone), By Type (Event-Driven Patient Tracking, Real-Time Locating Systems), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Delivery Mode (On-Premise, Web-Based), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Optogenetics Market By Product Type (Actuator, Light Equipment, Sensor), By Application (Behavioural Tracking, Retinal Disease Treatment, Neuroscience), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Obstetric Surgical Instruments Market By Product (Orthotics, Prosthetics), By Application (Pet Cat, Pet Dog), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

9 Leading Surgical Robots minimizing risk factors during surgeries

Visualize Surgical Instrument Tracking System Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals, and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance and use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high-impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise, and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

CONTACT: Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • I tried ‘quiet quitting’ before it had a name — and I’ve regretted it ever since

    HELP MY CAREER For much of my 35 or so years in the workforce, I’ve prided myself on going the extra mile — such as trying to put in a solid 8-hour day that has sometimes stretched into a 10- to 12-hour day.

  • Russia Confounds the West by Recapturing Its Oil Riches

    Moscow is raking in more revenue than ever with the help of new buyers, new traders and the world’s seemingly insatiable demand for crude. “Nobody’s brave enough to embargo 7.5 million barrels a day of Russian oil and oil products.”

  • U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports

    The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories. U.S. refiners have boosted oil product exports this month as domestic crude oil production rose and global fuel demand continued to recover.

  • China Halts Some Meats Imports From U.S. Processor Tyson Foods

    (Bloomberg) -- China has suspended some meat imports from U.S. processing giant Tyson Foods Inc., the country’s customs office said on Monday. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts Loom‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest AmericansSingapore Unveils Long-Term Work Visas to End Talent CrunchStocks Sink, Treasuries Fall on Hawkish Fed Stance: Markets WrapT

  • What Is the Size of the Average Retirement Nest Egg?

    Recent studies reveal how much money Americans have saved in their 401(k)s and other retirement plans, but the averages can be deceiving.

  • In-N-Out Burger, Chipotle, Starbucks: How restaurants rank for employee satisfaction

    Fast food chains are in competition to recruit and maintain talent, with some businesses faring better than others, according to new report from financial services firm William Blair.

  • City's reliance on Amazon and Google leaves regulators worried

    A peculiar thing happened one afternoon last winter: at 2:30pm on December 7, robot vacuum cleaners across the US fell silent, online grocery carts were cancelled and Adele fans fumed at Ticketmaster as the presale of her concert tickets was postponed. Netflix went down. So, too, did Spotify. Duolingo. Tinder. Even some news websites.

  • Exclusive-EU will not appeal court ruling against $991 million Qualcomm fine - sources

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators will not appeal a court ruling scrapping its 997-million-euro ($991 million) fine against U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm because it would be difficult to convince Europe's top court of the merits, people familiar with the matter said. The Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, in its June judgment was scathing of the European Commission's handling of the case, saying procedural irregularities had affected Qualcomm's rights of defence. Judges also invalidated the Commission's analysis that payments made by Qualcomm to Apple were anti-competitive because the regulator had not taken into account all the relevant facts.

  • Best of Barron’s: Social Security Claiming, Retiring on Dividends, Info on RMDs

    Barron's Retirement's second-annual top 10 list includes stories on managing financial anxiety, staying active during your senior years, three considerations for 401(k) millionaires contemplating early retirement, and more.

  • Amazon’s Jeff Bezos shares his first job was at McDonald’s

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sharing via Twitter that his first job was at McDonald’s.

  • Inflation, Social Security, healthcare, the 4% rule — your retirement questions answered

    ​I spend a significant amount of time reading the viewpoints of people who are planning for retirement or who are already retired. When I review retirement planning discussions on social media and elsewhere, I often find the participants show little understanding of how to proceed or even what some basic terms mean. What is discretionary spending?

  • You Can Make This Much Retirement Income Without Paying Taxes

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Dried-Out Farms From China to Iowa Will Pressure Food Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Drought is shrinking crops from the US Farm Belt to China’s Yangtze River basin, ratcheting up fears of global hunger and weighing on the outlook for inflation. Most Read from BloombergPowell Heaps Pressure on Risk Sentiment as More Catalysts LoomPowell’s 8-Minute Speech Erases $78 Billion From Richest Americans‘Inflation Fever’ Is Finally Breaking — But Central Banks Won’t Stop Hiking RatesAir France Pilots Suspended After In-Flight Cockpit BrawlOzzy Osbourne Says He Is Returning

  • Europe gas shortages to last several winters, Shell boss warns

    Europe’s energy crisis will last for several winters, the boss of Shell has said, as he warned it is "fantasy" to think shortages caused by Russia cutting supplies can be resolved quickly.

  • Restaurants' new normal: fewer cashiers, chefs and wait staff

    Whether they are selling burgers, pizza or pancakes, major U.S. restaurant chains are short-staffed – and they expect to stay that way. Staffing at IHOP and at Applebee's Grill + Bar chains, both owned by Dine Brands Global, is currently at about 90% of 2019 levels - the status quo for at least the past four quarters, Chief Executive Officer John Peyton told Reuters, calling it "the new normal." Now they are putting employees where they are needed most, using technology to plug gaps and adapting to post-pandemic consumer habits that favor kiosks, delivery and drive-thrus over cashiers at registers.

  • SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has decided not to object to Ripple Lab’s request to seal identities of certain non-parties and Ripple employees in the Daubert motions, as its lawsuit against Ripple drags on. See related article: SEC seeks to file up to 90-page long reply to motion in XRP lawsuit Fast facts The […]

  • Oil prices buoyed on prospect of OPEC production cut

    Oil futures trade higher early Monday, building on the previous week's gains as investors weigh the prospect of a cut in production by OPEC.

  • 2 Insurance Brokerage Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    When building wealth through the stock market, one of the most straightforward strategies is buying excellent companies and holding them for the long haul. One industry often overlooked by investors is insurance brokers. Insurance brokers are in a good position to profit by helping customers find insurance policies that fit their risk tolerance.

  • Forget washing dishes or bagging groceries — teens are seizing whatever jobs they want as 'desperate' employers try to fill seats

    Teens may be surprised to discover just how much power they hold so early in their careers.

  • Inventory Pileup, Uneasy Shoppers Put Retailers in Jeopardy

    Chains have a glut of inventory heading into key sales period just as some shoppers are pulling back.