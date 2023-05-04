Surgical Navigation Systems Market Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3%, reaching at USD 1.4 Bn by 2031 – TMR Study

Transparency Market Research

Millions of people across the world are affected by orthopedic, ENT, and neurological disorders, and efforts are taken for spreading awareness about these disorders leading to a number of surgeries all across the globe. North America is accounted to have a major share of the global Surgical Navigation Systems Market.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical navigation systems market stood at US$ 0.8 billion in 2021 and the global market is projected to reach 1.4 billion in 2031. The industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2031.



Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is another factor responsible for escalating the adoption of these devices over the forecast period. Minimally invasive surgeries involve lesser incision wounds leading to quicker recovery time, shortened hospitals stay, and enhanced patient comfort.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Surgical Navigation Systems: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2646

Procedures are economically viable due to the shorter duration of hospital stays as the amount of blood loss during minimally invasive surgeries is lesser than the conventional open surgeries. Technological advancements in these procedures and the introduction of new products are expected to further drive the market.

Unprecedented rise in the population aged 60 years and above is anticipated to increase the demand for hip and knee replacement surgeries due to which this factor is expected to positively influence market growth. Presence of a supportive regulatory structure is anticipated to drive the overall growth of the market and the demand for surgical navigation systems. Rising reimbursement coverage for orthopedic procedures, such as knee replacement is expected to fuel the adoption of these systems by the surgeons in near future.

Hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to continue leading the market over the forecast period. Technologically advanced medical devices are being used extensively used in hospitals to improve Point-of-Care (PoC).

Story continues

Key Takeaways of Market Report

Global surgical navigation systems market to generate absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 1.4 billion until 2031.

Global surgical navigation systems market from 2022 to 2031 is 6.3%

Global surgical navigation systems market is currently valued at US$ 0.81 billion in 2022.

Global surgical navigation systems market stood at US$ 0.8 billion in 2021.

Market value of the global surgical navigation systems market from 2018 to 2022 is 5.8%



Get Customized Solution to Meet Your Research Requirements: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2646

Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Growth Drivers

Surging investment in the development of new and advanced technology, increasing adoption of robotic technology, rising awareness of the benefits associated with minimally invasive surgery, an increase in the number of surgical procedures, and hospitals' expanding purchasing power are some of the factors that will drive the growth of the Surgical navigation systems software market during the forecast period.

Increased applications from emerging economies, on the other hand, will create new and ample opportunities for the growth of the spine surgery robots market during the forecast period.

Growing preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS), which is preferred for remote procedures, is driving the global surgical navigation systems software market.

Minimally invasive procedures, as opposed to traditional surgeries, are less painful due to less bleeding and fewer cuts. MIS can be carried out with the assistance of robots from remote locations propelling the global surgical navigation systems software market forward.

Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of around 41.0%. Rising prevalence of orthopedic, ENT, and neurological disorders is expected to drive regional growth. Rise in the number of patients consequently increases the demand for surgical navigation systems, boosting the regional demand for surgical navigation systems. Rising preference for ambulatory surgery centers and along with growing procedure volumes, imposing a burden on procedure volumes at hospitals is the primary growth factor.

Quality-driven healthcare model coupled with a shifting focus to ambulatory surgeries in a cost-curbing environment is driving the regional demand. Factors such as the increasing geriatric population and well-developed reimbursement structure, contributing to the overall revenue are responsible for the overall development of the regional market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period. Growth of the market can be attributed to developing economies, an increasing aging population, and growing healthcare awareness.

The geriatric population is more susceptible to orthopedic disorders thereby presenting a huge target population in the region, with Japan, China, and India being the major regional contributors. High-untapped opportunities, rising interest of companies to expand their presence in this region, and continuous Research and Development activities by the key market players for better innovative products are expected to fuel the growth.

Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Key Players

Brainlab



Acquisition

Brainlab acquired Medineering, a robotics platform company. Medineering is a developer of application-specific robotic technologies. Strategic acquisition is expected to help Brainlab expand its surgical navigation systems portfolio.

Smith & Nephew acquired Brainlab’s orthopedic joint destruction business. Acquisition is likely to enable the companies to develop the technology for digital surgery across a broad range of clinical areas.

Browse the Full Report with Facts and Figures of the Surgical Navigation Systems Market at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2646<ype=S

Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Segmentation

Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic

Spine Knee Hip ENT

Others



Technology

Optical navigation system

Electromagnetic navigation system

Hybrid navigation system

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



