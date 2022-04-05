U.S. markets closed

Surgical Mask Market to Be Worth US$ 4.27 Billion by The Year 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report by Futuremarketinsights

·8 min read
Surgical Mask Market - Demand for Low-Cost, ‘Basic’ Surgical Masks Continues to Grow: Study

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Short-term demand for Surgical Masks remains unprecedented, however, growing awareness regarding their effectiveness will lead to steady sales in the long-term, according to a latest study by Future Market Insights. According to the study, even after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control, a sizeable percentage of people are likely to continue wearing masks in crowded places, and cities where pollution levels are high.

Market Outlook:

Data Points

Market Insights

Market Value 2021

US$ 1.65 Bn

Market Value 2022

US$ 1.84 Bn

Market Value 2030

US$ 4.27 Bn

CAGR 2022-2030

11.0%

Market Share of Top 5 Countries

59.7%

Request a report sample : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11197

Key Report Takeaways

  • The global surgical masks market is forecasted to surge past valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn by 2030

  • Basic surgical masks and fluid/splash resistant surgical masks are expected to collectively account for 80% of market value, each holding a share of near-equal proportions.

  • The adoption of basic surgical masks is concentrated among general consumers while fluid/splash resistant surgical masks find a majority of takers among medical professionals.

  • By end-use, hospitals are foreseen to channel the majority of revenue, capturing more than 70% of market value.

  • Ambulatory surgical centers are anticipated to remain the second-most lucrative market, accounting for more than 1/5th of global market value.

  • Europe is poised to capture the lion’s share in market value, accounting for a share little below 2/5th of market value.

For any Queries Related with the Report, Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11197

Scope of the Report

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2030

Historical Data Available for

2015-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, North Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey and South Africa

Key Market Segments Covered

Product, End User and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• Medline Industries, Inc.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc
• Kindwell Medical
• BioClean (ANSELL LTD.)
• Moldex-Metric Inc.
• Honeywell International Inc
• Kowa Company, Ltd
• 3M

Pricing

Available upon Request

COVID-19 Impact on Heat Induction Cap Liners Market

Through the years, surgical masks have remained one of the most prominent protective equipment among healthcare professionals while performing medical procedures.

Surgical masks offer protection against exposure to harmful bacteria and other organisms present in the blood and other bodily fluids that the medical professionals are likely to come in contact with during surgical procedures.

As the number of surgeries continues to increase in direct proportion with the expanding base of the geriatric population, the demand for protective surgical equipment, including surgical masks, is expected to prevail high for the years to come.

As per the statistics of The Lancet, the number of surgeries conducted across the world surged passed 313 Mn in recent years and continues to rise year-on-year, offering substantial revenue opportunities to market players.

Likewise, high levels of air pollution in East Asian nations such as China, South Korea, and Japan have made wearing masks a common practice among the population of these regions.

Besides, the sales of masks in the aforementioned regions have historically witnessed an upsurge during the flu seasons. On these lines, the outbreak of COVID-19 is creating an unprecedented demand for surgical masks, as they become an integral part of routine during the pandemic.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11197

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Masks Market
The outbreak of COVID-19 has proven fruitful to the manufacturers of surgical masks, as demand for surgical masks has never been higher. As the number of infections continues to spike in large nations such as the US, India, Brazil, and Russia, with no vaccine approval in sight, people are resorting to all kinds of protective measures in their routine.

On this premise, surgical masks have emerged as the most accessible and efficient safety measure, and have become an integral part of their lives. Surgical masks are currently among the most sought out essentials and are poised to remain through the pandemic, thus catalysing the overall market growth.

Who is Winning?
Key players operating in the market are capitalizing on the demand created during the pandemic and are upscaling their production capacities to gain a competitive edge. Moreover, market players are focusing on procuring approvals for new products to distribute on a wide-scale. On these lines,

  • 3M is committed to producing 50 Mn masks to the US medical authorities during the pandemic.

  • Similarly, Honeywell International has expanded its manufacturing capacity in its facility located in Smithfield, Rhode Island, to cater to the growing demand.

Purchase the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11197

FMI’s report includes profiles of some of the most prominent names in the market including 3M, Honeywell International Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., Halyard Health (Owens & Minor, Inc.), Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Moldex-Metric Inc., Kowa Company Ltd., Premium HealthCare Disposables Private Limited, Kindwell Medical BioClean (ANSELL LTD.), Dynarex Corp., and Valmy among others.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Surgical Visualization Market
Surgical visualizations are the systems which are generally used in the operation theaters during surgical procedures. It helps surgeons to see efficiently which results in better outcomes.

Surgical Robots Market
This Surgical Robots market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Minor Surgical Lights Market
The minor surgical lights market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 5 Bn in 2032, from US$ 2.95 Bn in 2020, owing to the availability of different types of minor surgical lights according to the surgical procedure.

UHD Surgical Display Market
UHD surgical display market is likely to record a promising CAGR 0.8% during the forecast period. The market is currently valued at US$ 665 Mn and is likely to reach US$ 727 Mn by 2032.

Surgical Headband Market
Surgical headbands are designed and manufactured for the healthcare professionals to prevent and absorb irritating sweat. A light or a LED is attached to the headband. The surgeon wears the headband during a complex surgery and provides focus to a concentrated spot.

Surgical Site Infections Market
Surgical site infections are likely to occur post-surgery in the operated body part. Surgical site infections can also result into superficial infections that include just the skin. Apart from these superficial infections, surgical site infections can also be serious and at times, fatal involving organs, tissues under the skin, or the implanted material.

Surgical Monitors Market
Surgical monitors display important information such as patient vital signs, surgical images, and x-ray images vascular treatments are having an evolution of its own, as the procedure counts are increasing on a year basis.

Ultrasonic Surgical Cutters Market
Ultrasonic surgical cutters are also referred to as harmonic scalpel and it is the handheld surgical medical equipment which is used during the surgery for cutting the tissue. Ultrasonic surgical cutters is powered with battery or electrically.

Surgical Case Carts Market
Surgical case carts are developed to improve the efficiency of support team of medical professional in a hospital or ambulatory surgical centers. Nowadays, majority of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are demanding the surgical case carts to improve their medical services.

Surgical Broaches Market
Surgical broaches are simple instruments designed to provide reconstructive and supportive approach in comforting the operative target in surgical procedures. Surgical broaches are similar to rasps as they are used provide a fine edges to support replacement implants.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surgical-mask-market


