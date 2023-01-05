U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

Surgical Microscope Global Market Report 2023: In-Depth Analysis of Key Drivers, Players, Trends and Opportunities

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Microscope Market, by Product Type, by Configuration, by End Users, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A surgical microscope is an electrically or mechanically operated optical microscope designed to use in surgical settings for performing microsurgeries. Surgical Microscopes are an optical unit which delivers clear and sharply focused images while the modular system gives the surgeon optimum maneuverability. The combination of lenses provide stereoscopic vision, magnification ranging from 4x-40x, and illuminated image of the surgical area.

There are different types of surgical microscope such as wall mounted, table top, ceiling mounted, and on casters available in the market. Surgical microscopes offer higher degree precision for performing microsurgery as compared to other surgical devices. A surgical microscope is used in surgical settings for performing microsurgeries in the fields of dentistry, gynecology, ophthalmology, urology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, oncology, reconstructive surgery, and others.

Surgical microscopes are required of microsurgery. Surgical microscopes are consist of various lenses, which gives detailed view over the resection surface. Different types of microscopes uses different types of configuration according to the applications. For example high magnification table top surgical microscopes are used for neurosurgery.

Market Dynamics

Increasing inorganic strategies like collaboration, partnership and agreement by the key players in the market is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2021, IRIDEX Corporation, a provider of innovative ophthalmic laser-based medical products for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, announced a strategic collaboration with Topcon, a Japanese manufacturer of optical equipment for ophthalmology and surveying. This collaboration includes three main agreements: an Exclusive Distribution Agreement, an Asset Purchase Agreement and an Equity Funding Agreement.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global surgical microscopes market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global surgical microscopes market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global surgical microscopes market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global surgical microscopes market

Detailed Segmentation:
Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Product Type:

  • Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery Microscopes

  • ENT Surgery Microscopes

  • Dentistry Microscopes

  • Oncology Microscopes

  • Gynecology Microscopes

  • Urology Microscopes

  • Ophthalmology Microscopes

  • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Microscopes

  • Other Surgery Microscopes

Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Configuration:

  • Wall Mounted

  • Table Top

  • Ceiling Mounted

  • On Casters

Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By End User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

Company Profiles

  • Carl Zeis Meditech AG

  • Leica Microsystems

  • Takagi Seiko

  • Topcon

  • Alcon

  • Alltion (Wuzhou) Co., Ltd.

  • HAAG-STREIT GROUP

  • Seiler Instrument Inc.

  • ARI Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

  • CHAMMED

  • ACCU-SCOPE

  • IRIDEX Corporation

  • Aesculap, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Surgical Microscopes Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

6. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Configuration, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

7. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By End User, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

8. Global Surgical Microscopes Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oumqfd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


