U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,829.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,105.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,789.00
    -31.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.80
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.50
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.80
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0492
    -0.0032 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    +0.85 (+3.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1850
    -0.0061 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6010
    +1.2090 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,741.86
    -99.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.52
    -3.64 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,653.92
    +20.47 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

Surgical Planning Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Surgical Planning Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Application (Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

New York, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surgical Planning Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment, By Application, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377994/?utm_source=GNW

Surgical Planning Software Market Growth & Trends

The global surgical planning software market size is expected to reach USD 167.9 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. Technological development in the healthcare sector, growing demand for immediate access to medical care, and increasing global geriatric population are the factors driving the growth of the market. Planning and visualizing the surgery is an important aspect of the care provided to the patients considering the specific anatomy of the individual, to perform surgery and expect the outcome. The steps taken before entering the operation rooms can tremendously impact the surgery time, anticipating anomalies, decreasing invasiveness, and eventually patient satisfaction. Furthermore, surgical planning technology simplifies the analysis of complicated anatomy and speeds up disease interpretation.

The COVID-19 outbreak caused disruption of routine healthcare leading to a decrease in hospital attendance, rescheduling of surgical services, and postponement of cancer screening programs.The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on surgical care globally.

The drop in the number of beds and the operation room capacity has led to considerable delays in critical and semi-elective surgical treatments. As per the article from the Annals of Surgery, the pandemic has led to the interruption in the delivery of surgical services, with an approximate cancellation of around 28 million elective surgeries globally during the first wave of COVID-19 in addition to the cancellation of diagnostic and interventional pathways.

The key companies in the market are attempting to enhance their product portfolio by upgrading their products, employing significant cooperative efforts, and considering acquisitions and government permissions in order to increase their client base and capture a larger share of the market.For instance, In February 2022, 3D Systems announced an agreement to acquire Kumovis, a Munich, Germany-based manufacturing solutions provider for customized healthcare applications.

The acquisition will help 3D Systems to add an exclusive extrusion technology to its vast polymer printing healthcare portfolio, permitting the company to expand its potential market for customized healthcare products and applications.

Surgical Planning Software Market Report Highlights
• Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.5% in 2021 as it is secure, care-setting-agnostic, and can efficiently manage large datasets.
• Based on application, the orthopedic surgery segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 41.5% in 2022 owing to the rising prevalence of orthopedic diseases
• Based on end-use, the hospitals segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 54% in 2022 and is likely to grow at the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030. Hospitals rely on efficient surgical planning software to increase operational efficiency, automate patient communication, and deliver consistent and transparent surgical planning for patients
• In 2022, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of nearly 42.3% in 2022, pertaining to the favorable reimbursement structure and the availability of telemedicine services. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period due to the growing elderly population and increased development in the healthcare infrastructure driving the market expansion in the region
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377994/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Betting Big on for 2023

    If you've ever wondered why Wall Street pays so much attention to billionaire investor Warren Buffett, look no further than his track record as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Since becoming CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has nearly doubled the average annual total return of the broad-based S&P 500, including dividends (20.1% versus 10.5%). Despite a 19% decline in the S&P 500 last year, Berkshire Hathaway's stock gained 4%.

  • The Winklevoss twins are in a big mess—and it has to do with crypto

    “The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Philip Morris Stock Is About to Get Smoking Hot

    An expansion into reduced-risk products will keep Philip Morris International’s profits healthy for years to come.

  • This ‘crazy’ retirement portfolio has just beaten Wall Street for 50 years

    BRETT ARENDS'S ROI You could call it crazy. You could call it genius. Or maybe you could call it a little of both. We’re talking about a simple portfolio that absolutely anyone could follow in their own 401(k) or IRA or retirement account.

  • Where Will Rivian Automotive Stock Be in 1 Year?

    When Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public in November 2021, it claimed it could produce 50,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in 2022. But last March it halved that target to 25,000 amid persistent supply chain constraints.

  • I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but  I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • My Top Stock to Buy for 2023 (and It's Not Even Close)

    The stock is up just 14.4% in the last four years and is down 54% from its all-time high, heavily underperforming the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500. Despite that risk, Amazon is simply too good of a company with too attractive of an investment thesis to pass up. Amazon is famous for taking whatever cash flow from operations (CFO) it generates and pouring it back into its core business and new ventures.

  • AMTD Digital Stock Surges, Rising About 200%

    The U.S.-listed shares of AMTD Digital surged on Thursday, recently up some 200% on heavy volume. The Asia-focused company's operations include financial services, marketing, media and digital investments. It didn't appear to issue any press releases or Securities and Exchange Commission filings on Thursday. The stock has posted several large daily moves since its July initial public offering, which priced at $7.80. Wednesday's intraday low of $9.31 marked its lowest-ever trading price, while it

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in 2023

    The market hasn't been kind to Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in recent months, but that doesn't negate the impact the company can continue to have on the dynamics driving the broader lending industry, a market valued at just shy of $8 trillion globally as of 2022. The company acts as an intermediary between consumers and lenders, using its proprietary algorithm to assess risk of default and determine whether to approve or deny loan applications. The company's revolutionary platform and algorithm can significantly expand credit access to additional groups of consumers -- thereby increasing potential profits not only for lenders but for Upstart -- as many potentially financially responsible consumers have been left out of the market in the past simply because they didn't have a sufficient credit history.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • 39% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Tech Giants

    Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, is much more invested in the tech sector than it used to be.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • 5 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now That Could Soar in 2023

    Well-chosen growth stocks can create fortunes for their shareholders. The following companies are primed to capture bigger portions of massive growth markets. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) provides a platform for marketers to buy and manage their digital ad campaigns across a variety of online media.

  • Amazon layoffs: ‘We still like the stock,’ analyst says

    JMP Securities Equity Research Analyst Nick Jones joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the tech sector, Amazon's wave of layoffs, and the performance of Etsy stock.&nbsp;

  • Why a Long-Term Investor Is Sticking With Tesla and Cloud Stocks

    Dave Bujnowski, a portfolio manager for a century-old Scottish investment firm, says the key to stock market success is to patiently bet on companies exploiting significant technological or other change.