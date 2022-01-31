U.S. markets open in 3 hours 34 minutes

Surgical Instruments Market Size To Reach USD 25.05 BN In 2028 Due to Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Such As Cancer, Neurological, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Across The Globe, and Increasing Cases Of Accidents And Other Injuries - RND

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global surgical instruments market is expected to reach USD 25.5 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest report published by Reports and Data. Key factors driving global market revenue growth include rapid advancements in surgical procedures, increasing adoption of handheld surgical instruments, and high geriatric population.

RND Logo
RND Logo

Surgical instruments such as scalpels, scissors, forceps, sutures & staplers, forceps spatulas, retractors, dilators, graspers, clamps, and electrosurgical devices are used by healthcare professionals and surgeons for cutting, gripping, holding, dilating, and clamping biological tissues during surgeries and operations. A wide variety of surgical instruments are available for different surgical procedures, some are used for general surgeries while some are used for specific complex surgeries. Factors such as increasing incidence of ocular, intestinal, and gastric disorders, rising number of surgeries globally, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical processes are fueling global market growth. In addition, improving healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of robotic-assisted surgery, especially in developed countries, and increasing investments in research and development activities for developing more enhanced, cost-effective, and compact surgical instruments are expected to drive global market revenue growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as frequently changing regulatory norms, delay in product approval processes, and dearth of well-trained healthcare professionals are expected to restrain global market growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, high cost of surgical procedures and instruments, and availability of alternatives such as adhesives and sealants are expected to hamper overall market growth going ahead.

Request a Sample Reporthttps://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2210

Some key highlights of the report:

  • Based on category, the disposable segment is expected to account for significantly larger revenue share between 2021 and 2028, owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing number of different types of surgeries, and rising demand for disposable instruments to avoid contamination risks and save time and additional reprocessing costs.

  • Among the type, surgical sutures and staplers segment is expected to account for significant revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing incidence of chronic illnesses and road accidents, rising number of surgeries, and constant demand for surgical sutures and staplers removal instruments post surgeries. Sutures and staplers are commonly used in surgical processes for rapid wound healing.

  • North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising number of surgical centers, availability of advanced surgical instruments, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. In addition, increasing investments for developing enhanced and compact instruments, presence of well-developed healthcare facilities, availability of skilled healthcare experts, and presence of leading manufacturers are expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2210

  • Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Rapid revenue growth is attributed to factors such as increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and neurological diseases, rising incidence of accidents and injuries, increasing geriatric population, and high adoption of minimally invasive surgical instruments. Other factors such as increasing awareness about minimally invasive processes, increasing number of surgeries, improving healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and increasing R&D investments are expected to fuel Asia Pacific market growth between 2021 and 2028.

  • Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corporation, Ethicon, Inc., Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Progressive Medical, Inc., Scanlan International, Koninklijke Philips NV, Biolitec AG, and Johnson & Johnson are some key companies operating in the global surgical instruments market.

To identify the key trends in the industry, research study at https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/surgical-instruments-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global surgical instruments market on the basis of type, application, category and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

  • Surgical Sutures & Staplers

  • Handheld Surgical Devices

  • Electrosurgical Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

  • Neurosurgery

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology

  • Wound Closure

  • Cardiovascular

  • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

  • Orthopedic

  • Others

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

  • Reusable

  • Disposable

Buy Premium Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2210

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data:

Closed MRI systems market reported a large market size in 2020, which is expected to expand significantly by 2028 at a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that demand for closed MRI systems is rising substantially, and its adoption in the healthcare industry is increasing in a parallel manner due to changing market trends and consumption patterns.

Electrophysiology (EP) catheter market reported a large market size in 2019, which is expected to expand significantly in 2028 at a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that demand for efficient medical equipment has been rising substantially, and its adoption across healthcare industries has been increasing in parallel due to changing market trends and consumption patterns, and these factors are expected to continue to support industry growth as well as market growth over the forecast period.

Foot and ankle devices market reported a large market size in 2019, which is expected to expand significantly in 2028 at a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that demand for efficient devices has been rising substantially, and their adoption across healthcare and orthopedic industries has been increasing in parallel due to changing market trends and consumption patterns, and these factors are expected to continue to support industry growth as well as market growth over the forecast period.

Fractional flow reserve market is expected to reach a considerably large market size in 2028 by registering a high CAGR over the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that the increasing demand for fractional flow reserve market in various applications is driven by changing market trends, which are expected to support industry growth and market growth over the forecast period.

Medical tapes and bandages market reported a large market size in 2019, which is expected to expand significantly in 2028 at a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that demand for efficient medical supplies has been rising substantially, and its adoption across healthcare and pharmaceutical industries has been increasing simultaneously due to changing market trends and consumption patterns, and these factors are expected to continue to support industry growth as well as market growth over the forecast period.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs
Read Latest Press Release @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-surgical-instruments-market

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/surgical-instruments-market-size-to-reach-usd-25-05-bn-in-2028-due-to-rising-prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-such-as-cancer-neurological-cardiovascular-diseases-diabetes-across-the-globe-and-increasing-cases-of-accidents-and-ot-301470435.html

SOURCE Reports And Data

