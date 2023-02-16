Surgical Robots Market Report 2023-2033

ReportLinker

Forecasts by Components (Robotic Systems, Instruments and Accessories, Services), by Services (Onsite Training Services, After Sales Services, Pre-Installation Consulting Services, Ancillary Services), by Application (General Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedic Surgery, Other), by End-users (Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Hospitals) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries



Surgical robots have made significant advances in recent years, making it easier for physicians to perform minimally invasive procedures. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for surgical robots, driving the market growth. The advancements in robotics and computer technologies have paved the way for the development of new and improved surgical robots, making surgeries more accurate and efficient. This has fuelled the growth of the surgical robot market. However, one major challenge facing the surgical robot market is the high cost of the systems, which can make them inaccessible for many healthcare providers. However, the market is expected to become more accessible as technology advances and costs decrease.





Segments Covered in the Report





Components



• Robotic Systems



• Instruments and Accessories



• Services





Services



• Onsite Training Services



• After Sales Services



• Pre-Installation Consulting Services



• Ancillary Services





Application



• General Surgery



• Gynecological Surgery



• Urological Surgery



• Neurosurgery



• Orthopaedic Surgery



• Other Applications





End-users



• Ambulatory Surgery Centers



• Hospitals





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Surgical Robots Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Accuray, Inc.



• Asensus Surgical



• Intuitive Surgical, Inc.



• Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.



• Medrobotics Corporation



• Medtronic plc



• Renishaw



• Siemens Healthcare GmbH



• Smith and Nephew plc



• Stryker Corporation



• Think Surgical, Inc.



• Titan Medical Inc.



• Zimmer Biomet





Overall world revenue for Surgical Robots Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





