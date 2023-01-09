U.S. markets open in 4 hours 56 minutes

Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2022: Integration of AI, AR/VR and IoT into Healthcare Bolsters Sector

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Surgical Robots Market

Global Surgical Robots Market
Global Surgical Robots Market

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global surgical robots market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.76% during 2021-2027.

Surgical robots refer to computer-controlled machines that are used for performing minimally invasive (MI) and laparoscopic surgeries. These robots consist of a magnifying high-definition 3-D camera fitted at the tip of the robotic arm that provides an accurate representation of the body parts. They replicate the hand movements of the surgeons and can perform complex procedures using miniaturized surgical instruments that can fit through small incisions. In comparison to traditional surgeries, these robots offer faster recovery time, minimal post-operative discomfort, and reduced risks of infection and scars.

Surgical Robots Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In line with this, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to medical ailments, is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the extensive utilization of these robots for performing surgeries, along with the increasing preference for MI procedures by both patients and healthcare providers, is providing a boost to the market growth significantly. For instance, neurosurgical robots are being used for precise positioning of needles in deep intracranial lesions and for retracting delicate neural structures.

Various technological advancements and the integration of the healthcare industry with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Surgical robots are being equipped with 3D imaging systems, HD microscopic cameras, data recorders, motion sensors and robotic controlled catheters that assist surgeons in performing complex procedures accurately. Other factors, including increasing funding and investments for research and development (R&D) in the field of robotics and medical sciences, along with improving healthcare infrastructure across the globe, are also projected to drive the market further.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

142

Forecast Period

2021 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (Billion) in 2021

Billion3.9 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (Billion) by 2027

Billion10.4 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

17.7%

Regions Covered

Global



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global surgical robots market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and end-user.


Breakup by Product:

  • Robotic Systems

  • Instruments and Accessories

  • Services

Breakup by Application:

  • Gynecological Surgery

  • Urological Surgery

  • Neurosurgery

  • Orthopedic Surgery

  • Other Applications

Breakup by End-User:

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Others

Breakup by Region:
North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global surgical robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global surgical robots market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global surgical robots market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Surgical Robots Market

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by End-User

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Accuray Incorporated

  • Auris Health Inc.

  • CMR Surgical

  • Corindus Vascular Robotics

  • Intuitive Surgical

  • Maxar Technologies Limited

  • Mazor Robotics Ltd.

  • Medrobotics Corporation

  • Medtronic

  • Renishaw

  • Smith & Nephew

  • SRI International Inc.

  • Stryker Corporation

  • Think Surgical

  • Transenterix Inc.

  • Verb Surgical

  • Zimmer Biomet.

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

